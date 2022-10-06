Read full article on original website
The Buffalo Bills Make a Ton of Roster Moves on Saturday
The Buffalo Bills are heading into their week 5 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers banged up, which has been the case since their week 3 game against the Miami Dolphins. Jordan Poyer, Dawson Knox, Christian Benford, Jake Kumerow and Jamison Crowder were all declared out on Friday and of course, Micah Hyde and Tommy Doyle were already declared out for the entire season.
Fans In Buffalo Love This Stefon Diggs And Daughter VIDEO
The Buffalo Bills are celebrating another win after beating the Pittsburgh Steelers 38-3 in front of a home crowd in Orchard Park. The breezy, but dry, day made for a perfect day for football and the fans showed up ready to cheer on their team!. The Buffalo Bills have a...
Bills Social Media Team Uses Famous Person To Troll Pittsburgh After Big Win
The Buffalo Bills were not the only team to have a big win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. The Bills social media also won big by trolling the Pittsburgh Steelers fanbase with a post using the very nice and famous kid show superstar Mr. Fred Rogers. Yep..the very nice...
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills Dismantle the Steelers
The Buffalo Bills went into Sunday's week 5 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers as 14.5-point favorites, however, they were dealing with an array of injuries to key starters. Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer, Isaiah McKenzie, Tremaine Edmunds and Christian Benford all missed the game but it didn't matter in the slightest.
Buffalo Bills Offense Catches a Break Against the Steelers
The Buffalo Bills are 24 hours away from their first 1 pm home game of the 2022 regular season. The Bills will host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon from Highmark Stadium. The game will be the last 1 pm home game for the Bills until the second week of November.
Kenny Pickett Thinks Bills Player Went After His Knee [VIDEO]
The Buffalo Bills were big favorites going into Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium. The Bills covered the 14.5 points they were favored by, defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers by a score of 38-3. Josh Allen threw for 424 yards and four touchdowns. He left early in the...
NFL and NFLPA Change Concussion Rules After Bills-Dolphins Saga
We have all seen the video by now. The video of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa slamming his helmet on the turf after a push by Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano, which resulted in Tua getting up and then stumbling while shaking his head. Tagovailoa left the game but came...
Report: The Buffalo Bills Contact Team For Potential Big Trade
The Buffalo Bills are arguably the best team in the entire NFL and after Sunday's week 5 game blowout win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, that's probably true. In fact, the AFC has not looked as impressive as we thought it would back in August. The AFC West has been a...
You Have To See This Massive Buffalo Bills Logo Man Painted on His Roof
Look at this man's roof in Lakeview. He painted the Buffalo Bills logo on his roof with 'Mafia' on it...and it is really, really good. If you drive down the street you can't miss it. It is 30 feet wide by 20 foot. Mike Lips says he painted the logo...
Josh Allen Saved the Day For Khalil Shakir at Highmark Stadium
Most Buffalo Bills fans are talking today about Josh Allen and Gabe Davis, which is for good reason. Allen threw for 424 yards and four touchdowns, while Davis caught three passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns; one was a 98-yard reception, which tied the Bills record set by Ryan Fitzpatrick and Terrell Owens in November of 2009.
Buffalo Bills Game Day Traffic Has Seemingly Gotten Worse
It's finally here -- the first 1 pm home game of the 2022 regular season for the Buffalo Bills. The Bills host the Pittsburgh Steelers this afternoon and it should be a beautiful day, as temperatures will hover in the mid-to-high 50's and bring us partly to mostly sunny skies.
Referee Goes After Buffalo Bills Player Verbally on Sunday [VIDEO]
It was a pretty good day to be at the stadium for Buffalo Bills fans on Sunday. The Bills trounced the Pittsburgh Steelers, 38-3, in what was the worst loss by the Steelers franchise since 1989 and the most lopsided loss ever against the Bills. Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw...
Buffalo Bills Fans Can Now Buy the Famous “Brandon Beane” T-Shirt
Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller was the missing piece to an already Super Bowl-ready roster. The veteran star signed a six-year contract with Bills back in March and he's already proving to be an amazing player and teammate. Miller is tied for the team lead with four sacks in...
Two Western New York Natives Get High Praise In NFL
Western New York is not known as a major hotbed for NFL talent, but two Western New York natives are making waves on the coaching side in professional football. Two of the hottest teams in the NFL this year are both led by Western New York natives and they will faceoff against each other at least twice this season.
CNN Host Schooled About The Only NFL Team In New York [WATCH]
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a huge win over the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. Not only did the Bills win, they smoked the Steelers 38-3 in a game that featured a ton of NFL firsts for players on the Buffalo Bills squad. Rookies, James Cook...
Steeler Fans Beg For Mercy From Buffalo On Twitter
The Buffalo Bills came to play as they hosted the Pittsburg Steeler on Sunday at Highmark stadium. The Bills took a 31-3 halftime lead in the game and that is when Pittsburg Steelers fans took to social media to plead for mercy from the Bills high power passing attack. Bills...
Josh Allen Looks Like The Most Hated Man In Western New York
There is a photo that is circulating around the internet that Bills Mafia is going to hate. On Twitter, one Bills fan mentions that a certain photo of Josh Allen looks a lot like the most hated man in Western New York...one mister Tom Brady. **WARNING WHEN YOU SEE THIS...
Bills Fans Are Angry About Our Disgusting Parking Lots
A viral tweet after Sunday’s Bills game is causing a huge debate online. For the first time in weeks, the Bills were back in Orchard Park to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers - bringing thousands of fans to the parking lots around Highmark Stadium to once again party their faces off before the game.
