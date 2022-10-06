Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eating our Way Through Savannah, GAMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Savannah, GA
Touring the House of a Famous Savannah WriterRene CizioSavannah, GA
Georgia Mother And Family Pleading For Answers In Son's DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSavannah, GA
What it's Like Inside One of the Most Haunted Houses in AmericaRene CizioSavannah, GA
Related
Gallery: Ramah Junior Academy 109th Golden Legacy Celebration
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Ramah Junior Academy held its 109th Golden Legacy Celebration on Sunday! Check out the photo gallery below.
wtoc.com
Homecoming week underway at Savannah State University
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Homecoming weekend is underway at Savannah State University! The sea of gold and blue has taken over Alexis Circle for yard fest, the parade, and fish fry. There’s music, dancing and good food. This year’s homecoming is even more special because this is the first full-scale...
Tigers celebrate homecoming win 28-14 against Virginia University-Lynchburg
Savannah State closes homecoming on a high note, picking up a 28-14 win against Virginia University-Lynchburg (VUL). The big play that swung the momentum in Savannah State’s favor came in the third quarter with the game tied 7-7. Marlon Jackson, a big 6-foot-4, 250-pound defensive end for Savannah State, blocked a punt and set the […]
WJCL
World mental health day: Georgia Southern University working to protect students peace.
STATESBORO, Ga. — Monday is recognized as mental health day worldwide, but protecting your peace is a year-round fight for faculty and staff at Georgia Southern University. The public institution works around the clock to help their student-athletes make sure they are healthy, always including their mental health. Brandonn...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJCL
Georgia Southern prepares for No. 25 James Madison at Paulson Stadium
STATESBORO, Ga. — The Georgia Southern Eagles return home to Statesboro after falling to in-state rival, Georgia State. The Eagles are now halfway through the season with a 3-3 record, with only six games remaining. Georgia Southern is set to host the 25th-ranked team in the country, the James...
eatitandlikeit.com
New Realm Brewing Savannah closes -are we surprised?
I wish I could say I am surprised. Virginia-based New Realm Brewing Company announced on Monday that they would be closing their Savannah location. The reaction from the community? A whole lot of “meh.”. That would include the view from this seat. The idea seemed like a good one....
wtoc.com
Organizers hoping for big crowds at the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’re just four days away from the return of the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival in Richmond Hill. It’s an event expected to draw tens of thousands to the area this weekend. Setup is underway at JF Gregory Park ahead of this weekend’s festival city...
Hinesville, October 10 High School 🏐 Game Notice
The Beach High School volleyball team will have a game with Liberty County High School on October 10, 2022, 10:00:01. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJCL
Two Savannah Country Day Hornets honored at the Savannah Quarterback club.
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Quarterback Club continues to honor local high school football players by handing out major hardware on Mondays during their weekly meeting on the Southside. Offensive player of the week: Joshua Washington WR, Savannah Country Day. The freshman wide receiver had seven catches for a...
WJCL
Georgia Southern sits at 3-3 at the halfway point of the college football season
STATESBORO, Ga. — The Georgia Southern Eagles have reached the halfway point of the 2022 college football season. Following a 41-33 loss to Georgia State, the Eagles now sit at 3-3 (0-2 Sun Belt). After playing their last two games on the road, Georgia Southern now back in Statesboro,...
yieldpro.com
Trion acquires 160-unit community in Savannah, Georgia submarket for $38.45 million
Trion Properties, a multifamily investment sponsor and private equity real estate firm based in West Hollywood, California and Miami, Florida, has announced two key strategic initiatives to bolster the firm’s growth in the Southeast: the acquisition of Pooler Station, a 160-unit multifamily community located in the Pooler submarket of Savannah, Georgia for $38.45 million, and the promotion of industry veteran David Moghavem to Director of East Coast Acquisitions.
WJCL
Savannah ranked one of the best small U.S. cities by readers of Condé Nast Traveler
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Condé Nast Traveler readers vote Savannah-Hilton Head airport #1 in the country. The Hostess City of the South has been voted one of the best small U.S. cities by readers of Condé Nast Traveler. Results of the annual reader poll were...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local church hosting ‘The Pink and Purple Runway Experience’
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship will be hosting an event celebrating survivors of breast cancer and domestic violence Saturday, October 15. The Pink and Purple Runway Experience will feature hair, makeup, and fashion artistry with a pink and purple twist alongside the powerful stories of breast cancer and domestic violence survivors. The […]
holycitysinner.com
Anastopoulo Law Firm Opens New Office in Hampton
Poulin | Willey | Anastopoulo [d.b.a. The Anastopoulo Law Firm] has announced the opening of a new building in the heart of Downtown Hampton, South Carolina at 102 East Elm. This office utilizes a previously abandoned auto repair shop next door to the courthouse. To keep the fabric of the location in place the firm adapted several components from the prior use and developed specialized branding for the location.
wtoc.com
Statesboro Bulloch Chamber of Commerce, Development Authority team up for Agriculture Night
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - One community is shining a spotlight tonight on the backbone of our region’s economy - agriculture. The local chamber of commerce teams up with the Downtown Statesboro team up to present Agriculture Night each Fall. They’ve been doing this for years and years as a way to remind people of this growing community’s farmland roots.
wtoc.com
16-year-old arrested after bringing gun to high school football game
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A teen has been detained after bringing a gun to the Whale Branch Football stadium Friday night. Beaufort county deputies were patrolling around 10 when they saw the 16-year-old drop something then try to hide it. They detained him when he dropped it again and...
WJCL
My Veterans Place Savannah provides free meals, resources to veterans facing homelessness
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Several local veterans facing housing insecurities received a helping hand on Saturday. My Veterans Place Savannah, a local nonprofit, held a cookout at The Cove at Dundee. It’s a community of tiny homes for veterans. In addition to free food and hygiene products, MVPS also...
WJCL
REO Speedwagon coming to Savannah. Tickets on sale now for Johnny Mercer Theatre performance
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Larry the Cable Guy performs with REO Speedwagon. Prominent 70s and 80s rock band REO Speedwagon is coming to the Hostess City of the South. The band will perform Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at the Savannah Civic Center's Johnny Mercer Theatre. The band has...
wtoc.com
Bones found at construction site in downtown Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A construction crew discovered several small objects that appear to be bones at a downtown construction site, according to Savannah Police. The discovery happened Saturday afternoon near construction at the intersection of Broughton and Bull Street. Savannah Police say the items have been turned over to...
wtoc.com
Indigenous Peoples’ Day honors Native Americans
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On Monday, your calendar might say it is Columbus Day, but some states and local governments are recognizing the day as Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Back in history class for many, students learned that Christopher Columbus was credited with discovering America. Now, in more recent years there is more acknowledgement of the people that were here first, recognizing that Indigenous history is American history.
Comments / 1