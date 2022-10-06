ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Services scheduled for student killed in dorm

 5 days ago
Visitation for Varun Chedda will be will be held Sunday, October 9, 2022 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Leppert Mortuary. Photo Provided

Services for Varun Chedda will be this weekend.

Chedda was allegedly stabbed by his roommate, Ji Min Sha, on Wednesday morning in McCutcheon Hall.

Visitation for Chedda will be will be 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Leppert Mortuary.

Varun is survived by his father, Manish Chheda, and his mother, Seema Dedhiya; his sister, Kavya Chheda; his grandparents Nemjee and Jaya Chheda and his grandparents Dhirajlal and Ansuyaben Dedhiya, according to his obituary on the Dignity Memorial Website.

"His parents were the luckiest and blessed to have him as a son. He was the most caring and protective brother who played tricks galore and was his sister’s biggest champion," the obituary said.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions in Varun's memory may be made to Riley Children's Foundation.

