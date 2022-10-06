'Glass Onion' gets a weeklong theatrical release ahead of its premiere on Netflix

It's official. "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery ," Rian Johnson's follow-up to "Knives Out," will come to theaters.

Netflix announced on Thursday that the star-studded murder mystery, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, will get a one-week-only "sneak preview" theatrical release a month ahead of its premiere on the streaming platform in December. "Glass Onion" will screen in approximately 600 theaters — including AMC, Regal and Cinemark locations — across the United States from Nov. 23 to Nov. 29.

“I’m over the moon that Netflix has worked with AMC, Regal and Cinemark to get 'Glass Onion' in theaters for this one of a kind sneak preview," Johnson said in a statement. "These movies are made to thrill audiences, and I can’t wait to feel the energy of the crowd as they experience 'Glass Onion.' Between this and the release on Netflix in December, I'm excited that audiences around the world will be able to enjoy the film!"

"Glass Onion" will come to theaters three years after Johnson's "Knives Out" became a phenomenon with standout performances by Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Daniel Craig, Toni Collette, Don Johnson and more. "Knives Out" was nominated for an original screenplay Oscar at the 2020 Academy Awards.

Craig's Detective Benoit Blanc returns in the sequel to unravel a new mystery at a luxury private estate on a Greek island where another crop of interesting personalities are set to gather for a reunion. Joining Craig for this "Knives Out" tale will be Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista.

Tickets for the "Glass Onion" U.S. theatrical release will go on sale Oct. 10. Netflix will also screen the film in additional theaters internationally including in Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Italy, Germany, Spain, Israel, Australia and New Zealand.

"Glass Onion" will debut on Netflix on Dec. 23.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .