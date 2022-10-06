Liya Shuster-Bier's career has been a whirlwind. The now 34-year-old, New York native went to Dartmouth on scholarship, worked at Goldman Sachs and a startup in Boston, then attended Wharton business school to receive her MBA, all by the age of 30. In January 2018, six months after graduating and...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO