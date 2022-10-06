Not every story can be successfully transposed to a different country and culture. Case in point: Let the Right One In, John Ajvide Lindqvist’s 2004 novel, which was faithfully adapted for the screen in 2008 by Tomas Alfredson, then remade in America in 2010 by The Batman director Matt Reeves as Let Me In, and now again arrives on domestic shores as a 10-part Showtime series. In its original Swedish incarnations, this tale of a weary man caring for a young vampire girl who befriends a lonely boy thrived courtesy of the strange, feral unnaturalness of its female protagonist and the twisted bond she shared with both her surrogate-dad caretaker and her new BFF. It was a nightmare defined by its icy, Nordic atmosphere and personality, as well as by its creepily inhuman main character—all of which was watered down by Reeves’ do-over (Chloë Grace Moretz is many things, but unnerving isn’t one of them), and proves even more neutered by Showtime’s rendition.

