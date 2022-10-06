Read full article on original website
Related
wcbu.org
Project expands available information on police deadly force cases
The University of Illinois Urbana Champaign recently released data from a project that counted more than double the number of cases of use of lethal force by police as a state-mandated collection. The Systematic Policing Oversight Through Lethal-force Incident Tracking Environment (SPOTLITE) project found nearly 700 cases of lethal incidents,...
wcbu.org
Illinois River levels hit a low water level after dry spell in the Midwest
The Illinois River remains at just below 12 feet deep after weeks with no precipitation. According to the National Weather Service, the water levels have remained stagnant and will remain so despite some rain in the upcoming forecast. Meteorologist Alex Erwin said the dry spell is not only affecting Illinois,...
Comments / 0