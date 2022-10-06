Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Puncher’s Chance: Should Mavs Attempt Trade for Warriors’ Draymond Green?
For years, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has been vocal about his team's "knucklehead" rule. You can have one on the roster ... but you can't have two. The Mavs might not have a knucklehead on this year's roster, but that might depend on how you feel about Christian Wood. By all accounts so far, though, there have been no issues from Wood in training camp or preseason, despite coach Jason Kidd making him start the year by coming off the bench. We’ll see how that situation develops throughout the season, which tips off in one week.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Draymond Green Wants to Play For Lakers
View the original article to see embedded media. While Draymond Green works to regain the trust of his Golden State Warriors teammates, his mind may be elsewhere. On a recent ESPN segment, Stephen A. Smith reported that Draymond Green wants to play with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Exclusive: Austin Rivers Talks Career, Haters, and Playing for Doc Rivers
View the original article to see embedded media. Drafted 10th overall by the New Orleans Hornets in 2012, Austin Rivers' career did not begin the way he hoped it would. A standout in high school and at Duke, Rivers was highly touted entering the draft, but never found his footing in New Orleans.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
LeBron James Reacts to Son Bronny’s Deal With Nike
On the heels of his son Bronny’s NIL deal with Nike, LeBron James shared a touching message on Instagram Monday night in celebration of the news. The flagship company announced earlier in the day it signed the 18-year-old Bronny to an endorsement deal ahead of the start of his senior season, much to the delight of his legendary father.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Miami Heat Still Being Patient With Victor Oladipo
Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo made his first preseason appearance in Monday's 118-110 victory against the Houston Rockets. Oladipo finished with eight points, four assists and three rebounds in 20 minutes. He was in the starting lineup Kyle Lowry, Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler were given the night off. Still,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
LaMelo Ball & Mason Plumlee Suffer Injuries vs Wizards
The Charlotte Hornets entered Monday's preseason contest a bit dinged up with Cody Martin (L Knee Tendinopathy), Kelly Oubre Jr. (L Calf Strain), and P.J. Washington (R Ankle Sprain) all unavailable to play against Washington. In the first half of tonight's game, Mason Plumlee exited with a left foot sprain...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers remain a mystery as Darvin Ham follows his ‘strategic’ preseason plan
SAN FRANCISCO — Soon enough, it'll be a complete picture. For now, it's just pieces, an incomplete picture of what the Lakers are right now and still a mystery of what they will be. It's probably not ideal, the Lakers moving into their second week of preseason action with...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Hornets Announce Starting Lineup vs Wizards
Moments ago, the Charlotte Hornets announced the starting lineup for today's preseason game against the Washington Wizards. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Falcons’ Deion Jones Trade Details Revealed; What Did Atlanta Get in Return?
The Atlanta Falcons are in the first day of the post-Deion Jones era. On Sunday night, the Falcons traded their longtime linebacker to the Cleveland Browns and a 2024 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round pick. With five other inside linebackers on the roster, the end of Jones'...
