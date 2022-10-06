ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bisons unveil Marvel-inspired logo for 2023 game

By Adam Duke
 4 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Minor League Baseball unveiled its line of Marvel Comics-inspired logos on Thursday, to be featured on special uniforms next season.

MiLB teamed up with Marvel last season for their first official “Defenders of the Diamond” collaboration. Superheroes have been a staple at Sahlen Field for the past several years however, as the Bisons formerly hosted “Superhero Night” prior to the official team-up.

“It’s a tremendous opportunity for the Bisons organization to be a part of Minor League Baseball’s partnership with Marvel Entertainment,” Bisons Assistant GM Brad Bisbing told News 4 in a statement. “After a successful launch of the Defenders of the Diamond series in 2022, having our own logo specially designed for us by Marvel animators brings a new level of anticipation for our 2023 game. We cannot wait to continue and expand this exciting event with our great fans!”

The logo features a bison, covered in snow and ice, and wearing a light blue Bisons cap with a navy blue “B” on it.

Last season, the team wore custom Captain America-themed jerseys for the event (below), which were later signed and raffled off for charity. Before and during the game, fans also enjoyed appearances by Captain America and Captain Marvel.

“Unfortunately, the Bisons fell to the Columbus Clippers, 8-2, in (last year’s) game,” the Bisons’ website says. “But every great event deserves a sequel, so get ready for the return of Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond Night in 2023!… and like every good superhero and villain, we might have a few tricks up our sleeve next season!”

Buffalo’s alternate Marvel logo was the first to be released during MiLB’s logo reveal.

The date for the Defenders of the Diamond game has not yet been announced. For more information, or to find out how to purchase merchandise from the Marvel x Bisons collab when it drops on Nov. 18, click here.

Adam Duke is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of his work here .

