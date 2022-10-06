COZAD – It took Sidney just 1:39 and six plays to go 80 yards on their first possession of the game Friday night in Cozad to take an early 7-0 lead. It was a lead the Red Raiders did not relinquish on the way to a 19-7 win over the Haymakers. With the win, Sidney improves to 3-4 while Cozad falls to 3-4 on the season.

COZAD, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO