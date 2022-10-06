Read full article on original website
southsoundbiz.com
Department of Commerce Offers $2.5M in Industrial Site Development Grants
The Washington State Department of Commerce has initiated a one-time Industrial Site Readiness grant program with $2.5 million available for use. Designed to support counties, cities, port districts, and tribal governments, this program will help develop and revitalize industrial and manufacturing properties in the state. Eligible public entities in the...
