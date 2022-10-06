ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

WDTN

Ice cream for Fritz: Graeter’s brings back Chunky Chunky Hippo flavor

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – Graeter’s hippo-themed ice cream returns for a limited time in honor of Fritz, the Cincinnati Zoo’s newest hippo and Fiona’s baby brother. Fritz was born on August 3, 2022, Graeter’s said. To celebrate the birth of this adorable hippo, the ice cream shop has brought back Chunky Chunky Hippo ice cream. […]
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Will mail be delivered on Columbus Day in the Miami Valley?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Residents expecting mail or packages Monday may have to wait an extra day — depending on which delivery service is fulfilling their order. The United States Postal Service recognizes Columbus Day on Oct. 10 as one of 11 federal holidays, but UPS stores will remain open and shipping will continue. FedEx […]
DAYTON, OH
Dayton, OH
Dayton, OH
Lifestyle
WDTN

Troy native, area firefighter posthumously honored

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Troy native and former Harrison Township Fire Department member was posthumously honored this weekend on October 8 and 9. According to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF), Clay R. Westfall is being remembered this weekend at the National Fallen Firefighters’ Memorial at the National Fire Academy Campus in Emmitsburg, Maryland. […]
TROY, OH
Community Policy