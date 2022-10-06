ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Broncos elevate 2 players from practice squad for Week 5

By Jon Heath
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pgFg1_0iP0PEKQ00

With injuries piling up, the Denver Broncos have turned to their practice squad for some reinforcements ahead of a Thursday Night Football showdown with the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5.

First, Denver activated Jonathan Kongbo from the practice squad to the 53-man roster after losing OLBs Randy Gregory (knee; injured reserve), Aaron Patrick (concussion; out) and Jonathon Cooper (hamstring; out) this week. Kongbo will now serve as the team’s fourth-string edge defender behind Bradley Chubb, Baron Browning and Nik Bonitto.

Second, the Broncos elevated running back Devine Ozigbo from the practice squad to the game-day roster for Week 5. He will serve as the team’s third-string running back behind Melvin Gordon and Mike Boone against the Colts.

After losing Javonte Williams to a season-ending knee injury, Denver signed veteran running back Latavius Murray to fill his spot on the 53-man roster. Murray just played in London with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, though, so he is expected to be inactive on Thursday.

Third, the Broncos elevated safety Anthony Harris from the practice squad to the game-day roster. He will help fill in for safety P.J. Locke, who was ruled out for this week’s game with a concussion.

Thursday’s game will begin at 6:15 p.m. MT on Prime Video. Denver is considered a 3.5-point favorite at home against Indianapolis.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Even Tom Brady couldn't defend the absurd roughing call that went against the Falcons

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were fortunate to escape Sunday’s Week 5 game against the Atlanta Falcons with a 21-15 win, but you’re not going to see Tom Brady admit that. After trailing by as much as 21 points, the Falcons scored 15 straight points and had a prime opportunity to set up a potential game-winning drive. Grady Jarrett had appeared to sack Brady cleanly on third down, which would have forced a Tampa Bay punt. But referee Jerome Boger bailed the Bucs out with one of the worst roughing the passer calls you’ll ever see.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Football
Denver, CO
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lions CB Saivion Smith leaves the field in an ambulance

Detroit Lions cornerback Saivion Smith suffered a serious injury on the first defensive possession in the team’s Week 5 matchup in New England. Smith was injured while trying to jam Patriots TE Hunter Henry. He flopped awkwardly to the side and was motionless on the ground after the initial action. Smith was quickly placed on a stabilizing backboard and an ambulance sped onto the field to tend to the injured Lion. Smith’s father came from the stands to ride in the ambulance with his injured son.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#Concussion#American Football#The Indianapolis Colts#The New Orleans Saints
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Panthers QB Baker Mayfield throws egregious pick-6 to 49ers

The Carolina Panthers offense has been consistently inconsistent. And they have quarterback Baker Mayfield to mostly thank for that. For the second consecutive Sunday, Mayfield tossed a pick-six. This time, on what actually wasn’t a batted pass, his throw found the hands of San Francisco 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley—who took the interception back for a 41-yard return to the end zone.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Russell Wilson stumbles again in primetime game, NFL fans react on Twitter

Maybe the Seahawks knew something about Russell Wilson that the Broncos did not. While it’s still too early to judge, through five games it’s beginning to look like Seattle fleeced Denver in the trade. Just as his former backup Geno Smith has suddenly somehow become one of the league’s best quarterbacks, Wilson’s game seems to be falling apart and his confidence along with it.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Vikings were dynamite on third downs vs Bears

The Minnesota Vikings have shown a lot of struggles in situational football. While they beat the Chicago Bears 29-22 on Sunday, they did so mainly due to their success on third downs. In a piece earlier this week where Alyssa Barbieri from Bears Wire and I broke down who had the advantage on Sunday, I wrote about the Vikings’ struggles in situational football.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

According to Kirk Herbstreit, Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies have a culture problem

On this Saturday’s week 6 edition of ESPN’s College Gameday, host and well-known college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit made a somewhat startling claim about Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, and the Aggie program while discussing tonight’s primetime matchup against the No.1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, stating that youth and inexperience aren’t to blame for Texas A&M’s on-field woes this season, and instead the “culture” within the program is the primary culprit. Co-host and former Georgia linebacker David Pollack opened the conversation by stating, “The defense has been great and has held their own this season, but they’re a young football team....
COLLEGE STATION, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

159K+
Followers
211K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy