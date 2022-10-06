ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

wcbu.org

Project expands available information on police deadly force cases

The University of Illinois Urbana Champaign recently released data from a project that counted more than double the number of cases of use of lethal force by police as a state-mandated collection. The Systematic Policing Oversight Through Lethal-force Incident Tracking Environment (SPOTLITE) project found nearly 700 cases of lethal incidents,...
