22 WSBT
South Bend man sentenced for shooting death at Cheers Pub
A South Bend man will spend decades behind bars for murder. Michael Miles was sentenced to 55 years in prison on Monday. He pleaded guilty in the shooting death of 39-year-old Rolando Saenz Jr., admitting he shot Saenz outside of the Cheers Pub in Roseland last December. Court documents say...
abc57.com
17-year-old shot on Fir Road in Mishawaka, St. Joseph County Police Department investigating
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The St. Joseph County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one teen injured. Police were notified of a walk-in shooting suspect at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka at 8:10 p.m. Sunday. A 17-year-old shooting victim was treated and released for gunshot wounds to...
22 WSBT
17-year-old injured in weekend shooting
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — A 17-year-old is recovering after being shot outside a home on Fir Road near Douglas Road. Police were called to the hospital in Mishawaka around 8 p.m. Sunday, where they found the teen with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was treated and released.
22 WSBT
SBPD raises wages, plans to expand police force
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — South Bend police officers will now see higher paychecks. Our partners at the South Bend Tribune report the city and the union worked out a three year deal with an 8% raise this year, followed by just over 4% raises each of the final two years.
WNDU
Multiple houses, vehicles damaged by gunfire in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Multiple houses and vehicles were damaged by gunfire early Saturday morning in South Bend. The South Bend Police Department says officers were called around 3:30 a.m. to the 200 block of Calvert Street in reference to a ShotSpotter notification. While responding to the first call, they responded another ShotSpotter notification for additional shots being fired.
1 injured in house explosion: Cass County Sheriff
The Sheriff says that the fire triggered an explosion. Daniel Held, 53, was found injured outside of the house
WNDU
Elkhart Police attempting to identify theft, fraud suspects
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is attempting to identify three individuals as part of an investigation into theft/fraud incidents at several local businesses. The Elkhart Police Department is asking anyone who can identify these individuals to please call Det. Lambright at 574-389-4736. You can also submit an...
22 WSBT
Man wanted by police in fentanyl shipment to South Bend
114 pounds of fentanyl allegedly headed from Colorado to South Bend. The drug courier who agreed to help Drug Enforcement Administration agents is on the run. Agents didn't share that until now. This case has South Bend Police in on the investigation. The case, which was originally reported by The...
hometownnewsnow.com
Shot Himself While Picture Taking Charges
(La Porte, IN) - Charges have been filed against a man who accidentally shot himself while apparently trying to take a picture of himself with a gun in La Porte. Majestic Porter, 20, 1202 Clay Street, is charged with Level 6 felony criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and Class B misdemeanor false informing.
22 WSBT
Cassopolis man charged with two counts of murder in deaths of two women
A Cassopolis man has been charged with two counts of murder in connection with the shooting deaths of two women at Laurel Woods Apartments. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office charged Rease Pence, 17, of Cassopolis, Michigan with two counts of murder for his role in the deaths of Jamie Binns, 28, and Samantha Lawson, 29, both of Niles, Michigan.
22 WSBT
Goshen woman faces charges after admitting to abusing her 3-month-old daughter
A Goshen woman faces multiple counts of child neglect and battery after admitting abusing her 3-month-old daughter. 29-year-old Kyrie Brenneman is being held on a quarter-Million dollars bond. A Probable Cause affidavit spells out how doctors at Goshen Hospital suspected child abuse. The baby was flown to Riley Hospital for...
WNDU
One critically hurt in South Bend shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating after one person was hurt in a shooting Thursday afternoon. Officers were called around 12:40 p.m. to the area of Indiana Avenue and Prairie Avenue. Police say one victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The...
8th Grader, Teen Among 4 Dead After Spate of Crime in Gary, Indiana
Two teenagers were among four people killed in a short period of time in Gary, Indiana, and angry family members are asking why. "I want to make clear that these were not drug- or gang-related," said Mayor Jerome Prince. "From our perspective, they certainly aren’t or weren’t random acts of violence."
22 WSBT
Local church partners with semi driver to ship donations to Hurricane Ian victims
GRANGER, Ind. (WSBT) — Some local help is on its way to Southwest Florida, more than a week after Hurricane Ian. Nfluence Church partnered with Scott Sriver, a semitruck driver who hoped to fill his 53 foot semi trailer with donations. Donations were being collected this week before Sriver...
22 WSBT
Fentanyl is more dangerous than heroin, local health officials warn
Health officials in St. Joseph County say fentanyl overdose deaths are on the rise in our area and all across the nation. October is National Substance Abuse Prevention Month. WSBT sat down with one South Bend man to share his story with addiction, who also warns we're walking a scary line with fentanyl.
abc57.com
Goshen Police looking for man in reference to theft of purse
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man in reference to the theft of a purse. If you have any information on the man in these photos, please call police at 574-533-8661. You can also email police at police@goshencity.com or send...
huroninsider.com
Woman allegedly found with cocaine while being arrested for OVI
SANDUSKY – A Michigan woman was arrested and charged with two felonies after she was allegedly found with cocaine while being arrested for OVI on Monday night. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, on West Washington Street, an officer began to notice a gold Chevrolet Blazer that was quickly increasing and decreasing speed and swerving between lanes. Police pulled the vehicle at the Tiffin Avenue and West Adams Street intersection. According to the report, while the vehicle was pulling over, it came to the shoulder of the road, continued slowly over a grassy area, and stopped in a side parking spot with its driver side tires in the main roadway.
abc57.com
Elkhart Police investigating shooting
ELKHART, Ind. -- Elkhart Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning. Around 3:30 a.m., a man was dropped off at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the upper leg. The man said he had been shot at an unknown location by an unknown person, reports said.
WNDU
GoFundMe set up for LaPorte County man who lost wife, son in car crash
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A GoFundMe has been created for the man who lost his wife and son in a tragic car crash on Tuesday. Angela Oehmen, 36, and her son, Joseph Oehmen, 14, were traveling east on U.S. 30 when their car collided with the rear end of a trailer that had disconnected from a semi-truck.
22 WSBT
UPDATE: Silver Alert cancelled for missing South Whitley man
UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Seth Ruggles has been cancelled. ---------------ORIGINAL STORY--------------------- A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man out of South Whitley, which is about 30 minutes southeast of Warsaw. Police are looking for 45-year-old Seth Ruggles, who was last seen shortly before 1:20 p.m. Sunday.
