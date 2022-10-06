Hanover Sheriff searching for man who allegedly stole $1,000 Lowe’s items
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has now identified a man they say stole around $1,000 worth of items from a Lowe’s in Mechanicsville .
In an announcement released last week, the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said they needed help identifying a suspect in a grand larceny incident that occurred at 6425 Mechanicsville Turnpike on Sunday, Aug. 28.
After a thorough investigation with numerous tips, Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said that 38-year-old Frank Dustin Luman of Richmond had been identified as the suspect. Luman is now wanted for grand larceny.
Luman is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is reportedly 6-feet 2-inches tall and weighs approximately 185 pounds.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Luman is encouraged to contact the Hanover County Sheriff's Office at 804-265-6140 .
