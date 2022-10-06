Read full article on original website
The Daily South
The Best Christmas Tree Farms To Visit In North Carolina
When it's time to get in the Christmas spirit, nothing says "The holidays are here!" like a live evergreen in the heart of your home. While the real versus fake Christmas tree debate is likely to continue for generations to come, no one can deny that there's something extra special about chopping down your own showstopper, then enjoying the lovely smell of pine all season long. Just be sure to give your pick plenty of water to keep it thriving!
This North Carolina Mountain Coaster is an Epic Fall Destination
North Carolina is home to an abundance of amazing roller coasters and theme parks. But, if you're looking to take an epic ride on North Carolina's only coaster that takes you through the mountains, you have to head to this one-of-a-kind resort in the Appalacian Mountains, keep reading to learn more.
country1037fm.com
Two Of The Safest Cities In The Country Are In North Carolina
Safety can apply to a multitude of things these days. You have physical safety, financial safety, job security, safety, on the roads, etc. Your safety can be threatened in so many ways. But you want to feel safe. So what do you do? Well for starters you want to settle down in an area where you feel safe. Whether that’s a gated community or an area with a low crime rate, it all depends on your risk tolerance. If you live in North Carolina what are the safest cities you can settle in? The good news is that two NC cities are among the top 15 safest in the country. This is according to a new study by WalletHub.
coastalreview.org
North Carolina to ‘shellebrate’ oysters Oct. 10-16
North Carolina is “shellebrating” Oyster Week Monday through Sunday. Coinciding with the start of the wild-caught oyster season, the shellebration includes engaging with oyster growers and harvesters, seafood restaurants and retail markets, recreational outfitters, coastal conservation and education organizations, and seafood festivals. North Carolina Sea Grant, the North...
With fall wildfire season underway in North Carolina, Forest Service agencies urge the public to use caution
RALEIGH — With the impending arrival of fall wildfire season, the USDA Forest Service and N.C. Forest Service are reminding the public to exercise caution when engaging in recreational burning. Peak months for the fall fire season run from October through early December and fires left unattended can get...
travellemming.com
17 Best Towns in Western North Carolina (in 2022)
I grew up in Western North Carolina and in this guide I’ll share my picks for the best towns in Western North Carolina. In this guide, you’ll discover things to do and places to stay in each charming mountain destination. I go over popular spots as well as off-the-beaten-path towns in Western North Carolina that you won’t want to miss.
FOX Carolina
Parts of western North Carolina under overnight frost advisory
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Weather Service announced that parts of western North Carolina will be in a frost advisory overnight. Officials said the advisory will be in effect on October 9, from 12:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Officials advised residents to get their plants ready for the...
NC Oyster Week highlights importance of industry in ENC
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s the start of wild oyster season, and also North Carolina Oyster Week, highlighting the importance of oyster farming in our coastal waterways. The week is all about the expanding oyster industry with harvesters, markets and restaurants all helping the economy and environment. One farmer in Beaufort said North Carolina has […]
When will fall colors peak in North Carolina?
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The mornings are getting crisp, and the days are getting shorter. That means it's fall in North Carolina. Some trees have started to change, but most are still green. We're beginning to see some signs that good color is showing up on schedule in the Blue Ridge Mountains.
WBTV
Redesign school performance grades in N.C.
Gas prices in Carolinas could rise after OPEC+ makes oil cut. It might be a good idea to fill up your gas tank sooner than later as gas prices are going up again after several months of steady decline. Updated: 8 hours ago. Saturday was officially the 2022 Pink Cupcake...
spectrumlocalnews.com
The sweet, the salty and the spicy: Here’s some of the new foods at the N.C. State Fair
RALEIGH, N.C. — Sure, the annual North Carolina State Fair has bright lights along the midway, rides, music and hog races, but for many it can also be a culinary adventure. Beyond the mainstay turkey legs and cotton candy, there’s a world of sweet and savory flavors at the fair. New offerings this year include Cuban eggrolls, Korean corn dogs, sweet potato country ham biscuits and so much more.
Texas Pete hot sauce sued after consumer learns product is made in North Carolina
A California man claims that hot sauce maker Texas Pete is using false advertising to sell its sauce after he learned the product was made in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
Popular discount retail store opening another new location in North Carolina this month
If you like to find great deals on name-brand clothing, shoes, and home decor without paying full retail prices, then you may be excited to learn that a popular off-price retail store chain will be opening another new location in North Carolina this month. Read on to learn more.
ocracokeobserver.com
North Carolina to celebrate Oyster Week
Three island restaurants are among the many featured Oct. 10 through 16 for North Carolina Oyster Week. Howard’s Pub, Flying Melon and Ocracoke Oyster Company are members of the North Carolina Oyster Trail. Ocracoke Mariculture, a family-owned oyster farm located in the Pamlico Sound off Ocracoke, while not a restaurant, is also part of the trail as it is one of the suppliers of oysters.
Toyota battery plant president plans to build on strong North Carolina ties
Sean Suggs has heard his angel sing— again! “I Hear My Angel Sing,” is the title of his autobiographical/inspirational/faith journey book he published in 2015. I’ve got to say it’s one of the most candid life recollections I’ve read. I mean, he covers the good, the bad and the ugly. I don’t know if I’ve […]
North Carolina seeks novel overhaul of teacher licenses in effort to lure and keep teachers
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s proposed new teacher licensure system would be a pioneering experiment in deciding whether someone can be a teacher based on student growth. If approved, North Carolina would join just two other states — Maryland and Louisiana — in requiring its 100,000 teachers to...
The Best North Carolina Town to Visit this Halloween
There are lots of things to consider when deciding where to head this Halloween. From fall festivals to spooky events and even a haunted hotel, here is one of the absolute best towns to head to if you're looking for a unique Halloween weekend. Keep reading to learn more.
WRAL
Coastal cleanup: Removing abandoned and derelict vessels along North Carolina coast
Stacia Strong reports on how the North Carolina Coastal Federation began working last year to remove several abandoned and rundown boats along the coast. Stacia Strong reports on how the North Carolina Coastal Federation began working last year to remove several abandoned and rundown boats along the coast.
Guilford, Alamance, Randolph among 25 NC counties to become ‘unconventional warfare exercise’ sites as Fort Bragg launches annual Special Forces test
Residents may hear ammunition sounds and see occasional flares as part of the Robin Sage test.
Harris Jewelry lawsuit update: Website created for North Carolina victims to file for refund
The more than 6,000 servicemembers in North Carolina who fell victim to a national jewelry scheme can now get a refund.
