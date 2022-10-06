ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne offers form for voluntary annexation following petition against it

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne is now offering a voluntary annexation form for those interested in having their property fall within city boundaries. The move is the latest toward the city’s annexation of 65 pockets containing 127 independently owned properties of unincorporated land that, although surrounded by city boundaries, do not receive city services.
New Casper anti-discrimination ordinance proposal modeled after Cheyenne’s law

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper City Council is being asked to consider a new anti-discrimination ordinance that is largely modeled off of municipal anti-discrimination law in Cheyenne, according to a memo from City Attorney John Henley. A previous City Council adopted resolutions in 2018 expressing the city’s commitment to...
Laramie County health and food inspections (9/30/22–10/7/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (10/7/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. —​ I love how simple phone calls can lead to incredible opportunities — I was talking with Kit and Donna about their interest in Cheyenne, to build residential housing and commercial facilities. From our conversation, I learned about a company they are working with in Colorado that would be a perfect fit for Cheyenne and all of Wyoming. I hope this chance encounter ends with significant conversations and maybe a new manufacturing facility located in our beautiful city.
New Dispatch Manager at Wyoming Highway Patrol

We are excited to announce the hiring of Chuck Trimble as the new WHP Dispatch Manager. Mr. Trimble was born in Pennsylvania and raised in Cheyenne, where he attended Central High School. He spent four years in the Army, where he served as an air traffic controller. He has a...
Laramie County Recent Arrests (10/7/22–10/10/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Cheyenne Regional Medical Center to host open house for new NICU

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Regional Medical Center has announced that it will be hosting an open house on Oct. 14 for community members to tour its new Mother/Baby Units (MBUs) and Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICUs). From 3 to 5 p.m. on Oct.14, hospital volunteers will be available...
Laramie County divorce filings (9/23/22–10/5/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Sept. 23 through Oct. 5. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
Cheyenne Man And His Dog Show-Off Wyoming’s Beauty With Their Daily Walks

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Dana Gage and his German shepherd Klaus never miss a day of walking. Whether it’s over the trails and rocks of the Medicine Bow National Forest or along the Massachusetts coast, the pair have traveled a lot of miles in their eight years together.
Good weather to continue today in Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — It will be another sunny day in Cheyenne, according to the National Weather Service. From today to Friday, the only chance of precipitation will come Tuesday night, though even then the day is expected to be mostly sunny until the chance rolls in in the late evening.
Warrant Issued For Alleged Wyoming Hard Drug Dealer

A warrant was issued Wednesday for a woman identified as a supplier of hard drugs in Natrona County and elsewhere in Wyoming, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court. According to court records, Breanna Elizabeth Oliver has not been arrested yet, but the government will seek to detain...
Sunny skies in store for Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Residents can expect mostly sunny skies in the coming days, according to the National Weather Service. From today to Friday, the only chance of precipitation will come Tuesday night, though even then the day is expected to be mostly sunny, with showers not rolling in until late in the evening,
Multiple people facing prison time, one sentenced in announcements from U.S. Attorney

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - Two Wyoming residents are facing prison time, while a third has been sentenced to prison. Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced today that ROBERT BUTLER, 34, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, was sentenced on September 29, 2022, by United States District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a public elementary school and possession with intent to distribute cocaine. Butler was sentenced to 60 months’ imprisonment and five years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay a $200 special assessment and $500 in community restitution.
