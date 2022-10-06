Read full article on original website
Smith Mountain Eagle
Update: Woman charged after male shot in head
Danelle Brown, 38, of Monroe, Virginia, was charged with aggravated malicious wounding and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony in relation to this case. She is being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail under no bond. This case is still under investigation. Original:. A male was...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke shooting death of boy believed to be accidental
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The shooting death of a boy along Hoover Street NW on Saturday morning appears to have been an accident, according to a Roanoke Police update regarding the preliminary investigation. Everyone involved is cooperating with detectives. Police were alerted about a person who had been shot on...
WDBJ7.com
Person charged after Bedford Co. shooting Monday afternoon
BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The male was shot in the head and flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Danelle Brown, 38 of Monroe, is charged with “Aggravated Malicious wound and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony.” She is being held without bond in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.
WSLS
Man found shot in Northwest Roanoke on Monday morning, police say
ROANOKE, Va. – A man was found shot in Northwest Roanoke on Monday morning, according to Roanoke police. Authorities said that the man was found in the 1600 block of Grayson Avenue NW with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, but they do not believe that the shooting happened at the location.
WSET
Juvenile death ruled accidental following Hoover St. NW shooting: Police
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police were notified by the city of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound on Saturday. This incident happened at the 2700 block of Hoover Street NW. The caller advised they were transporting a juvenile male to LewisGale Medical Center...
wfxrtv.com
Man shot in the head, woman arrested in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened in the 11000 block of Lee Jackson Highway. The call came in at 2:44 p.m., on Monday. According to Sheriff Mike Miller, a man was shot in the head. He was flown...
WSLS
Man arrested after stabbing multiple people in Bedford County Friday, authorities say
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Bedford County last week, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office. Last Friday (Oct. 7), deputies went to Vistarama Lane for the report of a possible stabbing, Sheriff Miller said. When they arrived,...
wfxrtv.com
Neighbor approached by Roanoke shooting victim shares story
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Police are investigating after a man was found shot in Northwest Roanoke Monday morning. Police say he was found in the 1600 block of Grayson Avenue NW, he was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay. The woman who called police says...
WSLS
20-year-old woman dead after crash in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A 20-year-old woman lost her life in a Roanoke County crash early Monday morning, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities say it happened at about 1:16 a.m. in the 2600 block of E Ruritan Rd. We’re told a 2007 Toyota Camry was going eastbound when...
wfxrtv.com
One person left injured after officer-involved shooting in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) –Virginia state police are investigating an officer-involved shooting out of Roanoke that happened around 11 p.m. on Saturday. Roanoke police officers say they responded to a call about shots fired on the 2300 block of Mountain View Terrace Southwest. Information surrounding the event is limited at...
wfirnews.com
Virginia State Police investigating officer involved shooting in Roanoke
On October 8, 2022 at approximately 11:10 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of shots fired in the 2300 block of Mountain View Terrace SW. Officers responded to the scene and located an adult male subject outside of a residence. The male subject was armed with a firearm and pointed it towards an officer. One Roanoke Police Officer fired their service weapon, striking the male subject. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. No Roanoke Police Officers were injured during this incident.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke man pleads no contest to involuntary manslaughter
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man charged with murder has pleaded no contest, according to the Roanoke City Commonwealth’s Attorney. Abdul Fluellen was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Fluellen was arrested in September of 2021 in connection with the death of 27-year-old Malik Sims.
wfirnews.com
Shooting this morning in NW Roanoke
(from Roanoke PD) On October 10 [this morning] at approximately 9:30 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1600 block of Grayson Avenue NW. Responding officers located an adult male with what appeared to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.
wfxrtv.com
Police investigate after juvenile killed in Northwest Roanoke shooting
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR)– Roanoke police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting that ended with a juvenile death. Officers say at about 10:30 a.m. they were alerted by 911 of a person with a gunshot wound in the 2700 block of Hoover Street NW. The person who called dispatchers said...
wfxrtv.com
Sheriff's Office investigating after woman's body found in Botetourt County
The Botetourt County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death after a woman was found unresponsive Saturday morning. Sheriff’s Office investigating after woman’s body …. The Botetourt County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death after a woman was found unresponsive Saturday morning. Woman arrested, man injured in Bedford County...
wfxrtv.com
One person dead in Roanoke County after single-car crash
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A car crash on the 2600 block of East Ruritan Road led to the death of one occupant, early this morning. According to Roanoke County Police, the accident happened around 1:16 a.m., Monday. A Toyota Camry was traveling eastbound when the driver lost control and ran off the left side of the road.
wfirnews.com
Juvenile male dies following Northwest Roanoke shooting
On October 8, 2022 at approximately 10:30 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 2700 block of Hoover Street NW. The caller advised they were transporting a juvenile male to LewisGale Medical Center for treatment of a critical gunshot wound. As officers arrived at the Hoover Street NW scene, LewisGale Medical Center staff advised the victim had arrived. The victim was stabilized, then transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Ultimately, the juvenile male succumbed to his injuries and passed away.
WSLS
Authorities investigating fatal crash in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A 30-year-old woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Bedford County, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the crash occurred Sunday at 2 a.m. on Route 122, just north of Forbes Mill Road. Authorities say a 2013 Toyota Rav4 was heading south of...
WDBJ7.com
Boy shot dead in NW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A shooting in the 2700 block of Hoover Street NW Saturday morning left one boy dead. Roanoke Police say they were alerted about a person who had been shot on the property. The caller reported taking the boy to LewisGale Medical Center for treatment of a critical gunshot wound.
wfxrtv.com
VSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police are now investigating an officer-involved shooting in Roanoke. The Roanoke Police Department says the incident happened on Saturday, Oct. 8 at approximately 11:10 p.m. in the 2300 block of Mountain View Terrace SW. Officers were notified of shots fired in the area and responded to the scene. When they arrived they say they found a male subject armed with a gun–the subject then pointed the gun at an officer. After this the officer fired their service weapon, hitting the subject.
