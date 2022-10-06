ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

FanSided

3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 5

These three quarterbacks showed in Week 5 that their teams need to consider making a change on the depth chart. NFL fans know that an offense goes as far as the quarterback can take them. Without a quality quarterback, the teams’ drives on offense stall out, and that means defenses spend significantly more time on the field.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FanSided

3 Steelers who deserve to lose their jobs after blowlout loss to Bills

The Pittsburgh Steelers got blown out by the Buffalo Bills in Week 5. These three individuals did not do themselves any favors. The Pittsburgh Steelers started off their season on a high — defeating the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals in overtime. Since then, the team lost to the New England Patriots, Cleveland Browns, and New York Jets. The Steelers did try to change their luck by benching quarterback Mitch Trubisky for rookie Kenny Pickett against the Jets and gave him his first career start in Week 5. The problem was, it was against the Buffalo Bills.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Tony Romo Had Warning For Rest Of NFL On Sunday

CBS' Tony Romo had a warning for the rest of the NFL after the Bills' dismantling of the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Buffalo made quick work of Mike Tomlin, Kenny Pickett and the Steelers. And with a high-powered offense and a defense to match, Romo believes this is a team to be reckoned with across the National Football League.
NFL
FanSided

Why Broncos best option might be to shut Russell Wilson down

Recent injury information on Russell Wilson reveals a worst-case option that might be in the Broncos’ best interest long-term. The Denver Broncos have had a truly horrible start to the 2022 season. At 2-3, they sit alongside the Las Vegas Raiders as the basement dwellers in the AFC West, which was supposed to be an incredibly competitive division.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Rex Ryan Believes NFL Head Coach Could Be Fired

Former NFL head coach turned ESPN analyst Rex Ryan knows what it's like to be fired. The former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach can see it happening in the AFC this year. Ryan believes one head coach could be one-and-done. The former AFC head coach believes Broncos...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ranking the Steelers coaches on the hot seat after 5 games

Through five games, the Pittsburgh Steelers are 1-4 and rank near the bottom of every major statistical category on offense and defense. There has been plenty of finger-pointing at players and coaches. At this point, every coach on the team should feel their seats heating up with how poorly this team has played. Let’s rank this team’s coaching performances through 5 games.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Report: Browns acquire former Pro Bowl LB ahead of Pats matchup

The Cleveland Browns apparently weren't happy with their linebacker depth entering next Sunday's matchup with the New England Patriots. The Browns acquired veteran linebacker Deion Jones in a trade with the Falcons on Sunday night, swapping late-round 2024 draft picks with Atlanta to facilitate the deal, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Jimmy G reveals first thought on sideline after Lance injury

Jimmy Garoppolo was standing on the sideline completing his duties as the 49ers' backup quarterback when Trey Lance went down with a season-ending injury in Week 2. "I thought he got a concussion at first," Garoppolo said on "The TK Show" podcast to The Athletic's Tim Kawakami. "I thought it would be a couple of plays, and then actually [49ers reconditioning director] Ryan Donahue was next to me and he goes, 'I think he dislocated his ankle.'
NFL
NBC Sports

Tua Tagovailoa not ready for “football stuff,” Teddy Bridgewater still in concussion protocol

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel offered updates about quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater at the start of his Monday press conference. McDaniel was asked if Tagovailoa has been ruled out for the team’s Week Six game against the Vikings because of the concussion he suffered in the team’s Week Four loss to the Bengals. McDaniel didn’t rule Tagovailoa out and said the team is constantly re-evaluating how the quarterback is feeling before adding that he’s not ready to get on a field yet.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Sports

Commanders' Ron Rivera accidentally crushes Wentz's play

I think sports fans sometimes misunderstand how difficult it is to give press conferences multiple times per week for months on end the way NFL head coaches do. At some point you're bound to stick your foot in your mouth and say something you didn't mean to say, or a way that doesn't accurately convey your message.
NFL
atozsports.com

Fans are going to love the Bills’ newest signing

The Buffalo Bills are decimated with injuries and needed to make a move immediately. That’s exactly what they did less than 24 hours before their matchup against the Steelers. The Bills announced the signing of fan-favorite Isaiah Hodgins to the active roster. Additionally, they signed DB Ja’Marcus Ingram.
NFL
FanSided

PREDICTION: New England Patriots redemption tour begins now!

It’s no secret that the New England Patriots have gotten off to a rough start to the season. However, the last two times the Patriots started off 1-3, they made the playoffs (2021) and won the Super Bowl (2001), according to CBS Sports. There a numerous reasons why the...
NFL
NBC Sports

Tom Brady throws for 256 yards in first half as Buccaneers lead 13-0

Tom Brady hit his hand on the team’s first drive when he went 0-for-3. Brady, who entered with right finger and right shoulder injures, has flexed his hand a few times. But he has gone 24-of-30 since, passing for 256 yards. The Buccaneers lead the Falcons 13-0 at halftime,...
TAMPA, FL

