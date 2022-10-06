ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, NH

Seacoast Current

This Maine Road is Perfect for an Impromptu, Spooky Halloween Drive

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Before I even get into this, let me just rip the bandaid off for anyone who notices the hood of my truck in the bottom of this picture that's clearly taken from the driver's seat and wants to bust me for TeXtInG aNd DrIvInG -- I pulled over in the insanely too narrow breakdown lane next to the guardrail and put my hazards on to take any picture you see in this article.
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

A New Hampshire Barber May Have Just Set a Brilliant New Standard for Weddings

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It's not every day that as you're sitting in the chair at the barbershop you go to, your barber asks you to officiate his wedding. But that actually happened a couple of months ago when I walked into Route 1 Barbershop & Shave Parlour on Route 1 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Dover, NH
Food & Drinks
Dover, NH
Lifestyle
State
Maine State
State
New Hampshire State
City
Dover, NH
Dover, NH
Restaurants
103.7 WCYY

Barrington, NH, Woman Picks Up 74-Year-Old Hitchhiking Vietnam Vet, and Now They’re Email Buddies

I love a story about unlikely camaraderie. Sometimes we find friendships in the most unsuspecting places. This story is proof that you are never too old to make new friends. Resha from Barrington was driving along Route 4, heading west towards Concord. It was a crisp fall day in New Hampshire, and the leaves were at their peak prettiness. Resha was out running errands when she spotted a gentleman who appeared to be in his mid 70's sitting on the side of the road. He had about five bags with him, and was holding up a cardboard sign with the word "Rutland" written on it.
BARRINGTON, NH
Seacoast Current

Meet the Real-Life Good Witch of Salem, Massachusetts

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Some may be surprised to learn that Salem, Massachusetts, recently finished fairly low in Travel & Leisure’s list of most haunted places in America. But it makes more sense when you learn that a good witch has brought her powers to counter those of the Hocus Pocus squad.
SALEM, MA
Seacoast Current

Longest Road in America Starts (or Ends) in Boston

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. If you think about it, of course the longest road in the United States is going to be coast to coast, but with so many coastal states, it's pretty cool that Boston, Massachusetts is where it begins (or ends), depending on your drive. For New Englanders, I think it's safe to say it starts here.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Nashua, NH and other New England cities ranked among "safest" in America

NASHUA, N.H. - Nashua, New Hampshire is considered the second-safest city in America, according to a new ranking that also puts several other New England cities high on the list.Personal finance website WalletHub has only Columbia, Maryland ahead of Nashua on its assessment of the "Safest Cities in the U.S."The ranking takes crime into consideration, but also looks at the natural disaster risk and "financial safety" factors like the poverty rate, credit scores and unemployment. Nashua also had the second-fewest assaults per capita, according to WalletHub.Portland, Maine is fourth on the list, followed at fifth by Warwick, Rhode Island. Burlington, Vermont is eighth and Lewiston, Maine is 10th. The first Massachusetts city on the list is Worcester at 28th.  Click here to see the full list.
NASHUA, NH
Seacoast Current

Remarkable Footage of a Humpback Whale in Maine

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. To see a humpback whale in South Portland is rare, to say the least. In the video that Josh Doughty posted on Facebook, there is a...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
Seacoast Current

New Hampshire Contestant on Tonight’s ‘Jeopardy!’ Episode Saved a Life 9 Years Ago

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It's always cool to see a local person make it on a national game show, right? You may want to make sure you're free tonight (Tuesday, October 11) at 7:30, because New England will be represented on the next episode of Jeopardy! airing on ABC.
DERRY, NH
Seacoast Current

Only 2 Spots in New England Named in the Top 25 Best Places to Live for Families

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Sure, I might be a little biased, but I think New England is a great place to raise a family. I loved growing up in a place that experienced all four seasons! Also, there were always new places to explore and things to learn. We could head to Old Sturbridge village and learn about life in 1800s, pop into Boston and spend the day at the Science Museum, or drive up to the White Mountains and hike! It's all within driving distance. I can't imagine raising my family anywhere other than New England, but then again, it's all I know.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
Seacoast Current

Good and Bad News: Canobie Lake Park is Changing Things Up for Screeemfest 2022

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. During the month of October (and the end of September) Canobie Lake Park in Salem, New Hampshire, changes its hours and gets ready to scare you. Screeemfest is a fun and spooky event that you can attend during the Fall at Canobie Lake Park.
SALEM, NH
Boston

New England has 4 of the best Halloween events in the U.S., according to Country Living

Salem made the list. Twice. October is chockfull of spooky celebrations, and four in New England are among the best in America, according to Country Living. The publication recently released a list of the 29 best Halloween festivals and events happening in the U.S. in 2022 and named four New England events: Haunted Happenings and Festival of the Dead, both in Salem; New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival in Laconia, N.H.; and Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, R.I.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Seacoast Current

11 Adam Sandler-Inspired Halloween Costumes

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Halloween and Adam Sandler. The perfect marriage – almost as strong as Stan & Judy’s. How fitting that “The Sandman” makes his return to...
MANCHESTER, NH
Seacoast Current

Seacoast Current

