First Proud Boys member to plead guilty to seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack

Supreme Court rejects appeal from Dylann Roof, who killed 9
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from Dylann Roof, who challenged his death sentence and conviction in the 2015 racist slayings of nine members of a Black South Carolina congregation. Roof had asked the court to decide how to handle disputes over mental illness-related evidence between capital defendants and their attorneys. The justices did not comment Tuesday in turning away the appeal. Roof fired his attorneys and represented himself during the sentencing phase of his capital trial, part of his effort to block evidence potentially portraying him as mentally ill. Roof shot participants at a Bible study session at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina.
Mexico files 2nd lawsuit against arms dealers in US
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican government filed another U.S. gun lawsuit Monday, this time against five U.S. gun shops and distributors it claims are responsible for the flow of illegal weapons into Mexico. Mexico's first lawsuit, which was recently dismissed, targeted U.S. gun manufacturers. The second, which Foreign...
Federal prosecutor holding program on constitutional rights
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A federal prosecutor is holding a forum in West Virginia this week on citizens' constitutional rights and how they're enforced. U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld and his staff are hosting the event Tuesday morning in Morgantown. Experts will explain hate crimes, disability rights, housing rights and...
Mother did nothing to protect toddler from killer stepfather, court told
A mother whose son was killed by her boyfriend did “nothing to protect him” and tried to blame the toddler’s father for some of his injuries, a court has heard.Tamika Beaton, 25, put “her own interests” before those of 18-month-old Andrew Cawker, with “catastrophic” consequences, the Old Bailey was told on Tuesday.Andrew was repeatedly attacked by Beaton’s partner, 24-year-old postman Scott Coombe, in the months before his death on July 22 2019, jurors heard.His mother had allegedly been cheating on her son’s father, 31-year-old Ben Cawker, with Coombe, whom she met at a fitness class while trying to lose weight...
First lady Jill Biden set to visit Fort Benning this week
WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden is scheduled to travel to Fort Benning this week to visit with members of the military and their families, according to the White House. During her visit on Thursday and Friday to the army post near Columbus, Georgia, and Phenix City, Alabama,...
AP News Summary at 11:46 p.m. EDT
Blast on bridge to Crimea hurts Russian supply lines, pride. KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin is moving to tighten security along a key bridge to Crimea after an explosion caused part of the bridge to collapse. The Kerch bridge is an important supply artery for the Kremlin’s faltering war effort in southern Ukraine. The 12-mile-long bridge is also a symbol of Russia's claim to control the territory, which it annexed from Ukraine in 2014. Nobody has claimed responsibility for the blast early Saturday. Russian authorities say it was caused by a truck bomb, which set some train tanker cars on fire. Train and automobile traffic on the bridge were suspended temporarily. Automobile service was restored later in the day on just part of the bridge.
