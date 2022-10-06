ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 1

Related
Jalopnik

Please Don’t Give the Robots Guns, Pleads Boston Dynamics

By now, everyone’s seen the videos of Boston Dynamics robot dog, Spot. It can walk, run, hop on two legs and even dance—it’s mighty impressive. But with every video released by the American robotics firm, it felt like we were edging closer to the ultimate goal of four-legged drones that could be equipped for battle and replace soldiers. A pretty terrifying idea.
ELECTRONICS
Boston

Boston Dynamics pledges not to weaponize its robots

"Weaponized applications of these newly-capable robots will also harm public trust in the technology in ways that damage the tremendous benefits they will bring to society." Boston Dynamics, the company behind advanced robots that have drawn viral attention on social media over the years for hauling trucks, navigating complex environments on their own, and staging a dance-off with Korean pop sensations BTS, pledged Thursday not to weaponize its general-purpose robots. Six other robotics companies also signed the open letter published online.
BOSTON, MA
Engadget

Boston Dynamics and other industry heavyweights pledge not to build war robots

The days of Spot-like robots being leveraged as a weapons platform and actual Spots training alongside special forces operators are already coming to an end; Atlas as a back-flipping soldier of fortune will never come to pass. Their maker, Boston Dynamics, along with five other industry leaders announced on Thursday that they will not pursue, or allow, the weaponization of their robots, according to a non-binding, open letter they all signed.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Robots#Clearpath Robotics#The Robots#Boston Dynamics#Agility Robotics#Anybotics
iheart.com

VIDEO: Giant Space Slingshot In Action

SpinLaunch completed its tenth Suborbital Accelerator Flight Test, successfully launching payloads from NASA, Airbus U.S., Cornell University, and Outpost. The Flight Test demonstrated that SpinLaunch partners’ standard satellite components are inherently compatible with the company’s launch environment - as all payloads were pre-tested to high-g loads, flown on the Suborbital Accelerator and recovered successfully.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Electronics
The Independent

Scientists discover shape-shifting material that could revolutionise robotics

Engineers have discovered a new kind of shape-shifting memory material that they claim could transform everything from jet engines to robotics.A team from Massachusetts Institute of Technology created the “smart material” using a special type of ceramic, which can withstand vast temperatures and intense wear and tear.When triggered – either by temperature, mechanical stress, or electric or magnetic fields – the material can change its shape by up to 10 per cent.Shape-memory materials made of metal have previously been developed, however their applications remain limited in high-temperature settings and at micro scales.“The shape-memory materials that are out there in the...
ENGINEERING
Gizmodo

Boston Dynamics Promises Not to Make a Robocop

Boston Dynamics, the DARPA-backed robotics company known for uncomfortable videos where nearly 200-pound humanoid robots perform backflips, uncomfortable dances, and various forms of horrifyingly aggressive parkour, says it isn’t interested in weaponizing its robots. In an open letter this week, Boston Dynamics Dynamics joined five other robotics makers in...
TECHNOLOGY
techeblog.com

Google Dream Fields AI Can Transform Text Into High-Definition Videos

Google and UC Berkley researchers have developed an AI-powered neural rendering network capable of synthesizing 3D objects from text. Called Dream Fields, this AI model generates the geometry and color of a wide range of objects without 3D supervision. Previous methods only generated objects from a handful of categories, such as ShapeNet, but Dream Fields guides generation with image-text models pre-trained on large datasets of captioned images from the web.
SOFTWARE
Interesting Engineering

China pairs armed robot dogs and drones in new video

A one-minute video posted Tuesday on Weibo, a Chinese micro-blogging website, shows a Chinese drone carrying an armed robot dog and placing it down on land ready for action, according to a report by The War Zone. It is currently still unclear if the clip comes from a Chinese military exercise.
WORLD
Control Engineering

Soft robots grip with the right amount of force

A system has been developed to help robot grasp tools and apply the appropriate amount of force for a given task. This system, called Series Elastic End Effectors (SEED), could be useful where there’s uncertainty in an application or particular setting. Tool use has long been a hallmark of...
ENGINEERING
daystech.org

Lab explores using AI helping cops catch criminals – EFF • The Register

In transient America’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory is trying into how AI applied sciences can be utilized to create a “Digital Police Officer” or “D-PO” sooner or later. Freedom-of-information requests filed by the Electronic Frontier Foundation present the US Department of Energy-funded lab envisions cops...
ENGINEERING
marktechpost.com

Deepmind Introduces ‘AlphaTensor,’ An Artificial Intelligence (AI) System For Discovering Novel, Efficient And Exact Algorithms For Matrix Multiplication

Improving the efficiency of algorithms for fundamental computations is a crucial task nowadays as it influences the overall pace of a large number of computations that might have a significant impact. One such simple task is matrix multiplication, which can be found in systems like neural networks and scientific computing routines. Machine learning has the potential to go beyond human intuition and beat the most exemplary human-designed algorithms currently available. However, due to the vast number of possible algorithms, this process of automated algorithm discovery is complicated. DeepMind recently made a breakthrough discovery by developing AplhaTensor, the first-ever artificial intelligence (AI) system for developing new, effective, and indubitably correct algorithms for essential operations like matrix multiplication. Their approach answers a mathematical puzzle that has been open for over 50 years: how to multiply two matrices as quickly as possible.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy