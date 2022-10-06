ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover County, VA

Hanover Sheriff searching for man who allegedly stole $1,000 Lowe’s items

By Tannock Blair
 4 days ago

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has now identified a man they say stole around $1,000 worth of items from a Lowe’s in Mechanicsville .

In an announcement released last week, the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said they needed help identifying a suspect in a grand larceny incident that occurred at 6425 Mechanicsville Turnpike on Sunday, Aug. 28.

After a thorough investigation with numerous tips, Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said that 38-year-old Frank Dustin Luman of Richmond had been identified as the suspect. Luman is now wanted for grand larceny.

(Courtesy of Hanover County Sheriff’s Office)

Luman is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is reportedly 6-feet 2-inches tall and weighs approximately 185 pounds.

Virginia drug dealer convicted by federal jury

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Luman is encouraged to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-265-6140 .

