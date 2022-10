East Carolina head coach Mike Houston spoke to the media on Tuesday during his weekly press conference, recapping the team's 24-9 loss to Tulane and looking ahead to a pivotal upcoming game against Memphis. Kickoff on Saturday is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU between the Pirates (3-3, 1-2 AAC) and Tigers (4-2, 2-1).

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 5 HOURS AGO