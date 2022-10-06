ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Biden’s off-camera ‘Armageddon’ comment raises questions

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Biden left the White House on Friday facing questions about a strong warning he issued amid Russia’s war in Ukraine. During an off-camera Democratic fundraiser Thursday, Biden said: “We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban missile crisis. I don’t think there’s any such thing as the ability to easily use a tactical nuclear weapon and not end up with Armageddon.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Once hopeful Iowa Democrats running uphill vs. Sen. Grassley

Iowa Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Michael Franken greets supporters with his wife Jordan, right, after a rally in West Des Moines, Iowa, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Franken is facing an uphill final month in his challenge of seven-term Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley. (AP Photo/Thomas Beaumont)
IOWA STATE

