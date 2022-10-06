ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

RI voter registration deadline is Sunday

By Allison Shinskey
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2whb8Y_0iP0GAPD00

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Islanders have until Sunday, Oct. 9 to register to vote or update their voter information in time for the general election on Nov. 8.

Rhode Islanders can check their voter registration status by using the Department of State’s Voter Information Center .

12 News/RWU Poll
See a full breakdown of the results »

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Pjjb_0iP0GAPD00
RELATED: New protocols for voting machines after wrong candidates displayed in primary

Eligible residents can register to vote three different ways:

Rhode Island Governor Debate: Tuesday on WPRI 12 and WPRI.com

Find your designated registration drop off location:

City/Town Voter Registration Drop Off Location – Complete Address Hours
Barrington Police Station – 100 Federal Rd. Barrington, RI 02806 Until 4:00 p.m.
Bristol Police Department – 395 Metacom Ave. Bristol, RI 02809 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Burrillville Town Hall – 105 Harrisville Main St. Harrisville, RI 02830 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Central Falls Police Department – 160 Illinois St. Central Falls, RI 02863 Until 4:00 p.m.
Charlestown Police Department – 4901 Old Post Rd. Charlestown, RI, 02813 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Coventry Library – 1670 Flat River Rd. – Coventry, RI 02816 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Cranston City Hall – 869 Park Ave. Cranston, RI 02910 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Cumberland Police Department – 1379 Diamond Hill Rd. Cumberland, RI 02864 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
East Greenwich Police Department – 176 1st Ave. East Greenwich, RI 02818 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
East Providence City Hall Drop Box – 145 Taunton Ave. East Providence, RI 02914 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Exeter Town Hall (Side Door and gray Drop Box) – 675 Ten Rod Rd. Exeter, RI 02822 Until 4:00 p.m.
Foster Town Hall Drop Box – 181 Howard Hill Rd. Foster, RI 02825 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Glocester Town Hall – 1145 Putnam Pike Glocester, RI 02814 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Hopkinton Town Hall Kiosk – 1 Town House Rd. Hopkinton, RI 02833 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Jamestown Town Hall – 93 Narragansett Ave. Jamestown, RI 02835 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Johnston Police Department, Front Vestibule – 1651 Atwood Ave. Johnston, RI 02919 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Lincoln Police Department – 100 Old River Rd. Lincoln, RI 02865 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Little Compton Public Safety Complex – 60 Simmons Rd. Little Compton, RI 02837 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Middletown Police Department – 123 Valley Rd. Middletown, RI 02842 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Middletown Town Hall (Right side of building, payment box) – 350 East Main Rd. Middletown, RI 02842 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Narragansett Town Hall – 25 Fifth Ave. Narragansett, RI 02882 Until 4:00 p.m.
New Shoreham Town Hall (Drop Box) – 16 Old Town Rd. New Shoreham, RI 02807 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Newport City Hall (Municipal Drop Box on Bull Street) – 43 Broadway Newport, RI 02840 Until 4:00 p.m.
North Kingstown Town Hall – 100 Fairway Dr. North Kingstown, RI 02852 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
North Providence Public Safety Complex – 1835 Mineral Spring Ave. North Providence RI 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
North Smithfield Police Station – 575 Smithfield Rd. North Smithfield, RI 02896 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Pawtucket Blackstone Valley Visitor Center – 175 Main St. Pawtucket, RI 02860 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Portsmouth Town Hall – 2200 East Main Rd. Portsmouth, RI 02871 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Providence Public Safety Complex – 325 Washington St. Providence, RI 02903 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Richmond Town Hall (Drop Box) – 5 Richmond Town House Rd. Wyoming RI 02898 Until 4:00 p.m.
Scituate Town Hall – 195 Danielson Pike N. Scituate, RI 02857 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Smithfield Police Department – 215 Pleasant View Ave. Smithfield, RI 02917 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
South Kingstown Town Hall (Drop Box) – 180 High St. Wakefield, RI 02879 Until 4:00 p.m.
Tiverton Police Department – 20 Industrial Way Tiverton, RI 02878 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Warren Police Station – 1 Joyce St. Warren, RI 02885 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Warwick Police Station – 99 Veterans Memorial Dr. Warwick, RI 02886 Until 4:00 p.m.
West Greenwich Town Hall (Police Station Entrance) – 280 Victory Highway, West Greenwich, RI 02817 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
West Warwick Town Hall – 1170 Main St. West Warwick, RI 02893 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Westerly Police Station – 60 Airport Rd. Westerly, RI 02891 Until 4:00 p.m.
Woonsocket Police Station – 242 Clinton St. Woonsocket, RI 02895 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Courtesy: Rhode Island Secretary of State
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eJokE_0iP0GAPD00

☆ Latest Headlines

☆ Exclusive Polls

☆ Interviews

☆ Voter Guide

☆ Debates

☆ Newsmakers

☆ Nesi’s Notes

☆ App Notifications

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

Related
whatsupnewp.com

Cities with the most expensive homes in Rhode Island

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Rhode Island using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of August 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $1,634,221 which is 274% higher than the state average of $437,389.
REAL ESTATE
WPRI 12 News

Study: RI, Mass. rank among most expensive states to retire

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island and Massachusetts rank among the most expensive states nationwide to retire, according to a report from BankRate. The study considered various factors to determine the rankings, including affordability, well-being, culture and diversity, weather, and crime. Rhode Island ranked seventh worst in affordability, while Massachusetts ranked fourth worst. Other […]
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WPRI 12 News

Gov. McKee to miss Autumnfest Parade following ‘routine’ medical procedure

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee won’t participate in public events on Monday following an unexpected medical procedure over the weekend, his office announced Sunday. “This weekend, the governor underwent a minor, unscheduled routine medical procedure to address an issue with his urinary tract,” McKee spokesperson Andrea Palagi said in a […]
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
fallriverreporter.com

7 transported to Rhode Island and Fall River hospitals after overturned trolly

Seven people have been injured and sent to hospitals in both Rhode Island and Fall River after an accident overnight. Just after 10:45 p.m., Portsmouth Fire Alarm received multiple 911 calls reporting an overturned trolly with multiple injured patients at a private event in the area of 290 Frank Coelho Drive, Glen Ridge Farm.
FALL RIVER, MA
independentri.com

SK to launch Community Electricity Aggregation program in 2023

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — South Kingstown is one of six Rhode Island cities and towns launching aggregation programs that use community-wide buying power to offer residents and businesses new options for electricity supply. Set to launch in May of 2023, the programs are the culmination of a multi-year effort...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Voters to consider important statewide and local referenda￼

When voters go to the polls in less than two weeks, they will be voting on far more than local and statewide offices. There are three statewide bond issues, totaling some $400 million, and several local referenda, from legalization of retail marijuana sales to school construction and regionalization. Early voting...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Howard Hill
hwy.co

This Rhode Island Town Was Part of the Gruesome New England Vampire Panic

American folklore has evolved ever since the Europeans settled in the colonies. Some are entertaining, like the tales of Paul Bunyan and the Lone Ranger, while others have a more gruesome past like the New England Vampire Panic. Never heard of it? Let’s learn more about Exeter, RI, where families exhumed the bodies of deceased loved ones and burned their hearts, all due to superstition.
EXETER, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Registration#Election State#Providence City Hall#Voting Machines#Rhode Islanders#The Department Of State#Bristol Police Department#Coventry Library
WPRI 12 News

Nesi’s Notes: Oct. 8

1. If anyone was shocked by Allan Fung’s lead in our new 12 News/Roger Williams University poll, they haven’t been paying enough attention. Set aside the fact that Fung held the exact same 6-point lead over Seth Magaziner in the only other public poll of the race, released back in June; just look at the […]
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
motifri.com

Fung leads Magaziner, McKee leads Kalus: Political poll results

A telephone poll was conducted by Fleming and Associates of Cumberland (sponsored by WPRI-12 News and Roger Williams University) of 402 RI likely voters, 254 of whom were in the Congressional second district, from Thu, Sep 29, to Sun, Oct 2. The most notable result shows Congressional second district Republican...
ELECTIONS
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy