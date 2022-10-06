Read full article on original website
3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 5
These three quarterbacks showed in Week 5 that their teams need to consider making a change on the depth chart. NFL fans know that an offense goes as far as the quarterback can take them. Without a quality quarterback, the teams’ drives on offense stall out, and that means defenses spend significantly more time on the field.
3 Steelers who deserve to lose their jobs after blowlout loss to Bills
The Pittsburgh Steelers got blown out by the Buffalo Bills in Week 5. These three individuals did not do themselves any favors. The Pittsburgh Steelers started off their season on a high — defeating the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals in overtime. Since then, the team lost to the New England Patriots, Cleveland Browns, and New York Jets. The Steelers did try to change their luck by benching quarterback Mitch Trubisky for rookie Kenny Pickett against the Jets and gave him his first career start in Week 5. The problem was, it was against the Buffalo Bills.
Tony Romo Had Warning For Rest Of NFL On Sunday
CBS' Tony Romo had a warning for the rest of the NFL after the Bills' dismantling of the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Buffalo made quick work of Mike Tomlin, Kenny Pickett and the Steelers. And with a high-powered offense and a defense to match, Romo believes this is a team to be reckoned with across the National Football League.
Why Broncos best option might be to shut Russell Wilson down
Recent injury information on Russell Wilson reveals a worst-case option that might be in the Broncos’ best interest long-term. The Denver Broncos have had a truly horrible start to the 2022 season. At 2-3, they sit alongside the Las Vegas Raiders as the basement dwellers in the AFC West, which was supposed to be an incredibly competitive division.
Rex Ryan Believes NFL Head Coach Could Be Fired
Former NFL head coach turned ESPN analyst Rex Ryan knows what it's like to be fired. The former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach can see it happening in the AFC this year. Ryan believes one head coach could be one-and-done. The former AFC head coach believes Broncos...
Julian Edelman needed only one word to describe Bailey Zappe's performance vs Lions
Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was impressed with the performance of Bailey Zappe on Sunday afternoon against the Detroit Lions. One play caught his eye in particular. The quarterback threw a 24-yard strike to wide receiver Jakobi Meyers for a touchdown. The touchdown put the Patriots up...
Vikings have a chance for an NFL first on Sunday
Going into last Sunday’s game in London against the New Orleans Saints, the Minnesota Vikings had a chance to become the first team to get to 3-0 in games played in London. With games starting in London in 2007, it shouldn’t be a surprise that it took this long for that to happen.
NFL power rankings: Cowboys, Giants, Jets make big jumps; Packers, Dolphins dive for Week 6
The Eagles still don't have a loss leading the tricky NFC East going into Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season, but they're not the only surprising team in green. The Jets are suddenly above .500 in the AFC, which may be the much bigger shocker. Speaking of New York...
Ranking the Steelers coaches on the hot seat after 5 games
Through five games, the Pittsburgh Steelers are 1-4 and rank near the bottom of every major statistical category on offense and defense. There has been plenty of finger-pointing at players and coaches. At this point, every coach on the team should feel their seats heating up with how poorly this team has played. Let’s rank this team’s coaching performances through 5 games.
Conflicting reports emerge as to potential Bills-Panthers trade talks for Christian McCaffrey
With the Panthers apparently hitting the reset button, and with the Bills reportedly having past interest in running back Christian McCaffrey, reports are emerging that the Bills and Panthers have spoken about McCaffrey. And, of course, conflicting reports are emerging that they haven’t. These things happen from time to...
Report: Browns acquire former Pro Bowl LB ahead of Pats matchup
The Cleveland Browns apparently weren't happy with their linebacker depth entering next Sunday's matchup with the New England Patriots. The Browns acquired veteran linebacker Deion Jones in a trade with the Falcons on Sunday night, swapping late-round 2024 draft picks with Atlanta to facilitate the deal, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.
Jimmy G reveals first thought on sideline after Lance injury
Jimmy Garoppolo was standing on the sideline completing his duties as the 49ers' backup quarterback when Trey Lance went down with a season-ending injury in Week 2. "I thought he got a concussion at first," Garoppolo said on "The TK Show" podcast to The Athletic's Tim Kawakami. "I thought it would be a couple of plays, and then actually [49ers reconditioning director] Ryan Donahue was next to me and he goes, 'I think he dislocated his ankle.'
Broncos sign Kendall Hinton to active roster, place three on injured reserve
Broncos receiver Kendall Hinton has used up his elevations from the practice squad, so the team is adding him to the active roster. NFL rules allow a maximum of three standard elevations from the practice squad. Hinton played Weeks 2-4, seeing action on 117 offensive snaps as the Broncos used...
Carson Wentz: I thought we had six points when final pass left my hand
The Commanders had the ball on a first down from the 2-yard-line in the final minute of Sunday’s game against the Titans and they needed a touchdown to tie the game, but they wouldn’t get one. Carson Wentz threw a pair of incompletions, including an intended throwaway that...
Tua Tagovailoa not ready for “football stuff,” Teddy Bridgewater still in concussion protocol
Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel offered updates about quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater at the start of his Monday press conference. McDaniel was asked if Tagovailoa has been ruled out for the team’s Week Six game against the Vikings because of the concussion he suffered in the team’s Week Four loss to the Bengals. McDaniel didn’t rule Tagovailoa out and said the team is constantly re-evaluating how the quarterback is feeling before adding that he’s not ready to get on a field yet.
Commanders' Ron Rivera accidentally crushes Wentz's play
I think sports fans sometimes misunderstand how difficult it is to give press conferences multiple times per week for months on end the way NFL head coaches do. At some point you're bound to stick your foot in your mouth and say something you didn't mean to say, or a way that doesn't accurately convey your message.
Fans are going to love the Bills’ newest signing
The Buffalo Bills are decimated with injuries and needed to make a move immediately. That’s exactly what they did less than 24 hours before their matchup against the Steelers. The Bills announced the signing of fan-favorite Isaiah Hodgins to the active roster. Additionally, they signed DB Ja’Marcus Ingram.
PREDICTION: New England Patriots redemption tour begins now!
It’s no secret that the New England Patriots have gotten off to a rough start to the season. However, the last two times the Patriots started off 1-3, they made the playoffs (2021) and won the Super Bowl (2001), according to CBS Sports. There a numerous reasons why the...
Would the Bengals have been better off if the extra point had been ruled no good?
When Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow scored a game-tying touchdown with 1:58 to play and kicker Evan McPherson barely made the extra point to go ahead by one, here’s a question that some may have asked themselves. Would the Bengals have been better off if they’d missed the extra point?...
Tom Brady throws for 256 yards in first half as Buccaneers lead 13-0
Tom Brady hit his hand on the team’s first drive when he went 0-for-3. Brady, who entered with right finger and right shoulder injures, has flexed his hand a few times. But he has gone 24-of-30 since, passing for 256 yards. The Buccaneers lead the Falcons 13-0 at halftime,...
