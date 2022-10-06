Read full article on original website
FOX4 announces new Morning Show team member
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WDAF-TV FOX4 is pleased to announce an addition to our number one rated morning team. Kristen Holloway is joining the FOX4 Morning News beginning Monday, October 17th. Holloway recently worked in Atlanta, Georgia, as reporter/anchor at WSB. She has also been reporter/anchor in Memphis and...
Joe’s Blog: It can rain in a drought (MON-10/10)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — I’m back from vacation starting today so that’s a change I guess. The weather though hasn’t changed since I’ve left, at least from a moisture standpoint. There were some drought showers last week (rain that mostly evaporates), and there are a few chances this week, but there is still no strong system likely to impact our area for awhile.
Senior center employees pay it forward to dedicated worker
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Dedicated Senior Medical Center in Kansas City loves their seniors and their seniors love their patient advocate. “She’s very dear to us,” Maria Garcia, a co-worker of Delice McCraney, said. “The seniors love to see her smile when they walk in the door.”
Showers and storms coming to Kansas City metro this week
KANSAS CITY, Mo.– The growing weather story has been about the ongoing drought. Starting in June of this year, our monthly rainfall totals have come in below average every month. October is looking dry overall as well. The drought monitor has only grown more colorful with time this summer and fall.
Lane striping plans begin Monday in Olathe
OLATHE, Kan. — The city of Olathe announced that will have intermittent lane closures starting Monday. The closure will start at 119th Street from Renner to Strang Line and will be closed between 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. to allow lane striping. Intermittent ramp closures will also occur in...
Johnson County Motor Vehicle customers experience issues
OLATHE, Kan. — Johnson County drivers hoping to take care of some business Monday afternoon will likely run into some issues. The Johnson County Motor Vehicle system is experiencing technical issues, according to a spokesperson for the county. As of noon, employees are not able to print temporary license...
RECIPE: Cuban black bean, sausage soup
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Our FOX4 Carey Wickersham joined Laura Laiben from the Culinary Center of Kansas City to help kick off soup season as the weather starts to get cool. 2 cans (15 ounces each) of black beans, rinsed and drained. 2 cups chicken broth, reduced-sodium. 1 can...
Johnson County Sheriff’s investigate deadly crash Friday
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — One person is dead after a deadly crash that occurred Friday morning at the interstate of US 56 Highway and Sunflower Road. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 11:45 a.m. when a driver of a small SUV turned onto westbound US 56 Highway from 199th Street and collided with a semi-truck trailer that was traveling eastbound.
