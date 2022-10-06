Read full article on original website
Biden’s off-camera ‘Armageddon’ comment raises questions
WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Biden left the White House on Friday facing questions about a strong warning he issued amid Russia’s war in Ukraine. During an off-camera Democratic fundraiser Thursday, Biden said: “We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban missile crisis. I don’t think there’s any such thing as the ability to easily use a tactical nuclear weapon and not end up with Armageddon.”
Russia launches attack on several cities in Ukraine; President Biden condemns the violence
WASHINGTON – Several Ukrainian cities were rocked by deadly missile strikes on Monday. President Joe Biden has condemned the recent attacks and Russian President Vladimir Putin following the attacks, which appear to be the heaviest wave since the beginning of the war. Firefighters scrambled to put out flames after...
Once hopeful Iowa Democrats running uphill vs. Sen. Grassley
Iowa Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Michael Franken greets supporters with his wife Jordan, right, after a rally in West Des Moines, Iowa, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Franken is facing an uphill final month in his challenge of seven-term Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley. (AP Photo/Thomas Beaumont)
Washington warns of tough stance on Saudi Arabia amid outrage over Opec+ oil cut – live
Senate foreign relations committee chair threatens to end weapons sales and cooperation with Saudi Arabia
