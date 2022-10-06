ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How home prices have grown in 20 major US cities since 2000

The average interest rate for a 30-year fixed rate mortgage in 1990 hovered around 10%, according to the St. Louis Fed. By 2003 that rate had dipped below 6%. The early aughts saw a financially empowered cohort of Americans reaching for the dream of homeownership and overzealous banks making risky loans. The pairing fueled massive gains in the real estate market nationwide between 2000 and 2006, before it all came crashing down.

Between 1994-2006 subprime home loans grew to be 20% of all home loans . A subprime loan is one provided to a borrower who has a less-than-ideal credit history, which carries a higher-than-usual level of risk for the lender. Defaults on those loans triggered a domino effect of repercussions for financial institutions that ultimately crippled the global economy, and dragged housing prices downward in the largest major cities. The late 2000s housing recession's effects lingered, until home prices began their upward trajectory in the summer of 2012.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

