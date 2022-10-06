WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Biden left the White House on Friday facing questions about a strong warning he issued amid Russia’s war in Ukraine. During an off-camera Democratic fundraiser Thursday, Biden said: “We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban missile crisis. I don’t think there’s any such thing as the ability to easily use a tactical nuclear weapon and not end up with Armageddon.”

