Read full article on original website
Related
MAGA Guv Candidate’s Abortion Stance Gets Even Wackier
Arizona gubernatorial candidate and MAGA hardliner Kari Lake claimed in an interview aired Sunday that “true choice” means the option for a woman to keep her baby or put it up for adoption. Along the way, she awkwardly tried to reconcile her own recent hardline stance on banning abortion with an electorate that pulled the lever for Joe Biden two years ago.
Lauren Boebert 'Two Words' Tweet Mocked as People Miss Apparent Biden Jibe
"Two Words: Let's Go Brandon!" the Colorado congresswoman wrote on Twitter.
Key Moments From Donald Trump's Nevada Rally
Donald Trump held another rally on Saturday night, this time stumping for Nevada Republicans. The former president rallied in Minden near Lake Tahoe to shore up support for Senate candidate Adam Laxalt and gubernatorial candidate Joe Lombardo. Trump spoke for about 90 minutes, with many of his remarks centered on...
Showtime’s ‘Lincoln Project’ Doc Is a Waste of Time
It’s a weird time to watch politics on television, and I’m not just talking about political discussions that take place nightly on CNN or Fox News. If you watch stuff like “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” or “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver,” they’d tell you since Trump left office there’s been little respite. Our COVID deaths remain high, women’s reproductive rights are being demolished, and police brutality still happens, nothing’s changed. But to watch political limited series or documentaries, there’s a feeling some type of wall has been breached. Like “Gutsy,” “The Lincoln Project” feels too simplistic in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'Daily Show' Nails GOP Hypocrisy On Herschel Walker With Searing Fox Spoof
Desi Lydic mockingly defended the Republican Senate nominee as a "victim of cancel culture" in a new "Foxsplains" bit.
Trump records lawyer meets with FBI in Mar-a-Lago probe
WASHINGTON — (AP) — A lawyer for former president Donald Trump who signed a letter stating that a "diligent search" for classified records had been conducted and that all such documents had been given back to the government has spoken with the FBI, according to a person familiar with the matter.
abovethelaw.com
'This Is Where I'd Have Biden's Debt Relief, If It Wasn't For Those Darned Black People,' Says Wisconsin Institute For Law And Liberty
A group in Wisconsin claims President Biden’s plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt violates federal law by intentionally seeking to narrow the racial wealth gap and help Black borrowers. The allegation is among the claims in a lawsuit filed Tuesday by conservative legal outfit Wisconsin...
Supreme Court: Gay marriage case video can be made public
WASHINGTON (AP) — Video of a landmark 2010 trial that cleared the way for gay marriage in California can be made public, the culmination of a years-long legal fight. The Supreme Court announced Tuesday that it would not intervene in the dispute over the recordings, leaving in place lower court rulings permitting the video’s release. The trial more than a decade ago led to the resumption in 2013 of gay marriage in the nation’s most populous state. That was two years before the Supreme Court ruled that same-sex marriage is a nationwide right. As is typical the justices said nothing about the case in declining to hear it, and it was among many the court declined. The case the justices rejected began in 2008 when a California Supreme Court ruling legalized same-sex marriage. Voters, however, responded by passing Proposition 8 forbidding it. Two gay couples then sued and proponents of Proposition 8 defended it when the state said it wouldn’t.
RELATED PEOPLE
Right-wing protesters fail to disrupt Women’s March in Washington DC
Right-wing protesters attempted to disrupt the Women’s March in Washington DC on Saturday.The counter-demonstrations by a small group of anti-abortion activists briefly caused tempers to flare, but their chants were drowned out by the several thousand people who turned out to demand reproductive rights, The Daily Beast reported.Demonstraters marched from Folger Park to the grounds of the US Capitol carrying placards and chanting “abortion rights are human rights” as part of a Women’s Wave day of action.Women’s March executive director Rachel O’Leary told the Washington Post the movement had been energised by the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v...
Donald Trump Comment Appears to Be Edited Out During Lara Trump Interview
Social-media commentators have said that an interview where former President Donald Trump spoke to his daughter-in-law had been edited to remove part of his comments. The former president gave the interview to Lara Trump, who is married to his son Eric, in a 20-minute episode of her show The Right View that was shared online on Friday.
Comments / 1