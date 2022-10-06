Read full article on original website
WALB 10
Vienna mayor turned hero in Saturday train wreck
VIENNA, Ga. (WALB) - The mayor of Vienna is now being hailed a hero after rescuing a mother and her three children minutes before a train slammed into their car which was stalled on the tracks. “I couldn’t let those babies sit there and get slaughtered by a train,” Mayor...
Cordele Dispatch
South Georgia Banking Company Welcomes Frank Posey
South Georgia Banking Company announces the recent hiring of Terrell “Frank” Posey, Jr. as a Senior Vice President and the new City President for the Cordele and Vienna markets. Beginning his lending career in 1986, Posey has an extensive banking background in ag lending and has held several...
Upcoming Tiny House Festival will teach Georgians the benefits of micro-living
The South Eastern Tiny House Festival — which is a festival that aims to educate attendees about the benefits of micro-living — is coming to Danville, Georgia on Oct. 22 and 23. The two-day festival is hosted by Georgia-based non-profit, Microlife Institute. Microlife is an organization that specializes in educating and advocating for abundant housing […] The post Upcoming Tiny House Festival will teach Georgians the benefits of micro-living appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
41nbc.com
RAFB Russell Parkway Gate closing for a month
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — One of the gates to Robins Air Force Base is undergoing some repairs, and will be closed for a month starting Friday, October 7th. According to RAFB, the Russell Parkway Gate will be closed until November 7th in order to undergo some asphalt and concrete repairs. While the Russell Parkway Gate is closed, regularly scheduled gate barrier maintenance is postponed.
WALB 10
wgxa.tv
Herschel Walker camp says Macon crime rate is among highest in nation
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Ahead of Senator Raphael Warnock's campaign stop in Macon, a campaign spokesman for his opposition has given a statement saying that the Macon-Bibb County homicide rate is one of the highest in the nation and that Warnock isn't doing anything to address it. "Raphael Warnock continues...
wfxl.com
Event held in Tifton to bring awareness to financial literacy
Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta (FHLBank Atlanta) today joined with city leaders from Tifton and other stakeholders including banks, credit unions, housing counselors, faith-based entities, public and private schools, builders, realtors, local media, and other organizations to host an event to build awareness and support for the Tifton Financial Literacy Initiative.
Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (October 6)
MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Requirements: Applicant prefers to have six (6) mos of experience and at least 18 years old. Job Duties: Scrapes and rinses food from dirty dishes and washes...
WMAZ
Football Friday Night Roundup: Northeast, Warner Robins and ACE cruise to victory in week 8
MACON, Ga. — The high school football season in Central Georgia continues as we wrap up week 8. There were plenty of upsets, close calls, and blowout wins on Friday night, including Tattnall staged a dramatic comeback over rival Stratford. Game of the Week. Tattnall 33, Stratford 28. Stratford...
Train crashes into car in Vienna, GSP investigating
VIENNA, Ga. — A car was hit by a train late Friday night on Union Street in Vienna, close to the Vienna Police Department. In a post on social media, they say that Vienna Police, Dooly Sheriff's Office, Vienna City Fire Department, and the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) all responded to the accident.
wfxl.com
Search underway for "armed and dangerous" Dooly Co. man after shooting
DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Dooly County authorities are looking for a man they say shot someone. In a post on Facebook, the Vienna Police Department says their officers were called to a Holiday Street address just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, officers found a man who had been shot twice. Other people inside the home said a man, later identified as Christian Collier, had shot that man. Investigators say Collier kicked in the back door of the house, shot the man multiple times, and then ran away.
Albany Herald
Dougherty Jail Report
These are bookings for Sept. 29-Oct. 5 at the Dougherty County Jail. AGENCY KEY: ADDU, Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit; APD, Albany Police Department; ASU, Albany State University Police; DCP, Dougherty County Police Department; DCSP, Dougherty County School System Police Department; Prob, Probation; SO, Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office; GSP, Georgia State Patrol:
#Scene13: Here are events and activities you can do in Central Georgia this weekend
MACON, Ga. — It is almost time for the weekend and #scene13 has all you need to know about what is fun, fresh and lively in your community. And remember, if you are on the scene this weekend use #scene13 in your photos and you may just see yourself on our 13WMAZ Instagram story.
wgxa.tv
Health care is important on both sides of the leash
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Health care is important for both ends of the leash. Saturday National Geographic's "Critter Fixer: Country Vets" came to Macon promote health for not only our pets but ourselves. The free pop-up clinic had the Critter Fixer Veterinary Hospital partnered with The Street Dog Coalition and The People and Pets projects to provide medical and veterinary services. Dozens gathered at the event and Janet Hendrickson the President and Founder of the People and Pets Project calls pets a gateway to also talk about our own health.
55-Year-Old Man Killed In A Pedestrian Crash In Macon (Macon, GA)
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a pedestrian crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on Eisenhower Parkway Friday night at 9 p.m. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Victim identified in shooting that happened overnight in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Update:. Wayne Fisher, the interim police chief for Warner Robins, says the victim has been identified as 65-year-old Randolph Ricketts. According to Fisher, officers were called to a verbal altercation at around 9:54 p.m. on Thursday at 1436 Watson Boulevard Apartments. An unknown suspect fired...
WRDW-TV
Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges
Thursday Mix- Croc's anniversary, the Augusta Greek Festival, and more!. Happy Wednesday! On today’s show, we talk about Crocs’ anniversary, as well as the Augusta Greek Festival! Tune in to Morning Mix!
Jack's restaurant opening 6th Georgia location, giving away free brunch to first 50 customers
COCHRAN, Ga. — Jack's Family Restaurants announced that a new location will be opening up in Cochran, Georgia on October 10. The building will open at 5 a.m. and will be the sixth Jack's location in Georgia. It has been under construction since May and is located at 161...
Geico laying off around 70 employees in Macon
MACON, Ga. — One of Macon-Bibb county's largest employers is cutting back. By email, Geico said they're adjusting their Macon staffing "to changing customer and business priorities." They said it will affect about 1 percent of their Macon workforce. That's around 70 people. Last year, a regional vice president...
WALB 10
Dougherty Co. prepares for changes to Liberty Expressway
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Transportation announced that some changes are coming to Liberty Expressway that will impact Dougherty County travelers. As a contractor prepares to begin construction to extend Westover Boulevard into Lee County, the speed limit will drop, and outside shoulders will close on a portion of U.S. 82/State Route 520/Liberty Expressway.
