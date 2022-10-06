Read full article on original website
Related
Hypebae
Megan Thee Stallion Teases Upcoming Appearance on 'Stranger Things'
Following her brief appearance on Disney +‘s She-Hulk, Megan Thee Stallion seems to be joining Netflix‘s Stranger Things for its upcoming season. The rapper took to Instagram to post a series of cryptic images, featuring Netflix and the buzzy TV show’s logos throughout. Sporting her bold red hair, Hottie is seen wearing a denim jacket with a matching mini skirt, while sitting in a Netflix director’s chair holding a cue card featuring the Stranger Things show title. Adding to the theme, the artist shows off spooky nails paired with her smokey eyes and glossy lips.
Hypebae
Tony Leung Rumored To Join 'Squid Game' for Season 2
Following the South Korean show’s massive success, fans have been anxiously waiting for the second season of Netflix‘s Squid Game, which was officially confirmed this summer. While not much is known about the upcoming installment, new rumors are suggesting that Shang-Chi star Tony Leung will join the series.
Hypebae
Tom Cruise Will Be the First-Ever Actor To Shoot a Film in Outer Space
For the first time in history, Tom Cruise could be shooting a movie in outer space. The Top Gun actor has reportedly joined forces with The Bourne Identity director Doug Liman on a movie that involves filming in outer space, which was pitched back in 2020 but put on hold due to the pandemic.
Comments / 0