RI voter registration deadline is Sunday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Islanders have until Sunday, Oct. 9 to register to vote or update their voter information in time for the general election on Nov. 8.

Rhode Islanders can check their voter registration status by using the Department of State’s Voter Information Center .

Eligible residents can register to vote three different ways:

Find your designated registration drop off location:

City/Town Voter Registration Drop Off Location – Complete Address Hours Barrington Police Station – 100 Federal Rd. Barrington, RI 02806 Until 4:00 p.m. Bristol Police Department – 395 Metacom Ave. Bristol, RI 02809 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Burrillville Town Hall – 105 Harrisville Main St. Harrisville, RI 02830 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Central Falls Police Department – 160 Illinois St. Central Falls, RI 02863 Until 4:00 p.m. Charlestown Police Department – 4901 Old Post Rd. Charlestown, RI, 02813 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Coventry Library – 1670 Flat River Rd. – Coventry, RI 02816 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Cranston City Hall – 869 Park Ave. Cranston, RI 02910 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Cumberland Police Department – 1379 Diamond Hill Rd. Cumberland, RI 02864 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. East Greenwich Police Department – 176 1st Ave. East Greenwich, RI 02818 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. East Providence City Hall Drop Box – 145 Taunton Ave. East Providence, RI 02914 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Exeter Town Hall (Side Door and gray Drop Box) – 675 Ten Rod Rd. Exeter, RI 02822 Until 4:00 p.m. Foster Town Hall Drop Box – 181 Howard Hill Rd. Foster, RI 02825 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Glocester Town Hall – 1145 Putnam Pike Glocester, RI 02814 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Hopkinton Town Hall Kiosk – 1 Town House Rd. Hopkinton, RI 02833 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Jamestown Town Hall – 93 Narragansett Ave. Jamestown, RI 02835 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Johnston Police Department, Front Vestibule – 1651 Atwood Ave. Johnston, RI 02919 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Lincoln Police Department – 100 Old River Rd. Lincoln, RI 02865 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Little Compton Public Safety Complex – 60 Simmons Rd. Little Compton, RI 02837 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Middletown Police Department – 123 Valley Rd. Middletown, RI 02842 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Middletown Town Hall (Right side of building, payment box) – 350 East Main Rd. Middletown, RI 02842 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Narragansett Town Hall – 25 Fifth Ave. Narragansett, RI 02882 Until 4:00 p.m. New Shoreham Town Hall (Drop Box) – 16 Old Town Rd. New Shoreham, RI 02807 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Newport City Hall (Municipal Drop Box on Bull Street) – 43 Broadway Newport, RI 02840 Until 4:00 p.m. North Kingstown Town Hall – 100 Fairway Dr. North Kingstown, RI 02852 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. North Providence Public Safety Complex – 1835 Mineral Spring Ave. North Providence RI 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. North Smithfield Police Station – 575 Smithfield Rd. North Smithfield, RI 02896 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Pawtucket Blackstone Valley Visitor Center – 175 Main St. Pawtucket, RI 02860 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Portsmouth Town Hall – 2200 East Main Rd. Portsmouth, RI 02871 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Providence Public Safety Complex – 325 Washington St. Providence, RI 02903 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Richmond Town Hall (Drop Box) – 5 Richmond Town House Rd. Wyoming RI 02898 Until 4:00 p.m. Scituate Town Hall – 195 Danielson Pike N. Scituate, RI 02857 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Smithfield Police Department – 215 Pleasant View Ave. Smithfield, RI 02917 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. South Kingstown Town Hall (Drop Box) – 180 High St. Wakefield, RI 02879 Until 4:00 p.m. Tiverton Police Department – 20 Industrial Way Tiverton, RI 02878 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Warren Police Station – 1 Joyce St. Warren, RI 02885 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Warwick Police Station – 99 Veterans Memorial Dr. Warwick, RI 02886 Until 4:00 p.m. West Greenwich Town Hall (Police Station Entrance) – 280 Victory Highway, West Greenwich, RI 02817 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. West Warwick Town Hall – 1170 Main St. West Warwick, RI 02893 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Westerly Police Station – 60 Airport Rd. Westerly, RI 02891 Until 4:00 p.m. Woonsocket Police Station – 242 Clinton St. Woonsocket, RI 02895 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Courtesy: Rhode Island Secretary of State

