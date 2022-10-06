Read full article on original website
Scott Ballard
4d ago
reminds me of obluba hussien "Solendra" solar company..... then they file bankruptcy and they'll launder our tax dollars into their Bank accounts.....
jst
4d ago
I see it’s a china based company. What about the campaign adds by democrats that say they will only give to US based companies.
geo39
5d ago
I know the plant will create jobs. How many? Just make sure you tax them for the rebotics that will take human jobs. Or we won’t get our taxes back.
Carvana dismisses MI's demand to cease operations, calls regulations 'outdated'
"Everything was flawless. Did all my paperwork, got my check, and I'm done," said Kim Jermanus as she left Carvana in Novi Monday after selling the used car retailer a vehicle.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
How Michigan aims to protect its $1B bet on EV battery plants
Michigan officials are hailing plans for a pair of EV battery factories and combined $4 billion investment as a major economic victory, but they are also hedging their taxpayer-funded bets in case the projects fail to deliver. Over the next decade, Gotion Inc.’s $2.4 billion plant near Big Rapids and...
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘Baseless and reckless’: Suspended Novi car dealership fires back at Michigan Secretary of State
NOVI, Mich. – A Novi car dealership that had its license suspended last week by the Michigan Secretary of State fired back at the allegations, calling them “baseless and reckless.”. Michigan officials said they suspended the license of the Carvana dealership on Adell Center Drive in Novi after...
Rockin’ Robin: House bill aims to give Michigan a new state bird
While robins are a common sight across the Continental U.S., the Kirtland's warbler summers almost exclusively in Michigan.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan gas prices soar above national average
(FOX 2) - And just like that, high gas headlines have returned to Michigan following another 19-cent jump in prices from a week ago. It now costs $4.36 per gallon in Michigan - more than a dollar higher than this time last year. Though figures like that may not mean...
Fox17
Governor Whitmer signs bill saving college students thousands per year
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed bipartisan legislation that aims to reduce college tuition for most high school graduates. The bill was signed at Lawrence Technological University in Southfield Tuesday morning. The Michigan governor’s office says the Michigan Achievement Scholarship will save students thousands of dollars each...
Michigan gas jumps to $4.35, but expert predicts prices to ‘inch down’
Gas prices in Michigan are up 50 cents in the past month, according to AAA, as the state is averaging $4.35 per gallon on Monday, Oct. 10. That’s up 19 cents in the past week, while nationwide gas prices have only risen 12 cents in that timeframe.
New Report Names This Popular Up North City Coolest Small Town in Michigan
I'll be the first to admit there’s nothing quite like the energy of the big city. The hustle, the sounds, and the action that happens 24/7, but the hectic life may not be everyone's cup of tea. That's when the charm of a small-town atmosphere is exactly what you need to take a step back and just enjoy the simple pace of life.
Michigan dispensary suspended after inspection reveals ‘duffel bags’ of untagged marijuana
Michigan marijuana regulators are temporarily shutting down a Detroit medical marijuana dispensary accused of possessing unknown amounts of untagged marijuana. The Cannabis Regulatory Agency on Monday, Oct. 10, signed a consent order with the business, House of Mary Jane at 19154 James Couzens Freeway in Detroit, suspending its medical marijuana license for 30 days in addition to issuing a $75,000 fine.
Michigan Proposal 1: What a 'yes' or 'no' vote means for you
Proposal 1 focuses on term limits that could amend the Michigan State Constitution and require financial disclosures of top elected officials.
thecentersquare.com
Energy analyst says EV charging more expensive than gas
(The Center Square) – As Illinois transitions into a more electric vehicle-friendly state, an energy analyst says the cost to charge vehicles may slow the process. Gov. J.B. Pritzker wants 1 million electric vehicles on Illinois roadways by the end of the decade. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, at the end of last year, there were just over 36,000 EV’s registered in Illinois.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Beaumont, Spectrum announce new name for health care system months after merge
The largest health care system in Michigan has officially been named. Beaumont Health, based in Metro Detroit, and Spectrum Health, based in Grand Rapids, have merged to form a major nonprofit health care organization. The system, operating under the name temporary name of BHSH System since its launch in January, has officially decided on a permanent name: Corewell Health.
WNDU
Registration changes for deer kills this season in Michigan
MICHIGAN (WNDU) - There are new guidelines in place for registering your deer harvest with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. According to our reporting partners at WNEM, the change comes from a lack of response to end-of-season surveys in the mail. Before, deer hunters could respond through these surveys....
The top 50 apple varieties grown in Michigan
Roughly 44% of Michigan’s apple trees are either Galas or Honeycrisps – yet despite their dominance, the state is known for its variety of apple types. Michigan had nearly 15 million apple trees in 2018, according to the most recent data available from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. There were 49 different types of apples in Michigan in 2018 with at least 1,000 trees at state apple farms.
License of Novi Carvana dealer suspended by state of Michigan
The Michigan Department of State is putting the brakes on a Carvana dealership in Novi. Its license is suspended over alleged violations of the Michigan vehicle code.
wrif.com
Meet the Michigan Triangle, Our Version of the Bermuda Triangle
I’m sure you’ve heard of The Bermuda Triangle, but did you know that Michigan has its own mysterious triangle in water? The Michigan Triangle is a famous, triangular part of Lake Michigan that has gotten a reputation for its sinking ships, disappearing crews and lost aircrafts. According to...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Northern Michigan paper mill fire burning for days, help from southeast counties arranged
MENOMINEE, Mich. – Firefighters and equipment from Oakland, Macomb, and Livingston Counties are being deployed to a Northern Michigan paper mill fire that has been burning for four days. The fire began late on Thursday, October 6. Officials say the fire is expected to continue burning for several days.
What to Do if You Hit a Deer With Your Car in Michigan
Living in Michigan, chances are good you're going to hit a deer with your car at some point. People hit deer year-round in Michigan but the majority of accidents happen in the spring and fall. According to Michigan.gov, each year, there are nearly 50,000 reported vehicle-deer crashes in Michigan. About...
Whitmer announces 59% energy reduction at state buildings, taxpayers save $53M
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says energy consumption has been reduced by 59% at state government buildings, courtesy of the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget.
3 Michigan residents charged by feds for blocking access to health facility in Tennessee
Three Michigan residents are among 11 people charged in federal court for blocking access to a reproductive health care facility in Tennessee. Heather Idoni, 58, Calvin Zastrow, 57 and Caroline Davis, 24, were indicted for violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act, officials in the Department of Justice’s Middle District of Tennessee announced last week.
