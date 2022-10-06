ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
For years, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has been vocal about his team's "knucklehead" rule. You can have one on the roster ... but you can't have two. The Mavs might not have a knucklehead on this year's roster, but that might depend on how you feel about Christian Wood. By all accounts so far, though, there have been no issues from Wood in training camp or preseason, despite coach Jason Kidd making him start the year by coming off the bench. We’ll see how that situation develops throughout the season, which tips off in one week.
Report: Draymond Green Wants to Play For Lakers

View the original article to see embedded media. While Draymond Green works to regain the trust of his Golden State Warriors teammates, his mind may be elsewhere. On a recent ESPN segment, Stephen A. Smith reported that Draymond Green wants to play with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.
LeBron James Reacts to Son Bronny’s Deal With Nike

On the heels of his son Bronny’s NIL deal with Nike, LeBron James shared a touching message on Instagram Monday night in celebration of the news. The flagship company announced earlier in the day it signed the 18-year-old Bronny to an endorsement deal ahead of the start of his senior season, much to the delight of his legendary father.
Miami Heat Still Being Patient With Victor Oladipo

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo made his first preseason appearance in Monday's 118-110 victory against the Houston Rockets. Oladipo finished with eight points, four assists and three rebounds in 20 minutes. He was in the starting lineup Kyle Lowry, Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler were given the night off. Still,...
LaMelo Ball & Mason Plumlee Suffer Injuries vs Wizards

The Charlotte Hornets entered Monday's preseason contest a bit dinged up with Cody Martin (L Knee Tendinopathy), Kelly Oubre Jr. (L Calf Strain), and P.J. Washington (R Ankle Sprain) all unavailable to play against Washington. In the first half of tonight's game, Mason Plumlee exited with a left foot sprain...
Hornets Announce Starting Lineup vs Wizards

Moments ago, the Charlotte Hornets announced the starting lineup for today's preseason game against the Washington Wizards. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is...
