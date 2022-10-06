ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Los Angeles will face four Cowboys coaches who were former Rams

By John Dillon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PYlGg_0iP0OrdQ00

The Los Angeles Rams have become a feeder system for other teams in search of new coaches. One of the franchises that has leaned on their development of administrative talent are the Dallas Cowboys, who have no less than four former Rams on their coaching staff.

Quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier, running backs coach Skip Peete, secondary coach Al Harris, and special teams coordinator John Fassel all coached or played for the team over the years and could have special insight into Los Angeles’ strategies in the Week 5 matchup.

Nussmeier was with the team in 2006 and 2007, so his experience may be a bit dated. Peete and Fassel, though, had extensive experience with the Rams, from 2016 and 2012 respectively with both of their tenures ending in 2019. Harris was a player for the team before they relocated to Los Angeles, seeing the field for just one season in 2011.

The accumulated experience of these coaches adds up to well over 10 years, so their inside knowledge of the organization could end up playing a critical factor in the Cowboys’ success against the Rams. It is likely that Dallas circled this game on their schedule as a must-win matchup heading into the season given Los Angeles’ position as the incumbent Super Bowl champion, and they are sure to be seeking revenge on their former employer.

Each week is a unique challenge in the NFL, especially early in the season as teams feel out and adjust to their new schemes that were developed in the offseason. This matchup will be a good litmus test for the Rams’ efficacy as a NFC contender in 2022, and may prove to be one of the more crucial games they play this season.

Head coach Sean McVay will have his work cut out for him in preparation for the tilt, and may need to take advantage his former Cowboys coaches, special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis and offensive line coach Kevin Carberry to mitigate Dallas’ overwhelming familiarity with the Rams’ system.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Is Calling For Referee To Be Fired Sunday

The NFL world is calling for a veteran referee to be fired on Sunday afternoon. It's tough to blame the fans for feeling that way, too. Fans are furious with a terrible roughing the passer penalty called against the Falcons. The penalty, called on defensive lineman Grady Jarrett, extended what could be the Bucs' game-winning drive.
NFL
The Spun

Dak Prescott Had 4-Word Message For FOX's Sideline Reporter

As Dak Prescott continues to work his way back from a right thumb injury, Dallas' quarterback was reportedly looking for feedback from members of FOX's broadcast on Sunday. "FOX sideline reporter Tom Rinaldi says Cowboys QB Dak Prescott greeted him pregame with a handshake, asking 'How's my grip feel?' Right thumb fracture continues to heal. Dak giving out fist pounds with his right hand, too"
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Super Bowl Champion#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#Quarterbacks
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule would be steal for Buffs

On Monday, Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was fired after a disappointing 1-4 start to the season. Rhule had signed a six-year, $62 million contract with the Panthers in 2020, largely out of the respect he earned at the college level. While head coach at Temple from 2013-16, he led the Owls to an AAC championship in his final year following a 10-2 season. He was then hired for Baylor’s head job and soon took the Bears from 1-11 in 2017 to 11-1 in 2019. His success at the college level was abundant, but it didn’t follow him to the NFL,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

NFL Owner Is Expected To Fire Head Coach On Monday

An NFL head coach is expected to be fired on Monday morning. The Carolina Panthers once again looked miserable on Sunday, falling to the San Francisco 49ers. It's become clear at this point that the Matt Rhule era is not going to work out. Will Panthers owner David Tepper fire...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Even Tom Brady couldn't defend the absurd roughing call that went against the Falcons

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were fortunate to escape Sunday’s Week 5 game against the Atlanta Falcons with a 21-15 win, but you’re not going to see Tom Brady admit that. After trailing by as much as 21 points, the Falcons scored 15 straight points and had a prime opportunity to set up a potential game-winning drive. Grady Jarrett had appeared to sack Brady cleanly on third down, which would have forced a Tampa Bay punt. But referee Jerome Boger bailed the Bucs out with one of the worst roughing the passer calls you’ll ever see.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Tony Romo's Sarcastic Comment During Bills-Steelers Goes Viral

After getting bludgeoned throughout the first half of Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills, the Pittsburgh Steelers finally got a break,. Up 31-3 in the third quarter, the Bills looked poised to increase their lopsided lead. However, Quintin Morris fumbled a shovel pass from Josh Allen as he dived into the end zone. Pittsburgh recovered to force a takeaway.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Is Calling For Kicker To Be Cut Today

Browns feds are pretty fed up on Sunday afternoon. Cleveland kicker Cade York had another rough Sunday, missing a couple of critical kicks in the loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. While York had a big Week 1, fans are now calling for a change at kicker today. "Cut Cade...
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Micah Parsons drops truth bomb that should scare rest of the NFL

The Dallas Cowboys improved to 4-1 after a 22-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams Sunday. The Cowboys did so without a stellar effort from wide receiver CeeDee Lamb or running back Ezekiel Elliott. However, the Cowboys defense was absolutely dominant in the victory. All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons had a big hand in the defense’s performance Sunday. However, at times Parsons looked banged up. After the game, he addressed his injury status.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

According to Kirk Herbstreit, Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies have a culture problem

On this Saturday’s week 6 edition of ESPN’s College Gameday, host and well-known college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit made a somewhat startling claim about Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, and the Aggie program while discussing tonight’s primetime matchup against the No.1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, stating that youth and inexperience aren’t to blame for Texas A&M’s on-field woes this season, and instead the “culture” within the program is the primary culprit. Co-host and former Georgia linebacker David Pollack opened the conversation by stating, “The defense has been great and has held their own this season, but they’re a young football team....
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ranking the Steelers coaches on the hot seat after 5 games

Through five games, the Pittsburgh Steelers are 1-4 and rank near the bottom of every major statistical category on offense and defense. There has been plenty of finger-pointing at players and coaches. At this point, every coach on the team should feel their seats heating up with how poorly this team has played. Let’s rank this team’s coaching performances through 5 games.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sam Ponder's Outfit Sunday

FOX college football analyst Urban Meyer isn't the only notable football figure going viral for his outfit choices this weekend. ESPN "Sunday NFL Countdown" host Sam Ponder is trending on social media for her outfit this weekend. Unlike Meyer, though, Ponder is being praised for her choice. Ponder showed off...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

159K+
Followers
211K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy