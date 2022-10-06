Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC 6 partners with Salvation Army for Hurricane Ian relief
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We have all seen the damage left behind by Hurricane Ian, and many here in Central Ohio know families impacted by the storm. That’s why WSYX ABC 6 is teaming up with the Salvation Army in Central Ohio for an ABC 6 Day of Giving on Wednesday.
Ohio couple opens Florida home to Ohio linemen helping with hurricane damage
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A post on Facebook sparked a coincidental connection between people from central Ohio. "I think it’s kind of like a God thing," said Cathy Morgan, who lives in Hebron, Ohio, and owns a home near Fort Myers Beach, Florida. "We are so thrilled to be able to help out."
Ohio Task Force One finishes mission in Florida after Hurricane Ian
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Task Force One's 84-member team is heading back to Ohio after completing its mission in Florida. The team was officially demobilized at 6 a.m. on Sunday. Jack Reall, an Ohio Task Force One member and former Columbus firefighter, said it was overwhelming to see...
Columbus City Schools assure they are addressing safety with ongoing teen violence
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Gun violence continues to impact teens throughout Central Ohio. Some high-profile cases over the last week include a shooting near a high school football game, the other involving a 10-year-old taking a bullet. City Council President Shannon Hardin addressed the incidents saying, "it's a shame when those spaces divulge into violence. It's unacceptable, it's absolutely unacceptable."
Locations participating in Columbus Hispanic Restaurant Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's Hispanic Restaurant Week in the 614!. Over 20 restaurants in Columbus are participating and offering a three-course menu with their own unique traditional dishes. Food from Mexico, Central America, South America and the Caribbean are all presented. Check out the following list of participating...
Columbus City Council passes ordinance to criminalize the harassment of poll workers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With Election Day approaching, there's a push to protect poll workers in the City of Columbus. Columbus City Council unanimously voted to criminalize the harassment of poll workers before the Nov. 8 election. One poll worker, Joseph Banks, said he worries about his and other...
Argument leads to crash in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An argument led to a crash in northeast Columbus Monday morning. Witnesses said they watched as one man tried to run down another man on North Cassady Avenue around 6:30 a.m. The 49-year-old victim told ABC 6 that a man was asked to leave his...
Families create posters for 'Angel Mile' of Nationwide Children’s Columbus Marathon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Families gathered Sunday to make special posters, for a special purpose. With the Nationwide Children's Hospital Columbus Marathon and Half Marathon just a week away, Angel Mile families came together for a poster party. They'll display the posters at the “Angel Mile,” dedicated to children...
Instead of college, many head for building trades and unions
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Instead of taking classes in history or sociology at a four-year college, Curtis Bowmar and Mitch Campbell are in class learning how to hang drywall and install metal beams and studs. They’re two of the many who are bypassing four years of college -- and...
$40 million Hocking Hills State Park Lodge officially opens
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Built on the site of the previous lodge that burned down in 2016, the new Hocking Hills State Park Lodge has officially opened. The nearly 74,000-square-foot lodge has 81 guest rooms available for visitors as well as an event space for around 230 people, a cafe, indoor and outdoor pools, and hot tubs.
Ohio State-Iowa game time announced
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State and Iowa will kick off at noon on October 22. The Buckeyes will host the Hawkeyes for Ohio State's seventh game of the season. Ohio State is 6-0 heading into a bye week. The team is coming off a 49-20 win over Michigan State.
El Toro Carniceria & Supermercazdo to host giveaway to provide assistance with inflation
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — With the rising cost of groceries a local supermarket wants to help the community. El Toro Carniceria & Supermercazdo will be giving away $52.93 gift cards on October 15. State Strategic Director Lair Marin-Marcum joins Good Day Columbus to talk about the event. For more...
16-year-old charged for bringing gun, loaded extended magazine into Columbus school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said a student has been charged after they took a loaded handgun to the Life Skills Center Southeast. Police responded to a report about a student who brought a handgun into the school. School staff used a metal detector wand on the student...
Animals killed in east Columbus fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A fire in east Columbus spread to two homes before firefighters contained it Saturday afternoon. The fire started around 2:30 p.m. in the 690 block of Lilley Avenue. Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Jeffrey Geitter said the fire involved two homes, but no people were injured.
Headliner of Columbus Fashion Week runway show gives back to her native Ukraine
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Fashion meets philanthropy in Columbus this week. A Ukrainian-born clothing designer is coming back to where she grew up in Bexley. Now designer Natalia Fedner is the headliner for the Finale Runway show. Fedner’s clothing has been worn by the likes of Beyoncé, Lenny Kravitz,...
There's a name for Cheeto dust and it now has a 17-foot statue
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Anyone who has eaten Cheetos knows the orange, cheesy mess left behind on their fingertips. You might wash them off, suck off the dust, or wipe them on whatever surface when no one is looking. Turns out there is a name for the cheesy dust.
North Columbus ambulance crash sends 3 people to hospital
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Three people were injured in a north Columbus crash involving an ambulance early Monday morning. Officers arrived at Morse Road and North High Street near Clintonville just after midnight. The ambulance was heading to the hospital when the accident happened, police said. The patient, a...
Columbus Division of Fire give cadets 24-hour simulation training at academy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Fire is looking at new ways to train its cadets and aiming for ways to get them up to speed before becoming a certified firefighter. One of the ways they're doing that is by putting their cadets through a 24-hour Simulation...
Best costumes and safety tips for pets ahead of Howl'oween
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Howl'oween is just around the corner. Petrendologist Charlotte Reed joins Good Day Columbus along with her pups Wally, Hammy and Chuch with the popular costumers this Halloween. For more pet buzz click here.
15-year-old girl dies after fight leads to shooting in Franklin Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A fight at an eastside park Monday ended in a deadly shooting, Columbus police said. Columbus police said Shotspotter, a system used to identify possible gunshots, alerted officers around 3:20 p.m about a shooting in the 1700 block of East Broad Street. Assistant Chief LaShanna...
