Five ways to celebrate Italian heritage in South Jersey

By Carol Comegno, Cherry Hill Courier-Post
 4 days ago
What better time to celebrate the Italian culture than during Italian Heritage Month in October.

According to U.S. Census statistics, nearly 20 percent of the New Jersey population have some Italian origin with an even larger percentage in rural areas in South Jersey like Hammonton and Vineland.

Although the annual Italian festivals in Camden County and in Wildwood – both canceled last weekend due to remnants of Hurricane Ian – will not be rescheduled this year, there are other events for the public in South Jersey and at the Jersey Shore

Here are five Italian events this month beginning Saturday:

The Columbus Day Italian Fest in Cherry Hill will be 10 a.m. to mid-afternoon, beginning with a ceremony honoring explorer Christopher Columbus and followed by a food fest with Italian fare and wine at the New Jersey Grand Lodge of the Sons and daughters of Italy in America headquarters, 510 Marlboro Ave.

Oct. 8 and 9: Street festival and parade

The Ocean County Columbus Day Parade & Italian Street Festival in Seaside Heights. Street festival vendors are on Grant Avenue from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. The parade is at 1 p.m. Sunday on the Boulevard from J Street to Sampson Avenue. For information call 732-477-6507.

Oct. 11: Wine Fest

Wine Fest at Villa Barone restaurant, 753 Haddon Ave. in Collingswood. The 6 to 11 p.m. event will feature food and wine, music by accordionist Nick Desiderio, cigars and a homemade wine competition organized by the local Sons of Italy, Dante Alighieri Lodge 494. Reservations preferred but not necessary. Three bottles of each homemade wine are needed for judging and guest tastings. Admission: $60. For more information call 856- 858-2999.

Oct. 11: Create an Italian dessert

Make the Italian chocolate pudding called "budino" at a special three-hour cooking demonstration and class at the Burlington County Agricultural Center, 300 Centerton Road, Moorestown from 6 to 9 p.m. Reservations at http://www.burlcoagcenter.com

Oct. 16: Picnic in the Park

Picnic “scampagnata” hosted by Amici della Lingua Italiana (Friends of the Italian Language) cultural club from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Green Acres Park, Pavilion A (behind the municipal building) on Old York Road in Burlington Township. Features hot buffet lunch, Italian music and bocce games. Bring tennis and volleyball equipment if desired. Guests may bring a sweet to add to the dessert table. Reservations for adults and children required. Visit www.amiciclubofburlco.com or call 609-614-0890.

Hammonton Gazette

Classic subs, fresh ingredients and a taste of home

Located in Broadway Square off of the White Horse Pike, PrimoHoagies offers a taste of Philly with their hoagies and subs. Famous for Italian hoagies, the original PrimoHoagies was founded on Ritner Street in South Philadelphia. Since it’s initial launch, PrimoHoagies has been expanding, with nearly 100 locations currently. John Perrotta, the owner of the Hammonton location, was excited about new locations popping up in state as well as out of state.
HAMMONTON, NJ
PhillyBite

Delaware's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants

- There are some tremendous all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in Delaware. Some include the King Buffet in Dover, the Chinatown Buffet in Wilmington, and the Maharaja Indian Restaurant in Newark. But which of these restaurants offers the best food? Read on to find out. King Buffet in Dover DE. King Buffet...
WILMINGTON, DE
