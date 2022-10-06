ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chappell, NE

Comments

Children recovering after school bus, semi accident

Semi just missed crashing into home after collision. Several students at Chase County Schools in Imperial, Nebraska, are recovering this week after a school bus and semi-trailer accident about 4 p.m. Sept. 27. The school bus, traveling south on the Champion Spur 15A highway, was taking students home after the...
IMPERIAL, NE
Sidney authorities searching for stolen vehicle, suspect

SIDNEY - The Sidney Police Department is investigating a stolen vehicle from a downtown dealership on Friday night. According to a press release from the department, a 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 was stolen from Adams Autos and Equipment at their 1900 Illinois St. location at approximately 10 p.m. The pickup...
SIDNEY, NE
County Clerk announces early voting in Cheyenne County

SIDNEY - Early voting for the 2022 general election is open in Cheyenne County. County Clerk Beth Fiegenschuh says ballots are available at the clerk's office in the courthouse in Sidney or they can be sent by mail. She says voters are also welcome to vote in her office. Local...
CHEYENNE COUNTY, NE
Lady Raiders Win Western Conference

SCOTTSBLUFF – The Sidney Lady Raider volleyball team defeated Scottsbluff 18-25, 25-15, 25-18 in the championship game to win the Western Conference Tournament Saturday at Scottsbluff High School. Sidney, who entered the tournament as the top seed, began with pool play at 9:00 a.m. Saturday morning in Pool A...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
Sidney Gets Solid Road Win at Cozad

COZAD – It took Sidney just 1:39 and six plays to go 80 yards on their first possession of the game Friday night in Cozad to take an early 7-0 lead. It was a lead the Red Raiders did not relinquish on the way to a 19-7 win over the Haymakers. With the win, Sidney improves to 3-4 while Cozad falls to 3-4 on the season.
COZAD, NE
COZAD, NE

Comments

