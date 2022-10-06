Read full article on original website
Daily Beast
‘Let the Right One In’ Is a Vampire Horror Story With No Bite
Not every story can be successfully transposed to a different country and culture. Case in point: Let the Right One In, John Ajvide Lindqvist’s 2004 novel, which was faithfully adapted for the screen in 2008 by Tomas Alfredson, then remade in America in 2010 by The Batman director Matt Reeves as Let Me In, and now again arrives on domestic shores as a 10-part Showtime series. In its original Swedish incarnations, this tale of a weary man caring for a young vampire girl who befriends a lonely boy thrived courtesy of the strange, feral unnaturalness of its female protagonist and the twisted bond she shared with both her surrogate-dad caretaker and her new BFF. It was a nightmare defined by its icy, Nordic atmosphere and personality, as well as by its creepily inhuman main character—all of which was watered down by Reeves’ do-over (Chloë Grace Moretz is many things, but unnerving isn’t one of them), and proves even more neutered by Showtime’s rendition.
Watch: NCT 127 discuss, perform '2 Baddies' on 'Jennifer Hudson Show'
K-pop group NCT 127 discussed and performed "2 Baddies" on "The Jennifer Hudson Show."
Daily Beast
Judy Greer Is Finally the Star She Always Hoped She Would Be
It wasn’t until Judy Greer had more or less given up on becoming a Hollywood star that it finally started to happen for her. The perennial “best friend” in early aughts rom-coms like 13 Going on 30 and The Wedding Planner has spent the past few years popping up in huge franchise films like Ant-Man, Jurassic World and Halloween Kills. Now, she is the co-lead—and has the funniest part—in Hulu’s high-profile meta-sitcom Reboot.
Daily Beast
‘Chainsaw Man’ Is a Blood-Splattered, Irresistible Animé Series
From the uniqueness of its phallic, spiky-toothed form, to the roar of its pull cord-ignited, smoke-spewing engine, to the gruesome, splattery damage it produces, a chainsaw is a weapon like no other. That was definitively proven by Tobe Hooper’s 1974 horror classic The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and it’s been reaffirmed in countless sagas since, be it Sam Raimi’s 1987 cult classic Evil Dead II, Mary Harron’s 2000 flick American Psycho, or Panos Cosmatos’ 2018 Mandy, in which Nicolas Cage does his best Dennis Hopper-in-The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 routine and has a gonzo chainsaw-versus-chainsaw fight with a behemoth. For pure, unadulterated, terrifying carnage, it’s the power tool of choice for any discerning gorehound.
