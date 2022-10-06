ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery results LIVE: National Lottery Set For Life draw tonight, October 6, 2022

THE National Lottery Set For Life numbers are in and it's time to find out if you've won the top prize of £10,000 every month for 30 years.

Could tonight's jackpot see you start ticking off that bucket list every month or building your own start-up as a budding entrepreneur?

Can you imagine what you could enjoy if you had £10,000 every month for 30 years?

You can find out by checking your ticket against tonight's numbers below.

Good luck!

Tonight’s National Lottery Set For Life numbers are 03, 04, 24, 40, 45 and the Life Ball is 06.

The first National Lottery draw was held on November 19 1994 when seven winners shared a jackpot of £5,874,778.

The largest amount ever to be won by a single ticket holder was £42million, won in 1996.

Gareth Bull, a 49-year-old builder, won £41million in November, 2020 and ended up knocking down his bungalow to make way for a luxury manor house with a pool.

  1. £1.308 billion (Powerball) on January 13 2016 in the US, for which three winning tickets were sold, remains history’s biggest lottery prize
  2. £1.267 billion (Mega Million) a winner from South Carolina took their time to come forward to claim their prize in March 2019 not long before the April deadline
  3. £633.76 million (Powerball draw) from a winner from Wisconsin
  4. £625.76 million (Powerball) Mavis L. Wanczyk of Chicopee, Massachusetts claimed the jackpot in August 2017
  5. £575.53 million (Powerball) A lucky pair of winners scooped the jackpot in Iowa and New York in October 2018

Sue Davies, 64, bought a lottery ticket to celebrate ending five months of shielding during the pandemic — and won £500,000.

Sandra Devine, 36, accidentally won £300k - she intended to buy her usual £100 National Lottery Scratchcard, but came home with a much bigger prize.

The biggest jackpot ever to be up for grabs was £66million in January last year, which was won by two lucky ticket holders.

Another winner, Karl managed to bag £11million aged just 23 in 1996.

The odds of winning the lottery are estimated to be about one in 14million - BUT you've got to be in it to win it.

