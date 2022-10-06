Read full article on original website
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store location in Maine this weekKristen WaltersBiddeford, ME
4 Beautiful but Underrated Beaches in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
The Best Things to Do October 8th and 9thThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
A Day at Drake Island Beach, Wells, MaineDan PfeiferWells, ME
Maine Man Convicted of 7 Felony Charges Related to January 6thThe Maine WriterLebanon, ME
5 of the 10 Safest Cities to Live Both Physically and Financially Are in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. We see A LOT of lists, don't we? So, how nice is it to see a national one that highlights New England so prevalently? Let's take a look.
This Maine Road is Perfect for an Impromptu, Spooky Halloween Drive
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Before I even get into this, let me just rip the bandaid off for anyone who notices the hood of my truck in the bottom of this picture that's clearly taken from the driver's seat and wants to bust me for TeXtInG aNd DrIvInG -- I pulled over in the insanely too narrow breakdown lane next to the guardrail and put my hazards on to take any picture you see in this article.
A New Hampshire Barber May Have Just Set a Brilliant New Standard for Weddings
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It's not every day that as you're sitting in the chair at the barbershop you go to, your barber asks you to officiate his wedding. But that actually happened a couple of months ago when I walked into Route 1 Barbershop & Shave Parlour on Route 1 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
Spook Easily? New Hampshire Haunted Attraction Will Have Special ‘No Scares’ Nights
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Some people might hear about a Halloween attraction with “no scares” nights and say, “What’s wrong with some people??”. But as someone...
Barrington, NH, Woman Picks Up 74-Year-Old Hitchhiking Vietnam Vet, and Now They’re Email Buddies
I love a story about unlikely camaraderie. Sometimes we find friendships in the most unsuspecting places. This story is proof that you are never too old to make new friends. Resha from Barrington was driving along Route 4, heading west towards Concord. It was a crisp fall day in New Hampshire, and the leaves were at their peak prettiness. Resha was out running errands when she spotted a gentleman who appeared to be in his mid 70's sitting on the side of the road. He had about five bags with him, and was holding up a cardboard sign with the word "Rutland" written on it.
Meet the Real-Life Good Witch of Salem, Massachusetts
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Some may be surprised to learn that Salem, Massachusetts, recently finished fairly low in Travel & Leisure’s list of most haunted places in America. But it makes more sense when you learn that a good witch has brought her powers to counter those of the Hocus Pocus squad.
Eerie, Abandoned New Hampshire Naval Prison Once Dubbed the ‘Alcatraz of the East’
Just across the Piscataqua River and Prescott Park sits the eerie abandoned Portsmouth Naval Prison. The towering structure is castle-like in its architecture and has been vacant for over 45 years, according to boston.com. It's so desolate that locals might not think to notice its presence at this point, as...
WCVB
See inside the Massachusetts company that may be supplying pasta for your favorite restaurant
HAVERHILL, Mass. — You may not know it, but the odds are good that the pasta served at your favorite restaurant is actually made by a Massachusetts company. Inside their massive 200,000-square-foot industrial kitchen in Haverhill, Joseph's Gourmet Pasta produces millions of pounds of pasta for most of the major food distributors all across the U.S. and Canada.
Longest Road in America Starts (or Ends) in Boston
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. If you think about it, of course the longest road in the United States is going to be coast to coast, but with so many coastal states, it's pretty cool that Boston, Massachusetts is where it begins (or ends), depending on your drive. For New Englanders, I think it's safe to say it starts here.
Nashua, NH and other New England cities ranked among "safest" in America
NASHUA, N.H. - Nashua, New Hampshire is considered the second-safest city in America, according to a new ranking that also puts several other New England cities high on the list.Personal finance website WalletHub has only Columbia, Maryland ahead of Nashua on its assessment of the "Safest Cities in the U.S."The ranking takes crime into consideration, but also looks at the natural disaster risk and "financial safety" factors like the poverty rate, credit scores and unemployment. Nashua also had the second-fewest assaults per capita, according to WalletHub.Portland, Maine is fourth on the list, followed at fifth by Warwick, Rhode Island. Burlington, Vermont is eighth and Lewiston, Maine is 10th. The first Massachusetts city on the list is Worcester at 28th. Click here to see the full list.
Remarkable Footage of a Humpback Whale in Maine
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. To see a humpback whale in South Portland is rare, to say the least. In the video that Josh Doughty posted on Facebook, there is a...
New Hampshire Contestant on Tonight’s ‘Jeopardy!’ Episode Saved a Life 9 Years Ago
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It's always cool to see a local person make it on a national game show, right? You may want to make sure you're free tonight (Tuesday, October 11) at 7:30, because New England will be represented on the next episode of Jeopardy! airing on ABC.
Boston Kitty Named Buzz Lightyear for Unfortunate Reason That Was Fixed
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Oh, cats. They are so cute and so crazy. This little one is gonna be okay. The Animal Rescue League of Boston’s (ARL) Field Services Department...
Famous Fashion Designer Michael Kors Stops by This Maine Clam Shack
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. The Clam Shack in Kennebunk, Maine, certainly seems to be a hot spot with celebrities. Granted, Maine is a great destination place in general, so you're...
Only 2 Spots in New England Named in the Top 25 Best Places to Live for Families
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Sure, I might be a little biased, but I think New England is a great place to raise a family. I loved growing up in a place that experienced all four seasons! Also, there were always new places to explore and things to learn. We could head to Old Sturbridge village and learn about life in 1800s, pop into Boston and spend the day at the Science Museum, or drive up to the White Mountains and hike! It's all within driving distance. I can't imagine raising my family anywhere other than New England, but then again, it's all I know.
A Nashua, New Hampshire, Man Breaks World Record Marathon Time
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. 26.2 miles of running is a feat very few people attempt. That's a race I don't think I will ever attempt. But that challenge was nothing...
I’m Still Laughing About This NH Scarecrow Mooning Us With Pumpkin Butt-cheeks
The creative decorations people put up for fall and Halloween never cease to amaze me! We all have that one house in our neighborhood that goes all out ever year for Halloween. They transform their yard into an elaborate scene, and people from near and far drive by to observe the spectacle.
Good and Bad News: Canobie Lake Park is Changing Things Up for Screeemfest 2022
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. During the month of October (and the end of September) Canobie Lake Park in Salem, New Hampshire, changes its hours and gets ready to scare you. Screeemfest is a fun and spooky event that you can attend during the Fall at Canobie Lake Park.
New England has 4 of the best Halloween events in the U.S., according to Country Living
Salem made the list. Twice. October is chockfull of spooky celebrations, and four in New England are among the best in America, according to Country Living. The publication recently released a list of the 29 best Halloween festivals and events happening in the U.S. in 2022 and named four New England events: Haunted Happenings and Festival of the Dead, both in Salem; New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival in Laconia, N.H.; and Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, R.I.
11 Adam Sandler-Inspired Halloween Costumes
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Halloween and Adam Sandler. The perfect marriage – almost as strong as Stan & Judy’s. How fitting that “The Sandman” makes his return to...
