Michael Chandler believes it’s “crazy” that Charles Oliveira is the betting underdog against Islam Makhachev, hopes to face the winner

Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Becomes New SmackDown Women's Champion At Extreme Rules
Ronda Rousey is the new "SmackDown" Women's Champion. Rousey defeated Liv Morgan to become the new champion at Extreme Rules. It's interesting to note that their match was the only Extreme Rules Match scheduled for tonight's card. This is Rousey's second title reign. Her first title reign as the "SmackDown"...
MMAmania.com
Former UFC champ Frank Mir wants retirement fight ... with one pretty cool condition
Frank Mir wants one more fight to end his legendary combat career. The former Ultimate Fight Championship (UFC) Heavyweight champion, 43, can see the end of the road. However, for the last few years, he has been focused on the career of his daughter Bella Mir, who is currently undefeated (3-0) in mixed martial arts (MMA) competition.
Justin Gaethje unsure if Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev will be “amazing” or “extremely boring”
Justin Gaethje thinks the UFC Lightweight Championship fight between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev could be a barn burner, but he thinks it also has a chance of being a dud. Oliveira vs. Makhachev will headline UFC 280 on October 22. The title fight will be held inside Etihad Arena...
Video: Anderson Silva pounds out Chael Sonnen in UFC 148 rematch
Next week will mark 10 years since the last time Anderson Silva won an MMA fight while still a UFC champion. Silva was middleweight champion when he moved up to light heavyweight to fight Stephan Bonnar in the UFC 153 main event on short notice. Naturally, his 185-pound belt wasn’t on the line. His next fight after he took out Bonnar with ease, he lost the title to Chris Weidman.
RELATED PEOPLE
UFC Deaths: Look into the dark and brutal side of MMA
Newer fans of the sport will sometimes wonder if there have been UFC deaths during the promotion’s history. It is
MMAmania.com
Video: Georges St-Pierre offers words of wisdom to Israel Adesanya ahead of UFC 281
Georges St-Pierre offered words of wisdom to reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya earlier this week ahead of his 185-pound title fight against Alex Pereira at UFC 281 next month. Adesanya, who suffered a knockout loss to Pereira under the GLORY kickboxing banner back in 2017, is entering one of...
Georges St-Pierre has advice for UFC champ Israel Adesanya: 'It's heavy the crown, my friend'
Georges St-Pierre has offered some advice to UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. St-Pierre (26-2 MMA, 20-2 UFC), a former two-division champion and UFC Hall of Famer, defended his welterweight title nine times before he relinquished the belt and stepped away from the sport in 2013. St-Pierre cited the pressure of...
Former UFC champ Cormier considers leap to WWE, eyes Lesnar
UFC Hall of Fame fighter Daniel Cormier is interested in becoming the latest fighter to cross over and join WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
ESPN
WWE Extreme Rules: Riddle stuns Rollins, Belair retains and Bray Wyatt returns
Matt Riddle's feud with Seth Rollins has grown personal and bitter, so WWE unveiled a new steel structure to settle the score with The Fight Pit, modeled after an MMA cage, with UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier as the special-guest referee. Riddle is a former UFC fighter, so he...
Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle Still Have Real Heat Years After Becky Lynch Controversy
As Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle get ready to square off at Extreme Rules, Rollins shared the genesis of the pair's real-life beef. The post Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle Still Have Real Heat Years After Becky Lynch Controversy appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
mmanews.com
Sonnen: Conor McGregor Needs To Explain USADA Situation
Chael Sonnen believes that it is time for Conor McGregor to explain the reason he has not been tested by USADA this year. While Sonnen has some experience with drug testing in the UFC, he was not around the promotion for the heart of the USADA era. Nevertheless, his experience is not needed to determine how strange it is that McGregor is the only fighter who is active on the UFC roster to not get drug tested by USADA this year.
MMAmania.com
How to watch GLORY Collision 4: ‘Alistair Overeem vs Badr Hari 3’ LIVE from Netherlands
There isn’t much going on in combat sports this weekend, but at least fight fans will get to see mixed martial arts (MMA) legend Alistair Overeem make his return to kickboxing in a trilogy bout against heavyweight knockout specialist Badr Hari. The heavyweight clash will go down later tonight...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MMA Fighting
Sean O’Malley: Impressive win over Petr Yan at UFC 280 is one step closer to ‘Conor level’ stardom
Sean O’Malley doesn’t just want to be one of the UFC’s stars, he wants to be the star. The 27-year-old bantamweight contender fights Petr Yan at UFC 280 on Oct. 29 with a potential title shot on the line, but O’Malley believes that a statement win over the former champion could lead to more than just a shot at UFC gold. O’Malley is already one of the most talked about fighters on the roster and his goal is to achieve the same notoriety as mainstream superstar Conor McGregor.
Greg Hardy earns second-round KO in boxing debut (Video)
Greg Hardy isn’t done swinging leather following his UFC release. Hardy was back in action this past Saturday night, but this time he was in a boxing match. Hardy went one-on-one with Mike Cook, who competed under the BYB bare-knuckle fighting promotion last year. Black Sheep Boxing promoted the Hardy vs. Cook bout. Hardy scored the second-round knockout.
NFL・
MMAmania.com
Michael Bisping says ‘f—king nerd’ Mark Zuckerberg is good for MMA, will bring in more fans
There were mixed reviews from the MMA community when Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg shut down the UFC Apex earlier this month to watch fights live, but Michael Bisping believes it will ultimately lead to more eyes on the sport. Last weekend, Zuckerberg was in attendance for UFC Vegas 61: “Dern...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Extreme Rules Results: Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre
Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre in a Strap Match was booked at this year’s WWE Extreme Rules premium live event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. Kross attacked him before the match. Drew fought back and slammed him on the steel steps. Drew used the strap, but was distracted by Scarlett and Kross targeted the shoulder. Kross hit him with the strap several times before hitting a suplex for 2. Drew fought back and was about to go for the claymore kick, but Scarlett sprayed him with what appeared to be pepper spray and Kross hit his finisher for the win.
Charles Oliveira responds after Islam Makhachev expresses concern over UFC 280 title fight: “Calm down, dad is coming”
Charles Oliveira has responded after Islam Makhachev expressed concern that their UFC 280 title fight may not come to fruition. Oliveira (33-8 MMA) and Makhachev (22-1 MMA) are set to collide for the promotions vacant lightweight title in the main event of UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi on October 22nd.
MMA Fighting
Missed Fists: Patryk Ozog crushes opponent with unreal flying switch kick knockout
Welcome to the latest edition of Missed Fists, in which we shine a light on fights from across the globe that may have been overlooked in these hectic times where it seems as if there’s an MMA show every other day. I don’t know about you, but generally, I...
NFL・
MMAmania.com
Video: Aljamain Sterling has surprise encounter with Petr Yan ahead of UFC 280 — ‘Trilogy’
UFC 280 is expected to be a big night for the bantamweight division. Reigning champion Aljamain Sterling will defend his 135-pound strap against former kingpin TJ Dillashaw in the co-main event. Elsewhere on the pay-per-view (PPV) main card, former champion and “Funk Master’s” longtime rival, Petr Yan, will look to rid the weight class of “Sugar” Sean O’Malley.
Boxing Scene
Andre Ward: Canelo ‘Doesn’t Have Lot Of Prime Names On His Resume’
Andre Ward isn’t ready to go completely out of his way to call Canelo Alvarez a world-beater. The four-division champion Alvarez’s stock took a hit earlier in May when he lost to undefeated light heavyweight titleholder Dmitry Bivol via unanimous decision. He bounced back in September to beat archrival Gennadiy Golovkin via unanimous decision in their trilogy bout.
bjpenndotcom
Hilo, HI
39K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industryhttps://www.bjpenn.com/
Comments / 1