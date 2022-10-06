Read full article on original website
San Jose Spotlight: City Officials Release Sj Mayor Liccardo Emails
A new trove of Mayor Sam Liccardo's private emails released by San Jose raises more questions about the city's practice of improperly withholding public records. The city last week released 132 pages of previously withheld documents, prompted by a lawsuit by San Jose Spotlight and the First Amendment Coalition. The emails detail Liccardo's conversations with city officials and consultants on issues like funding for homelessness projects, the airport connector and gun control.
Delta College Changes Names Of 3 Forum Buildings To Honor Community Members
San Joaquin Delta College renamed three forum buildings to honor community members, in a vote from the college's Board of Trustees last week. The North Forum is now named the Tony Fitch Forum, the West Forum was changed to the Mabalon Forum and the South Forum is now called Campesino Forum.
San Jose Spotlight: San Jose Preps Sweep Of Migrating Homeless Camp
San Jose spent September sweeping homeless people from a large encampment near Columbus Park--now it's clearing out another growing camp nearby. More than 100 people living in a baseball field at the corner of Asbury and Irene streets--many who moved over from last month's sweep--are finding themselves in a familiar situation. Dubbed the "field of dreams," the camp is comprised of more than 140 RVs, campers and other vehicles in various states of disrepair.
Vote-By-Mail Ballots Are Sent Statewide; Voting Period Begins Immediately
With four weeks to go until Election Day, all registered Bay Area voters can expect to receive a vote-by-mail ballot with a prepaid return envelope very soon. Millions of vote-by-mail ballots are on the way to voters statewide for the Nov. 8 election, according to Shirley Weber, the California Secretary of State.
San Jose Spotlight: ‘Hatchet Job’: 49Ers Rip Santa Clara County Grand Jury Report On Political Influence
The San Francisco 49ers are lambasting a scathing new grand jury report that questions the team's political influence and relationship with five Santa Clara councilmembers. The 61-page report, which will be publicly released today--the same day voters receive ballots in the mail--focuses on what it calls the "49 Five," a politically-loaded term coined by opponents of the team. The five lawmakers in question are Councilmembers Anthony Becker, Kevin Park, Karen Hardy, Raj Chahal and Vice Mayor Suds Jain.
San Jose Spotlight: San Jose Democrats Denounce Mayoral Candidate, Supporter
Elections can get nasty, but Santa Clara County officials are drawing the line when it comes to spreading racial tension in political discussions. The Santa Clara County Democratic Party voted unanimously Thursday to "condemn" San Jose Councilmember Matt Mahan's mayoral campaign, urging the candidate to address allegations of racially-motivated comments made by a supporter.
Star witness testifies at California sheriff's civil trial
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A former manager for a Silicon Valley security business that worked for Facebook testified at a sheriff’s civil corruption trial that he and his company’s CEO agreed to give political donations in exchange for concealed-weapons permits they needed to help guard high-profile clients.
Survivor of suspected Stockton serial killer speaks out: 'They didn't listen to me'
The woman believes if detectives had investigated her case more thoroughly, the killer might already be in custody.
Blink-182 release crude video announcing reunion tour coming to Bay Area
"Well, I guess this is growing up."
Police search for Oakland girl, 14, missing since Friday morning
Ingrid Fernandez, 14, was last seen around 10 a.m. on Oct. 7.
‘Breathtaking’: SF photographer captures rarely seen weather phenomenon on camera
"I could not stop staring at it."
Trove of stolen photos reveals Oakland street life in the 1970s
A good Samaritan tracked down the owner of photos dumped on the street after a robbery.
'A whirlwind': KGO hosts reflect on the Bay Area radio station's closure
The Bay Area has lost its "community square."
Man Killed In Hit-And-Run Sunday Morning
A man riding a bicycle died after being struck by two vehicles in San Jose Sunday early morning, according to the San Jose police department. The collision was reported at 12:40 a.m. at Senter and Story Roads. One of the drivers fled in their vehicle. The driver of the second...
San Jose Spotlight: Downtown San Jose Gets Google — And A Power Grid
Google is coming into San Jose and bringing its own electrical grid. The tech behemoth is opening a massive complex in downtown San Jose and wants to construct its own electric distribution system, or microgrid, to power the 80-acre site. By the end of this year, San Jose will approve a business plan to make it happen.
Interstate 80 Eastbound Off-Ramp Closed At Sequoia Avenue
Caltrans officials have closed the Sequoia Avenue off-ramp from Interstate Highway 80 for the rest of the year. Construction work will keep the off-ramp closed until January, officials said, while crews rebuild the eastern bridge span as part of the Interstate 80/State Route 29 bridge replacement project near the Carquinez Toll Plaza in south Vallejo.
Shooting Investigation Leads To Seizure Of Firearms And Narcotics
OAKLAND (BCN) Oakland police seized a cache of firearms and narcotics after responding to a shooting inside a residence on Martin Luther King Jr. Way. Shortly after 7:30 p.m. Sunday, officers arrived to the 3100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way where they located one victim with gunshot wounds. Officers provided medical treatment to the victim until they were relieved by medical personnel. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment with non-life threatening injuries.
