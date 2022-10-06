Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Retailer Fined, License Suspended over Unregistered Cannabis Product Claims in MichiganWilliam DavisMichigan State
Immersive Van Gogh - Detroit: Have you Seen it?Heather RaulersonDetroit, MI
The Legend of Knock-Knock Road.Sara BDetroit, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Antonio Brown Takes Another Shot At Tom Brady With Divorce Tweet
If you thought Antonio Brown’s recent social media dig at Tom Brady was bad, what the troubled pass-catcher tweeted Sunday morning at the expense of the star quarterback is flat-out off the rails. Brown, who was both a New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate of Brady’s in...
What Is Sean Payton Implying With Comments On Saints’ Taysom Hill?
The window on Sean Payton’s coaching career hasn’t closed just yet, but it sure sounds like the former Saints head coach would like Taysom Hill back on his future team. New Orleans edged out the Seattle Seahawks in a Week 5 shoutout thanks to four total touchdowns from Hill, who practically did everything for the Saints except play defense.
Julian Edelman Makes Request Of Patriots Before Week 5 Lions Game
Like so many other members of the Foxboro Faithful, Julian Edelman will feel a sense of nostalgia when he watches the Patriots battle the Lions on Sunday afternoon. New England’s Week 5 matchup with Detroit at Gillette Stadium will mark the return of the Patriots’ uber-popular red throwback uniforms. Bill Belichick’s team hasn’t sported the Pat Patriot threads since 2012, as the NFL’s now-defunct one-helmet rule took the Steve Grogran-era jersey out of rotation.
Patriots’ Mack Wilson Flagged For Preposterously Soft Roughing-The-Passer Penalty
FOXBORO, Mass. — The NFL’s increased emphasis on protecting from injuries — particularly concussions — is warranted. Seemingly everyone agrees on that. That said, officials sometimes are a bit too quick to throw the laundry. That was the case during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bill Belichick Endorses Kendrick Bourne After Sideline Argument
The ongoing drama/situation/thing between Kendrick Bourne and the Patriots took another interesting turn Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium. Bourne was flagged for two penalties in the first half of New England’s 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions. After the second, FOX Sports cameras got Bourne and Bill Belichick engaging in a passionate conversation on the sideline. It’s hard to tell exactly what the two were talking about.
Aaron Rodgers Takes Exception To Comments Made By Packers Teammate
The trip across the pond wasn’t too favorable for the Green Bay Packers, and that seems to be the case in more ways than one. First, Green Bay allowed 17 unanswered points in the second half and watched the New York Giants earn a 27-22 comeback victory at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. That was the initial reason behind Green Bay’s down day, but after the defeat, quarterback Aaron Rodgers publicly expressed his disappointment in postgame comments by teammates.
How Patriots’ Defense Made Statement Vs. ‘Disrespectful’ Lions
FOXBORO, Mass. — Minutes into Sunday’s game at Gillette Stadium, the New England Patriots stopped Jared Goff just short of the first-down marker on a third-and-5 scramble. Lions head coach Dan Campbell opted for an aggressive approach, keeping Detroit’s offense on the field on fourth-and-inches. The ball...
Patriots Elevate QB, Tight End From Practice Squad For Lions Game
With Mac Jones doubtful and Brian Hoyer on injured reserve, the New England Patriots called in quarterback reinforcements Saturday. The Patriots elevated veteran QB Garrett Gilbert from their practice squad for Sunday’s matchup with the Detroit Lions at Gillette Stadium. Gilbert, who signed to the P-squad earlier this week,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Lions Player Taken Away In Ambulance After Scary Scene Vs. Patriots
FOXBORO, Mass. — Gillette Stadium was the site of a scary scene in Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and Detroit Lions. Saivion Smith was put onto a backboard and taken off the field in an ambulance after a scary scene early in the first quarter Sunday. Smith, who was covering Hunter Henry, fell to the ground early in the tight end’s route before being attended to by the Lions’ and Patriots’ medical staff.
NFC Exec Admits Team ‘Undervalued’ Bailey Zappe During Draft
Bailey Zappe has impressed people in New England — and beyond. The rookie fourth-round quarterback will start for the Patriots in Sunday’s home game against the Detroit Lions. Zappe, who did not play well during training camp and the preseason, did an admirable job last Sunday in relief of backup quarterback Brian Hoyer, who now is on injured reserve. The Western Kentucky product completed 10-of-15 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown and almost pulled off an overtime win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.
Former Patriots Linebacker Signs With AFC West Rival
It’s time for the New England Patriots to update their emergency linebacker list. Just one week after cutting him from their practice squad, the Patriots saw linebacker Harvey Langi head out West on Monday, signing with the Denver Broncos on a practice-squad contract, per his agent Kenny Zuckerman. Langi’s...
How Patriots Can Replace Damien Harris If Injured RB Misses Time
FOXBORO, Mass. — It got lost in the shuffle of Sunday’s blowout win over the Detroit Lions, but the Patriots suffered a potentially significant injury in their backfield. Running back Damien Harris exited during the first half at Gillette Stadium due to a hamstring injury and didn’t return. Harris, who’s started every game for New England this season, ran four times for 11 yards before leaving the game. The 25-year-old has been one of the NFL’s top running backs in 2022 and is a key piece to a Patriots rushing attack that might be the best in the game. The Patriots as of Sunday night hadn’t offered an injury update on Harris, but hamstring issues can linger a while.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Raiders’ Davante Adams Speaks Out After Shoving Cameraman
Davante Adams wasn’t able to contain his frustration following the Raiders’ narrow loss Monday night, and it will cost the superstar wide receiver. Adams shoved a media member to the ground after Las Vegas suffered a 30-29 defeat at the hands of the Chiefs in Kansas City. The Raiders, who signed Adams to a five-year, $141.25 million deal after trading for him over the offseason, now sit at 1-4 on the season as they head into their Week 6 bye.
How Bailey Zappe Earned This Specific Praise From Bill Belichick
FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick clearly is impressed with Bailey Zappe. And how could he not be? Zappe, a rookie fourth-round quarterback, followed up last week’s near-win against Aaron Rodgers by completing 17-of-21 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown in the Patriots’ 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. The Western Kentucky product played with poise and did far more than hand the ball off and complete a series of check-downs.
Bills Have Reached Out to Panthers About RB Christian McCaffrey
The Buffalo Bills have reportedly reached out to the Carolina Panthers about running back Christian McCaffrey, per Dan Fetes of 13WHAM. As if the Bills needed more firepower, arguably the league’s best running back is now being sought out by Super Bowl favorites. This would be a league-shattering move that would potentially shorten the team’s Super Bowl odds to numbers never before seen during regular-season play. If there is a weakness in the Buffalo roster, it’s at running back, and McCaffrey would quickly end that.
Ex-Patriot Still Hung Up On Tom Brady Benefitting From Bucs-Falcons Call
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson was not happy with the controversial roughing the passer penalty benefitting Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on Sunday, and he is continuing to show his frustrations. The questionable call on third-and-5 with 3:03 left in the contest, which ultimately served as a game-altering...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Matthew Judon Playing At All-Pro Level, But How Long Will It Last?
FOXBORO, Mass. — Patriots fans have seen this before from Matthew Judon. Last season, the star edge rusher began his New England career with 20 tackles and 6.5 sacks through five games, during which the Patriots went 2-3. Through five games in 2022, Judon has 19 tackles and six games with New England again going 2-3. Judon, who had two sacks and a forced fumble in Sunday’s 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions, once again is playing like one of the best defensive players in the NFL.
Ty Montgomery Injury: Bill Belichick Gives Concerning Update On Patriots RB
The Patriots’ depth at running back could be tested in the coming weeks. Starting running back Damien Harris left Sunday’s 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions at Gillette Stadium due to a hamstring injury and didn’t return. New England as of Monday morning hadn’t offered an update on his status.
How Kyler Murray, Cardinals Explained Miscalculation On Final Drive
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury and the rest of the offense thought quarterback Kyler Murray secured the necessary yards to reset the chains in the final minute, but upon failing to do so in the eyes of officials came to “a point of no return” in what ended as a 20-17 Week 5 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Tony Romo Warns League After Dominant Bills Win Over Steelers
The Buffalo Bills made quick work of the Pittsburgh Steelers in their Week 5 matchup on Sunday, resulting in a 38-3 final from Highmark Stadium, and former NFL quarterback Tony Romo credited the winning squad while also advising future opponents across the league to take notice. Buffalo, who following Week...
NESN
Boston, MA
26K+
Followers
46K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0