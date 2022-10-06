ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vienna, GA

WALB 10

Vienna mayor turned hero in Saturday train wreck

VIENNA, Ga. (WALB) - The mayor of Vienna is now being hailed a hero after rescuing a mother and her three children minutes before a train slammed into their car which was stalled on the tracks. “I couldn’t let those babies sit there and get slaughtered by a train,” Mayor...
Cordele Dispatch

South Georgia Banking Company Welcomes Frank Posey

South Georgia Banking Company announces the recent hiring of Terrell “Frank” Posey, Jr. as a Senior Vice President and the new City President for the Cordele and Vienna markets. Beginning his lending career in 1986, Posey has an extensive banking background in ag lending and has held several...
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Upcoming Tiny House Festival will teach Georgians the benefits of micro-living

The South Eastern Tiny House Festival — which is a festival that aims to educate attendees about the benefits of micro-living — is coming to Danville, Georgia on Oct. 22 and 23. The two-day festival is hosted by Georgia-based non-profit, Microlife Institute. Microlife is an organization that specializes in educating and advocating for abundant housing […] The post Upcoming Tiny House Festival will teach Georgians the benefits of micro-living appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
41nbc.com

RAFB Russell Parkway Gate closing for a month

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — One of the gates to Robins Air Force Base is undergoing some repairs, and will be closed for a month starting Friday, October 7th. According to RAFB, the Russell Parkway Gate will be closed until November 7th in order to undergo some asphalt and concrete repairs. While the Russell Parkway Gate is closed, regularly scheduled gate barrier maintenance is postponed.
WALB 10

Mother, 3 children rescued just before Vienna train crash

VIENNA, Ga. (WALB) - A woman and her children were saved from being slammed by a train early Saturday morning and now she faces charges including child endangerment, according to Vienna Police Department. On Oct. 8 at approximately 3:45 a.m., officers responded to Union Street at the CSX railroad crossing...
wgxa.tv

Herschel Walker camp says Macon crime rate is among highest in nation

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Ahead of Senator Raphael Warnock's campaign stop in Macon, a campaign spokesman for his opposition has given a statement saying that the Macon-Bibb County homicide rate is one of the highest in the nation and that Warnock isn't doing anything to address it. "Raphael Warnock continues...
wfxl.com

Event held in Tifton to bring awareness to financial literacy

Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta (FHLBank Atlanta) today joined with city leaders from Tifton and other stakeholders including banks, credit unions, housing counselors, faith-based entities, public and private schools, builders, realtors, local media, and other organizations to host an event to build awareness and support for the Tifton Financial Literacy Initiative.
13WMAZ

Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (October 6)

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Requirements: Applicant prefers to have six (6) mos of experience and at least 18 years old. Job Duties: Scrapes and rinses food from dirty dishes and washes...
13WMAZ

Train crashes into car in Vienna, GSP investigating

VIENNA, Ga. — A car was hit by a train late Friday night on Union Street in Vienna, close to the Vienna Police Department. In a post on social media, they say that Vienna Police, Dooly Sheriff's Office, Vienna City Fire Department, and the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) all responded to the accident.
wfxl.com

Search underway for "armed and dangerous" Dooly Co. man after shooting

DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Dooly County authorities are looking for a man they say shot someone. In a post on Facebook, the Vienna Police Department says their officers were called to a Holiday Street address just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, officers found a man who had been shot twice. Other people inside the home said a man, later identified as Christian Collier, had shot that man. Investigators say Collier kicked in the back door of the house, shot the man multiple times, and then ran away.
Albany Herald

Dougherty Jail Report

These are bookings for Sept. 29-Oct. 5 at the Dougherty County Jail. AGENCY KEY: ADDU, Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit; APD, Albany Police Department; ASU, Albany State University Police; DCP, Dougherty County Police Department; DCSP, Dougherty County School System Police Department; Prob, Probation; SO, Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office; GSP, Georgia State Patrol:
wgxa.tv

Health care is important on both sides of the leash

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Health care is important for both ends of the leash. Saturday National Geographic's "Critter Fixer: Country Vets" came to Macon promote health for not only our pets but ourselves. The free pop-up clinic had the Critter Fixer Veterinary Hospital partnered with The Street Dog Coalition and The People and Pets projects to provide medical and veterinary services. Dozens gathered at the event and Janet Hendrickson the President and Founder of the People and Pets Project calls pets a gateway to also talk about our own health.
13WMAZ

Geico laying off around 70 employees in Macon

MACON, Ga. — One of Macon-Bibb county's largest employers is cutting back. By email, Geico said they're adjusting their Macon staffing "to changing customer and business priorities." They said it will affect about 1 percent of their Macon workforce. That's around 70 people. Last year, a regional vice president...
WALB 10

Dougherty Co. prepares for changes to Liberty Expressway

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Transportation announced that some changes are coming to Liberty Expressway that will impact Dougherty County travelers. As a contractor prepares to begin construction to extend Westover Boulevard into Lee County, the speed limit will drop, and outside shoulders will close on a portion of U.S. 82/State Route 520/Liberty Expressway.
