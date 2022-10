MERCED, Calif. -- Charges were filed Monday against the primary suspect in the kidnapping and murder of a Merced family. His brother, who has also been arrested, is also expected to be charged. Jesus Salgado and his brother Alberto Salgado are accused in the death of 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old...

