ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Rochester coffee roaster hosts latte art competition to benefit local crisis nursery

By Amal Elhelw
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VHycn_0iP08VwZ00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. ( WROC ) — Baristas from around the area came together for a ‘Latte Art Throw Down’ hosted by Union Place Coffee Roasters on Thursday. The healthy competition gives coffee lovers a chance to show off their skills while supporting a good cause.

Brewmaster Jasmine Cee said it’s a way for coffee lovers to come together in comradery and gracious professionalism.

“It’s an elimination round style event. You have to compete, try to do the nicest art that you can, something that is unique and symmetrical,” Cee explained.

Three coffee connoisseurs from around the area will be judging two lattes against one another based on five levels of criteria. They then will pick a winner based on the point of a finger.

“Whoever gets the most points, that is who will win that round, and then you’ll move on, and it’ll just keep going until there are two last competitors,” Cee said, “We all want to help each other out. We all want to have fun. That’s the kind of environment that we’re trying to create here. It is a competition, of course, you want to win, but that’s not what it’s about.”

Union Place Coffee Roasters Owner Laurie Disprospero says all proceeds of Thursday’s event including the $5 barista entry fee and sales from raffle tickets will go to support the local charity, Saving AJ .

“Saving AJ is a Crisis Nursery in the city of Rochester, where they help moms and kids get back on their feet if they need an emergency place,” Diprospero said.

Diprospero said she was touched by the work Saving AJ does in the community and was honored to help out in this way, all while highlighting the coffee community in Rochester. Plus, at the end of it all, the winner gets to walk away with their very own espresso machine donated by the local coffee supplier, Whole Latte Love .

“Coffee people want to support charities in the city and Rochester is a great place to do it. We have a great coffee community here,” Diprospero said.

The competition is open to the public and kicks off Thursday at 6pm at Union Place Coffee Roasters located at the Genesee Regional Market.

In addition to donations from the Latte Art Throw Down event, Blue Toad Hard Cider will also be donating a dollar a pint to the cause from 6pm-8pm on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
News 8 WROC

City of Rochester celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester celebrated Indigenous Peoples Day Monday, for the first time since officially recognizing the holiday. The holiday recognizes the culture and history of Indigenous people in the United States. It has been celebrated in parts of the country since 1977. To mark the occasion locally, a gathering was […]
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Lifestyle
Rochester, NY
Food & Drinks
City
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
Restaurants
Rochester, NY
Sports
NewsChannel 36

Hundreds gathered for Fall Fest at Windmill Farm

PENN YAN, N.Y. (WENY) -- People from all over New York came out to Penn Yan on Saturday for Fall Fest at the Windmill, one of the biggest fall celebrations in the area. Hundreds came out to celebrate the Fall season. Roughly 180 vendors sold a variety of products at the Windmill Farm and Craft Market, from food and furniture to crafts and toys. There was fun for the whole family as parents and kids enjoyed rides in addition to live animals and music.
PENN YAN, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Western NY city named most neighborly place in U.S.; 2 other Upstate cities make list

Rochester, N.Y. — It’s a beautiful day in Upstate New York, home to the most neighborly city in the United States. Rochester has been rated the most neighborly city in America in 2022 in a study done by Neighbor, a storage space marketplace. Two other Upstate cities also made the list: Poughkeepsie was ranked No. 8 and Albany, the state’s capital, was rated No. 23.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Coffee Info#Food Drink Info#Coffee Machine#Latte Art#Nursery#Lattes#Food Drink#Beverages#Baristas
theshelbyreport.com

Tops To Host Celebration, Store Renovation In Rochester, NY

Tops Friendly Markets is celebrating 25 years Oct. 11 at its 285 Upper Falls Blvd. location in the Rochester, New York, with a store reopening. This store, located in the heart of the city near The University of Rochester Department of Biomedical Engineering, Rochester Educational Opportunity Center, The Eastman School of Music and the George Eastman House, serves a cross population of the community.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Sports
96.9 WOUR

This Is The Best City For Golfers In New York State

Earlier this week, we celebrated National Golf Lovers Day, and New Yorkers all over the state hit the links. Why Fall Is The Perfect Time To Go Golfing In New York State. Fall is one of the best times of the year to gather up your friends and go golfing. The summer heat and humidity have hit the road, making it cool and comfortable to spend a good chunk of time outdoors.
ROCHESTER, NY
insideradio.com

Rochester’s WJZR Returns To Air As Non-Comm Under New Owner.

WXXI Public Broadcasting Council has signed a deal to acquire the currently-silent WJZR Rochester, NY (105.9) from North Coast Radio for $1.2 million. The former jazz station, known as “North Coast 105.9,” signed off in July when owner Lee Rust decided to retire. The company paid $20,000 when...
ROCHESTER, NY
WETM 18 News

Places with the most expensive homes in Steuben County

(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of places with the most expensive homes in Steuben County, NY using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of August 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 7 cities and […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

23K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy