Read full article on original website
Related
Jalopnik
Please Don’t Give the Robots Guns, Pleads Boston Dynamics
By now, everyone’s seen the videos of Boston Dynamics robot dog, Spot. It can walk, run, hop on two legs and even dance—it’s mighty impressive. But with every video released by the American robotics firm, it felt like we were edging closer to the ultimate goal of four-legged drones that could be equipped for battle and replace soldiers. A pretty terrifying idea.
Boston Dynamics pledges not to weaponize its robots
"Weaponized applications of these newly-capable robots will also harm public trust in the technology in ways that damage the tremendous benefits they will bring to society." Boston Dynamics, the company behind advanced robots that have drawn viral attention on social media over the years for hauling trucks, navigating complex environments on their own, and staging a dance-off with Korean pop sensations BTS, pledged Thursday not to weaponize its general-purpose robots. Six other robotics companies also signed the open letter published online.
Its Robots May Slay With Their Dance Moves — But Boston Dynamics Pledges They Won't Be Actually Ever Weaponized
Boston Dynamics has signed an open letter pledging not to weaponize general-purpose robots. What Happened: The robotics startup is one among six companies in the space that wrote and signed an open letter on Thursday, stating that "one area of particular concern" when it comes to advanced mobile robots is "weaponization."
Engadget
Boston Dynamics and other industry heavyweights pledge not to build war robots
The days of Spot-like robots being leveraged as a weapons platform and actual Spots training alongside special forces operators are already coming to an end; Atlas as a back-flipping soldier of fortune will never come to pass. Their maker, Boston Dynamics, along with five other industry leaders announced on Thursday that they will not pursue, or allow, the weaponization of their robots, according to a non-binding, open letter they all signed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Three times artificial intelligence has scared scientists – from creating chemical weapons to claiming it has feelings
THE artificial intelligence revolution has only just begun, but there have already been numerous unsettling developments. AI programs can be used to act on humans' worst instincts or achieve humans' more wicked goals, like creating weapons or terrifying its creators with a lack of morality. What is artificial intelligence?. Artificial...
techeblog.com
NASA Spots Unusual Foreign Object Stuck to Leg of Ingenuity Mars Helicopter During 33rd Flight
NASA’s Ingenuity Mars helicopter apparently had an unusual foreign object stuck to a leg for a portion of its 33rd flight. This foreign object was not visible in the Navcam footage from the 32nd flight, so its source has yet to be determined, but it does appear to either be some type of fabric or plastic-like material.
iheart.com
VIDEO: Giant Space Slingshot In Action
SpinLaunch completed its tenth Suborbital Accelerator Flight Test, successfully launching payloads from NASA, Airbus U.S., Cornell University, and Outpost. The Flight Test demonstrated that SpinLaunch partners’ standard satellite components are inherently compatible with the company’s launch environment - as all payloads were pre-tested to high-g loads, flown on the Suborbital Accelerator and recovered successfully.
Creepy AI is ‘birthing digital humans that talk and look just like us’
ARTIFICIAL intelligence is getting increasingly advanced and has even started 'birthing digital humans'. That's according to Greg Cross, CEO and co-founder of Soul Machines, who spoke to an MIT Technology Review podcast. Cross's AI company makes avatars of real humans and brings them to life in a digital sense. He...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Scientists discover shape-shifting material that could revolutionise robotics
Engineers have discovered a new kind of shape-shifting memory material that they claim could transform everything from jet engines to robotics.A team from Massachusetts Institute of Technology created the “smart material” using a special type of ceramic, which can withstand vast temperatures and intense wear and tear.When triggered – either by temperature, mechanical stress, or electric or magnetic fields – the material can change its shape by up to 10 per cent.Shape-memory materials made of metal have previously been developed, however their applications remain limited in high-temperature settings and at micro scales.“The shape-memory materials that are out there in the...
Gizmodo
Boston Dynamics Promises Not to Make a Robocop
Boston Dynamics, the DARPA-backed robotics company known for uncomfortable videos where nearly 200-pound humanoid robots perform backflips, uncomfortable dances, and various forms of horrifyingly aggressive parkour, says it isn’t interested in weaponizing its robots. In an open letter this week, Boston Dynamics Dynamics joined five other robotics makers in...
Elon Musk dreams of dying on Mars—now he might be one of the pioneering colonists
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said he may join the first colonists on Mars. Before that happens, though, his Starship needs to complete its maiden orbital flight. Before SpaceX’s Starship has even completed its first orbital flight successfully, Elon Musk is already dreaming of joining its maiden voyage to Mars.
CNBC
Why Silicon Valley is so excited about awkward drawings done by artificial intelligence
Several new programs, commonly called generative AI, released in the past few years can take a single phrase and generate never-before-seen images that match the prompt. The pictures are anything but perfect. Most programs give you infinite images to choose from, and there's nothing stopping a human from using a...
techeblog.com
Google Dream Fields AI Can Transform Text Into High-Definition Videos
Google and UC Berkley researchers have developed an AI-powered neural rendering network capable of synthesizing 3D objects from text. Called Dream Fields, this AI model generates the geometry and color of a wide range of objects without 3D supervision. Previous methods only generated objects from a handful of categories, such as ShapeNet, but Dream Fields guides generation with image-text models pre-trained on large datasets of captioned images from the web.
China pairs armed robot dogs and drones in new video
A one-minute video posted Tuesday on Weibo, a Chinese micro-blogging website, shows a Chinese drone carrying an armed robot dog and placing it down on land ready for action, according to a report by The War Zone. It is currently still unclear if the clip comes from a Chinese military exercise.
DeepMind AI can multiply quicker than ever imagined, beating a previous record
What if there was a way to improve and speed up computation by 20 percent? Engineers have created a quicker way in computing that can perform matrix multiplication, therefore speeding up the process for completing computing tasks. The research was presented in the journal Nature. Fast and accurate computation. The...
Control Engineering
Soft robots grip with the right amount of force
A system has been developed to help robot grasp tools and apply the appropriate amount of force for a given task. This system, called Series Elastic End Effectors (SEED), could be useful where there’s uncertainty in an application or particular setting. Tool use has long been a hallmark of...
daystech.org
Lab explores using AI helping cops catch criminals – EFF • The Register
In transient America’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory is trying into how AI applied sciences can be utilized to create a “Digital Police Officer” or “D-PO” sooner or later. Freedom-of-information requests filed by the Electronic Frontier Foundation present the US Department of Energy-funded lab envisions cops...
Meta’s Horizon Worlds quality is so poor, not even employees are using it, says VP in leaked memo
“Why don’t we love the product we’ve built so much that we use it all the time?” asked Meta VP Vishal Shah. The metaverse is struggling, even among its own creators. Meta’s VR social network Horizon Worlds is unpopular with employees and has serious problems with quality, according to an internal company memo, The Verge reported.
marktechpost.com
Deepmind Introduces ‘AlphaTensor,’ An Artificial Intelligence (AI) System For Discovering Novel, Efficient And Exact Algorithms For Matrix Multiplication
Improving the efficiency of algorithms for fundamental computations is a crucial task nowadays as it influences the overall pace of a large number of computations that might have a significant impact. One such simple task is matrix multiplication, which can be found in systems like neural networks and scientific computing routines. Machine learning has the potential to go beyond human intuition and beat the most exemplary human-designed algorithms currently available. However, due to the vast number of possible algorithms, this process of automated algorithm discovery is complicated. DeepMind recently made a breakthrough discovery by developing AplhaTensor, the first-ever artificial intelligence (AI) system for developing new, effective, and indubitably correct algorithms for essential operations like matrix multiplication. Their approach answers a mathematical puzzle that has been open for over 50 years: how to multiply two matrices as quickly as possible.
Elon Musk announces Pepsi will receive Tesla's first electric semi-trucks this December
Tesla founder Elon Musk announced PepsiCo will be the first recipient of his company's electric semi-trucks, which are set to finally start production after lengthy delays. Musk said in a tweet Thursday that the battery-powered Class 8 trucks, which sport a 500-mile range and are "super fun to drive," will arrive Dec. 1.
Comments / 1