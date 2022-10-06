Prior to the Snap: Packers go international, face Giants in London

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Time to set those alarms because the Green Bay Packers are in London this weekend against the New York Giants. Check out a few interesting facts on this weeks Prior to the Snap.

It wasn’t pretty in Week 4, but Mason Crosby’s game-winning field goal as time expired gave Green Bay the win over the New England Patriots 27-24.

Heading across the Atlantic Ocean for the first time in its team history, the Packers are ready to do battle with Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants. This will mark the first time the Packers have played the Giants since 2019.

Game Information

Matchup: Green Bay Packers (3-1) vs. New York Giants (3-1)

Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Time: 8:30 a.m. CST

Spread & O/U: Green Bay -8.0, 41.0

Projected Weather: Partly Cloudy 63°

Statistics

All-Time against NY Giants: 29-23-2

Last game against NY Giants: GB 31-13

Last 10 games against NY Giants: 6-4

Ticket Prices – Including Fees

Cheapest 2 Tickets €600 ($587.66) Per Ticket Cheapest 4 Tickets €692 ($677.77) Per Ticket Most Expensive 2 Tickets €1,494 ($1,463.27) Per Ticket Most Expensive 4 Tickets €1,183 ($1,158.67) Per Ticket Ticket Prices as of 10/06/2022 on StubHub

Players to Watch

Green Bay Offense: WR Allen Lazard (6REC, 116YDS in Week 4)

NY Giants Offense: RB Saquon Barkley (463YDS, 5.5AVG, 2TD in 2022)

Green Bay Defense: LB Quay Walker (26TOT, 1FF in 2022)

NY Giants Defense: LB Kayvon Thibodeaux (4TOT, 1FR in 2022)

Injuries (O=Out, D=Doubtful, Q=Questionable, P=Probable)

Green Bay: CB Jaire Alexander (Q), DT Devonte Wyatt (Q), C Josh Myers (Q), OL Elgton Jenkins (Q), S Tariq Carpenter (Q), OL David Bakhtiari (Q), WR Allen Lazard (Q), S Adrian Amos (Q), RB Kylin Hill (O).

NY Giants: WR Richie James (Q), WR Kenny Golladay (Q), LB Azeez Ojulari (Q), CB Fabian Moreau (Q), WR Wan’Dale Robinson (Q), QB Daniel Jones (Q), WR Sterling Shepard (O), QB Tyrod Taylor (Q), S Julian Love (Q), DE Leonard Williams (Q), WR Kadarius Toney (Q), C Nick Gates (O)

