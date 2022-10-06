ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil and gas company to invest $11.5 million in Lafayette, 113 jobs coming to Acadiana

By William Taylor Potter, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
 4 days ago
Around 113 new jobs could be coming to Acadiana after an oilfield services company announced it would be investing $11.5 million to centralize its North Gulf Coast divisions in Lafayette, according to a release from Louisiana Economic Development.

Schlumberger announced plans to consolidate the divisions at a newly-renovated hub in Lafayette, which is expected to bring 44 new direct jobs and 69 indirect jobs to the Acadiana region, while also retaining nearly 1,400 existing jobs in Louisiana.

“Schlumberger has been an economic driver in Louisiana for more than half a century, and the company remains a vital contributor to our state’s "all of the above" approach to energy,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a release. “This investment not only creates dozens of high-paying jobs in Lafayette, it demonstrates a commitment to the future of more than 1,000 existing energy jobs around the state. In the midst of a historic transition, Louisiana’s energy sector remains strong.”

The hub will be in the company's former Pathfinder office building in Lafayette Parish, which is currently unoccupied. The building is undergoing extensive renovations that will result in 195 construction jobs at the peak of construction. The renovation is expected to be finished in 2025.

“We are excited to announce our expansion in Lafayette, where we will be able to better support our Gulf of Mexico customers with a central location optimizing logistics and supply chain, and a highly skilled workforce providing more efficient servicing and maintenance of our equipment,” said Lyndal Cissell, the North America Offshore managing director for Schlumberger. “We are humbled by the warm welcome that we have received, and we look forward to participating in the Lafayette communities where we live and work.”

Schlumberger is one of the largest employers in Lafayette Parish, ranking 19th with around 508 employees, according to the Lafayette Economic Development Authority. The company also has operations in Morgan City, New Iberia, Berwick and Broussard.

“Lafayette historically has been a service and production gateway to the Gulf of Mexico, and the creation of Schlumberger's North Gulf Coast Operations Hub reflects that legacy and the ongoing contributions to the region's overall economy by the energy sector,” said Mandi D. Mitchell, president and CEO of the Lafayette Economic Development Authority. “Recent global concerns have demonstrated the importance of domestic production. Lafayette and Acadiana are proud to remain a vital player in that sphere.”

The state offered Schlumberger an incentive package including a $2 million performance-based grant for facility expansion and improvement. The company is also expected to participate in the Quality Jobs Program.

The business operates in more than 100 countries, and the NGC Hub will be used to support its operations throughout the northern Gulf of Mexico.

“Schlumberger is a giant in the energy industry, and this expansion is a testament to its commitment and trust in Lafayette,” Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory said. “As the oil and gas industry continues to have an impact on our local economy, Schlumberger’s growth and investment are important to creating quality jobs and economic growth.”

