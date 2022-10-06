Following her brief appearance on Disney +‘s She-Hulk, Megan Thee Stallion seems to be joining Netflix‘s Stranger Things for its upcoming season. The rapper took to Instagram to post a series of cryptic images, featuring Netflix and the buzzy TV show’s logos throughout. Sporting her bold red hair, Hottie is seen wearing a denim jacket with a matching mini skirt, while sitting in a Netflix director’s chair holding a cue card featuring the Stranger Things show title. Adding to the theme, the artist shows off spooky nails paired with her smokey eyes and glossy lips.

