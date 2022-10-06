ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

The Buffalo Bills Make a Ton of Roster Moves on Saturday

The Buffalo Bills are heading into their week 5 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers banged up, which has been the case since their week 3 game against the Miami Dolphins. Jordan Poyer, Dawson Knox, Christian Benford, Jake Kumerow and Jamison Crowder were all declared out on Friday and of course, Micah Hyde and Tommy Doyle were already declared out for the entire season.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills Dismantle the Steelers

The Buffalo Bills went into Sunday's week 5 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers as 14.5-point favorites, however, they were dealing with an array of injuries to key starters. Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer, Isaiah McKenzie, Tremaine Edmunds and Christian Benford all missed the game but it didn't matter in the slightest.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Buffalo, NY
Jordan, NY
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
Tanner Gentry
Power 93.7 WBLK

Josh Allen Saved the Day For Khalil Shakir at Highmark Stadium

Most Buffalo Bills fans are talking today about Josh Allen and Gabe Davis, which is for good reason. Allen threw for 424 yards and four touchdowns, while Davis caught three passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns; one was a 98-yard reception, which tied the Bills record set by Ryan Fitzpatrick and Terrell Owens in November of 2009.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Two Western New York Natives Get High Praise In NFL

Western New York is not known as a major hotbed for NFL talent, but two Western New York natives are making waves on the coaching side in professional football. Two of the hottest teams in the NFL this year are both led by Western New York natives and they will faceoff against each other at least twice this season.
NFL
Power 93.7 WBLK

Steeler Fans Beg For Mercy From Buffalo On Twitter

The Buffalo Bills came to play as they hosted the Pittsburg Steeler on Sunday at Highmark stadium. The Bills took a 31-3 halftime lead in the game and that is when Pittsburg Steelers fans took to social media to plead for mercy from the Bills high power passing attack. Bills...
BUFFALO, NY
Pittsburgh Steelers
Power 93.7 WBLK

Bills Fans Are Angry About Our Disgusting Parking Lots

A viral tweet after Sunday’s Bills game is causing a huge debate online. For the first time in weeks, the Bills were back in Orchard Park to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers - bringing thousands of fans to the parking lots around Highmark Stadium to once again party their faces off before the game.
NFL
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo NY
