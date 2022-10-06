ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

wtoc.com

Homecoming week underway at Savannah State University

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Homecoming weekend is underway at Savannah State University! The sea of gold and blue has taken over Alexis Circle for yard fest, the parade, and fish fry. There’s music, dancing and good food. This year’s homecoming is even more special because this is the first full-scale...
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah, GA
Savannah, GA
WJCL

Georgia Southern prepares for No. 25 James Madison at Paulson Stadium

STATESBORO, Ga. — The Georgia Southern Eagles return home to Statesboro after falling to in-state rival, Georgia State. The Eagles are now halfway through the season with a 3-3 record, with only six games remaining. Georgia Southern is set to host the 25th-ranked team in the country, the James...
STATESBORO, GA
eatitandlikeit.com

New Realm Brewing Savannah closes -are we surprised?

I wish I could say I am surprised. Virginia-based New Realm Brewing Company announced on Monday that they would be closing their Savannah location. The reaction from the community? A whole lot of “meh.”. That would include the view from this seat. The idea seemed like a good one....
SAVANNAH, GA
High School Volleyball PRO

Hinesville, October 10 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The Beach High School volleyball team will have a game with Liberty County High School on October 10, 2022, 10:00:01.
HINESVILLE, GA
WJCL

Two Savannah Country Day Hornets honored at the Savannah Quarterback club.

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Quarterback Club continues to honor local high school football players by handing out major hardware on Mondays during their weekly meeting on the Southside. Offensive player of the week: Joshua Washington WR, Savannah Country Day. The freshman wide receiver had seven catches for a...
SAVANNAH, GA
yieldpro.com

Trion acquires 160-unit community in Savannah, Georgia submarket for $38.45 million

Trion Properties, a multifamily investment sponsor and private equity real estate firm based in West Hollywood, California and Miami, Florida, has announced two key strategic initiatives to bolster the firm’s growth in the Southeast: the acquisition of Pooler Station, a 160-unit multifamily community located in the Pooler submarket of Savannah, Georgia for $38.45 million, and the promotion of industry veteran David Moghavem to Director of East Coast Acquisitions.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Local church hosting ‘The Pink and Purple Runway Experience’

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship will be hosting an event celebrating survivors of breast cancer and domestic violence Saturday, October 15. The Pink and Purple Runway Experience will feature hair, makeup, and fashion artistry with a pink and purple twist alongside the powerful stories of breast cancer and domestic violence survivors. The […]
SAVANNAH, GA
holycitysinner.com

Anastopoulo Law Firm Opens New Office in Hampton

Poulin | Willey | Anastopoulo [d.b.a. The Anastopoulo Law Firm] has announced the opening of a new building in the heart of Downtown Hampton, South Carolina at 102 East Elm. This office utilizes a previously abandoned auto repair shop next door to the courthouse. To keep the fabric of the location in place the firm adapted several components from the prior use and developed specialized branding for the location.
HAMPTON, SC
wtoc.com

Bones found at construction site in downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A construction crew discovered several small objects that appear to be bones at a downtown construction site, according to Savannah Police. The discovery happened Saturday afternoon near construction at the intersection of Broughton and Bull Street. Savannah Police say the items have been turned over to...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Indigenous Peoples’ Day honors Native Americans

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On Monday, your calendar might say it is Columbus Day, but some states and local governments are recognizing the day as Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Back in history class for many, students learned that Christopher Columbus was credited with discovering America. Now, in more recent years there is more acknowledgement of the people that were here first, recognizing that Indigenous history is American history.
SAVANNAH, GA

