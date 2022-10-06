ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 108

Scott Ballard
4d ago

reminds me of obluba hussien "Solendra" solar company..... then they file bankruptcy and they'll launder our tax dollars into their Bank accounts.....

Reply(1)
80
jst
4d ago

I see it’s a china based company. What about the campaign adds by democrats that say they will only give to US based companies.

Reply(2)
62
geo39
5d ago

I know the plant will create jobs. How many? Just make sure you tax them for the rebotics that will take human jobs. Or we won’t get our taxes back.

Reply(7)
27
Grand Rapids Business Journal

How Michigan aims to protect its $1B bet on EV battery plants

Michigan officials are hailing plans for a pair of EV battery factories and combined $4 billion investment as a major economic victory, but they are also hedging their taxpayer-funded bets in case the projects fail to deliver. Over the next decade, Gotion Inc.’s $2.4 billion plant near Big Rapids and...
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Gazette

Michigan dispensary suspended after inspection reveals ‘duffel bags’ of untagged marijuana

Michigan marijuana regulators are temporarily shutting down a Detroit medical marijuana dispensary accused of possessing unknown amounts of untagged marijuana. The Cannabis Regulatory Agency on Monday, Oct. 10, signed a consent order with the business, House of Mary Jane at 19154 James Couzens Freeway in Detroit, suspending its medical marijuana license for 30 days in addition to issuing a $75,000 fine.
DETROIT, MI
thecentersquare.com

Energy analyst says EV charging more expensive than gas

(The Center Square) – As Illinois transitions into a more electric vehicle-friendly state, an energy analyst says the cost to charge vehicles may slow the process. Gov. J.B. Pritzker wants 1 million electric vehicles on Illinois roadways by the end of the decade. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, at the end of last year, there were just over 36,000 EV’s registered in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Beaumont, Spectrum announce new name for health care system months after merge

The largest health care system in Michigan has officially been named. Beaumont Health, based in Metro Detroit, and Spectrum Health, based in Grand Rapids, have merged to form a major nonprofit health care organization. The system, operating under the name temporary name of BHSH System since its launch in January, has officially decided on a permanent name: Corewell Health.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WNDU

Registration changes for deer kills this season in Michigan

MICHIGAN (WNDU) - There are new guidelines in place for registering your deer harvest with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. According to our reporting partners at WNEM, the change comes from a lack of response to end-of-season surveys in the mail. Before, deer hunters could respond through these surveys....
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

The top 50 apple varieties grown in Michigan

Roughly 44% of Michigan’s apple trees are either Galas or Honeycrisps – yet despite their dominance, the state is known for its variety of apple types. Michigan had nearly 15 million apple trees in 2018, according to the most recent data available from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. There were 49 different types of apples in Michigan in 2018 with at least 1,000 trees at state apple farms.
MICHIGAN STATE
wrif.com

Meet the Michigan Triangle, Our Version of the Bermuda Triangle

I’m sure you’ve heard of The Bermuda Triangle, but did you know that Michigan has its own mysterious triangle in water? The Michigan Triangle is a famous, triangular part of Lake Michigan that has gotten a reputation for its sinking ships, disappearing crews and lost aircrafts. According to...
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

What to Do if You Hit a Deer With Your Car in Michigan

Living in Michigan, chances are good you're going to hit a deer with your car at some point. People hit deer year-round in Michigan but the majority of accidents happen in the spring and fall. According to Michigan.gov, each year, there are nearly 50,000 reported vehicle-deer crashes in Michigan. About...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

3 Michigan residents charged by feds for blocking access to health facility in Tennessee

Three Michigan residents are among 11 people charged in federal court for blocking access to a reproductive health care facility in Tennessee. Heather Idoni, 58, Calvin Zastrow, 57 and Caroline Davis, 24, were indicted for violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act, officials in the Department of Justice’s Middle District of Tennessee announced last week.
MICHIGAN STATE

