Terra Co-Founder Do Kwon Maintains He’s Not Hiding Following Interpol Red Notice
Do Kwon, co-founder of the Terra blockchain, has stated that contrary to what recent reports suggest, he is not on the run or hiding from law enforcement. The South Korean national who has been declared wanted by the government told his over one million Twitter followers that his daily routine has not changed in any way. He claims he is making zero effort to hide as he still goes out for walks, visits the mall, and may have even been spotted by crypto community members recently.
Katie Piper’s acid attacker on the run as police launch ‘urgent’ manhunt
The man who threw acid over television presenter Katie Piper is on the run after police launched a manhunt for the offender to be recalled to jail. Stefan Sylvestre, from Shepherd’s Bush, west London, was given a life sentence in 2009 for the attack and was told he must serve a minimum of six years before he would be eligible for parole.Sylvestre was paroled in 2020, 11 years after the horrifying assault, but could now face more jail time after he went missing while on licence.The former model was left with extensive injuries after sulphuric acid was thrown in her...
N. Korea says recent tests were 'tactical nuclear' drills, overseen by Kim
North Korea's recent missile tests involved "tactical nuclear" drills to simulate hitting the South, and were overseen by leader Kim Jong Un in response to US-led joint military exercises in the region, state media said Monday. In response, North Korea "decided to organise military drills under the simulation of an actual war" that gamed out hitting South Korea's ports, airports and military command facilities, the Korean Central News Agency said.
NKorea confirms simulated use of nukes to 'wipe out' enemies
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s recent barrage of missile launches were the simulated use of its tactical battlefield nuclear weapons to “hit and wipe out” potential South Korean and U.S. targets, state media reported Monday, as its leader Kim Jong Un signaled he would conduct more provocative tests. The North’s statement, released on the 77th birthday of its ruling Workers’ Party, is seen as an attempt to burnish Kim’s image as a strong leader at home amid pandemic-related hardships as he’s defiantly pushing to enlarge his weapons arsenal to wrest greater concessions from its rivals in future negotiations. “Through seven times of launching drills of the tactical nuclear operation units, the actual war capabilities … of the nuclear combat forces ready to hit and wipe out the set objects at any location and any time were displayed to the full,” the North’s official Korean Central News Agency said. KCNA said the missile tests were in response to recent naval drills between U.S. and South Korean forces, which involved the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan for the first time in five years.
