CHEYENNE, Wyo. —​ I love how simple phone calls can lead to incredible opportunities — I was talking with Kit and Donna about their interest in Cheyenne, to build residential housing and commercial facilities. From our conversation, I learned about a company they are working with in Colorado that would be a perfect fit for Cheyenne and all of Wyoming. I hope this chance encounter ends with significant conversations and maybe a new manufacturing facility located in our beautiful city.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 3 DAYS AGO