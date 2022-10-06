Cities in the Northeast

While New York gets plenty of headlines for being an expensive place to live, home prices in Washington D.C. and Boston have grown at a faster rate than in New York State since at least 2015. Washington D.C. home prices skyrocketed the most between 2004 and 2006, before crashing down to Earth when the 2000s housing bubble collapsed. Home price growth in the Northeast picked up rapidly at the turn of the century, bolstered by lower interest rates.

