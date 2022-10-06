Bulls emphasize adaptability — and ‘randomness’ — in their offense after a sluggish start to the preseason

Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers remain a mystery as Darvin Ham follows his ‘strategic’ preseason plan
SAN FRANCISCO — Soon enough, it'll be a complete picture. For now, it's just pieces, an incomplete picture of what the Lakers are right now and still a mystery of what they will be. It's probably not ideal, the Lakers moving into their second week of preseason action with...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Exclusive: Austin Rivers Talks Career, Haters, and Playing for Doc Rivers
View the original article to see embedded media. Drafted 10th overall by the New Orleans Hornets in 2012, Austin Rivers' career did not begin the way he hoped it would. A standout in high school and at Duke, Rivers was highly touted entering the draft, but never found his footing in New Orleans.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
76ers vs. Cavs: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Rematch
After a team versus team scrimmage in Wilmington, Delaware, on Saturday afternoon, the Philadelphia 76ers reunited for a practice session in Camden, New Jersey, on Sunday. Shortly after another offseason practice session, most of the Sixers boarded a flight to Cleveland. On Monday, the Sixers are set to take on...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Draymond Green Wants to Play For Lakers
View the original article to see embedded media. While Draymond Green works to regain the trust of his Golden State Warriors teammates, his mind may be elsewhere. On a recent ESPN segment, Stephen A. Smith reported that Draymond Green wants to play with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Miami Heat Still Being Patient With Victor Oladipo
Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo made his first preseason appearance in Monday's 118-110 victory against the Houston Rockets. Oladipo finished with eight points, four assists and three rebounds in 20 minutes. He was in the starting lineup Kyle Lowry, Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler were given the night off. Still,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
LeBron James Reacts to Son Bronny’s Deal With Nike
On the heels of his son Bronny’s NIL deal with Nike, LeBron James shared a touching message on Instagram Monday night in celebration of the news. The flagship company announced earlier in the day it signed the 18-year-old Bronny to an endorsement deal ahead of the start of his senior season, much to the delight of his legendary father.
NBA・
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dan Campbell Proving He Is Part of Lions’ Problem
Dan Campbell has 22 games under his belt now as Lions head coach, and has only won four of them. And, as the weeks have gone by and the losses have piled up, he has continued to prove that his decision-making clearly isn't where it should be as an NFL head coach.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Tershawn Wharton Exits Game vs. Raiders With Injury
The Kansas City Chiefs entered their Week 5 outing against the Las Vegas Raiders already without defensive lineman Mike Danna, and they lost another frontline player early on. On the Raiders' second offensive possession of the game, defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton was spotted hobbling off the field following a play. After visiting the sideline blue medical tent for preliminary evaluations, he headed back to the locker room and was ruled out by the team with several minutes remaining in the first quarter. Per an official announcement from the Chiefs' Twitter account, Wharton is out with a knee injury.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Matt Rhule Leaves Behind a Giant Mess in Carolina
Panthers owner David Tepper’s signing Matt Rhule to a seven-year, $63 million deal in 2020 was no small gesture. For one, it angered fellow members of the NFL owners’ club, raising the entry price for unproven talent beyond the standard four-year deals they were accustomed to. But, more significantly, it was a gamble on the idea that a roster in need of rebuilding could be rebuilt by someone whose best efforts in that regard came in the NCAA landscape, where talent equity and acquisition are more a game of effort and salesmanship.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Seahawks Add Backfield Depth, Claim RB Tony Jones Jr. Off Waivers From Saints
Moving quickly to replace injured running back Rashaad Penny, the Seahawks claimed former Saints running back Tony Jones Jr. off waivers on Monday. As reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter, Seattle was awarded Jones, who New Orleans released on Saturday in a last-minute roster move. He appeared in two games earlier this year, rushing twice for eight yards and playing six snaps on special teams.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Falcons’ Deion Jones Trade Details Revealed; What Did Atlanta Get in Return?
The Atlanta Falcons are in the first day of the post-Deion Jones era. On Sunday night, the Falcons traded their longtime linebacker to the Cleveland Browns and a 2024 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round pick. With five other inside linebackers on the roster, the end of Jones'...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Atlanta Braves host the Philadelphia Phillies in NLDS Game 1
Philadelphia Phillies (87-75, third in the NL East during the regular season) vs. Atlanta Braves (101-61, first in the NL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (10-7, 3.65 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 129 strikeouts); Braves: Max Fried (14-7, 2.48 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 170 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mike Sielski: Why are the Eagles 5-0? Easy. Jalen Hurts doesn’t do dumb stuff.
Jalen Hurts holds two weekly press conferences with the media who cover the Eagles, including one session immediately after each game, and they offer an insight into the man who would be King of Philadelphia. Hurts does not make any jokes during his press conferences. He doesn’t engage in playful give-and-take with any of the beat writers or TV reporters. We threaten to feed him “rat poison,” after all, and there is no joshing to be done with someone you perceive will do you harm.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cardinals’ Justin Pugh Defends Kicker Who Missed Tying Field Goal
View the original article to see embedded media. The Cardinals fell to the Eagles 20–17 on Sunday afternoon in Arizona after kicker Matt Ammendola missed a 43-yard field goal with 23 seconds to play that would have likely sent the game to overtime. The Eagles, who entered the game...
NFL・
San Luis Obispo Tribune
5 Observations From Yankees’ Final Workout Before Game 1 of ALDS
NEW YORK — Exactly 24 hours before the first pitch of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium, the Yankees were wrapping up their final workout before embarking on what has the potential to be a lengthy postseason run. For a few hours Monday, the Yankees went through...
MLB・
San Luis Obispo Tribune
The Guardians Need To Do This Against The Yankees In The A.L.D.S
The Guardians are coming off a huge series win against the Tampa Bay Rays in the Wild Card Series. Many baseball fans outside of Cleveland may have written the Guardiac Kids off, but they were able to advance to take on New York in the ALDS. But, they're going to...
