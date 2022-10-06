Cities in the Mountain West

DENVER EAT & DRINK
(VIDEO) Best Restaurants in Denver (for all types of food!)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five best new restaurants in Denver, Summer 2021Steven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Vegan Dishes You Must Try If You're in ColoradoRiley BlueColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Pizza in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
Five of the best Chinese restaurants in LakewoodSteven BonifaziLakewood, CO
3 Best Restaurants in Denver to Eat Indian FoodRiley BlueDenver, CO
Four Denver BBQ restaurants you need to trySteven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Best Coffee Shops in Denver, CORiley BlueDenver, CO
Five Denver sports bars that are a grand slamSteven BonifaziDenver, CO
(VIDEO) Best Boba Tea Shops in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
(VIDEO) New Places to Eat and Things to Do in Denver (Summer 2021 Edition)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five Colorado state parks close to Denver that should be on your summer to-do listSteven BonifaziColorado State
Top tubing spots in Colorado to visit this summerSteven BonifaziColorado State
Take a hike this summer along these top five trails in ColoradoSteven BonifaziColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Things to Do in Denver When VisitingDave ChungDenver, CO
Alcohol, eroticism and spookiness converge at Paranormal PalaceDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Aurora may make it easier to report noisy neighborsDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Denver to pay man falsely accused of robbing banks $50,000David HeitzDenver, CO
4 Great Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Denver 2023 homeless budget: Quarter of a billion dollarsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
If you live in Colorado or you wish to travel there soon and you are looking for new places where you can enjoy amazing food then definitely check out this list of four fantastic steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for their impeccable service and for their truly delicious steaks, paired with amazing atmosphere every day of the week.
The cover of Denver's 2023 plan to address homelessness.City and County of Denver. (Denver, Colo.) Denver’s plan to address homelessness in 2023 contains 56 pages and is backed by a quarter of a billion dollar budget, but it won’t even come close to housing everyone living on the streets.
Rocky Mountain High: This Home Has the Best Backyard in the World
This Inflatable Paradise In Colorado Is So Much Fun. Ever Been?. Northern Colorado's bounce house King, Jumpin', is fun for kids of all ages. Peek Inside Denver's Luxurious Osage Street Castle. An opportunity like this doesn't come around very often!
KDVR.com
Denver suburb rent rising even faster than city core
DENVER (KDVR) — It is no longer the case that renters can find cheaper living outside of Denver’s urban core, as the pandemic exodus of workers away from city cores cranked rent up in outlying cities. An ApartmentList study of nationwide rental data found that rent has been...
coloradosun.com
What’s Working: Colorado workers push back against the retirement age
Like its population, Colorado’s workforce is getting older as people work past traditional retirement age. A recent conference held in Denver explored the business case of how older, experienced workers affect a company’s bottom line (catch up with the subject in last week’s newsletter here) and how to attract and retain them. But the Age-Inclusive Management Strategies conference also addressed how the people of any age view work today.
broomfieldleader.com
Trimble moves headquarters to Westminster
The industrial technology company Trimble has chosen Westminster to serve as its new global headquarters, the company announced Thursday. Trimble moved its headquarters from Sunnyvale, California, to its Westminster location, at 10368 Westmoor Drive. The company provides hardware and software to a variety of industries, including construction, agriculture, transportation, natural...
Moose on the Loose: How Did A Moose End Up in Eastern Colorado?
When you think of moose in Colorado, you generally think of their habitat in the mountains. Once in a while, a random moose will make their way down to the Front Range of Colorado, but not very often. Imagine the surprise of seeing a moose on the eastern plains of...
Summit Daily News
A woman was dismissed by the endurance community — until she climbed 14 of Colorado’s tallest mountains in less than 45 hours
GOLDEN — Andrea Sansone was riding in the car back to Golden in August after becoming the first person ever, man or woman, to climb 12 fourteeners in 24 hours. She just wanted to sip on that elusive cocktail of elation and exhaustion. But her partner, Andrew Hamilton, couldn’t help himself. He suggested another challenge.
KB Home Announces the Debut of Its Model Homes at Sky Ranch Villas, a New Community in Aurora, Colorado
AURORA, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 7, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of its model homes at Sky Ranch Villas, a new enclave of paired homes within a popular Aurora, Colorado master plan. Sky Ranch Villas is located at East Airpark Road and North Monaghan Road, providing easy access to Interstate 70, E-470, downtown Denver, the Denver International Airport and Denver Tech Center. The new community is just a short drive to shopping, dining and entertainment at Southlands Shopping Center and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center. Homeowners will also enjoy the master plan’s amenities, which include a park, children’s playground and planned trail system with over 5,000 acres of open space. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221007005093/en/ KB Home announces the debut of its model homes at Sky Ranch Villas, a new community in Aurora, Colorado. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Westword
East Colfax Neighborhood Creating a Cultural District
Residents of the East Colfax neighborhood as well as frequent visitors to the area know that it's populated by immigrants and refugees who've come from all around the world, bringing their cultures with them. As a result, the corridor running from Monaco Parkway and Yosemite Street is packed with restaurants serving everything from Ethiopian to Burmese cuisine, along with markets that carry unique foods, spices and other items.
More Than Just a Boulevard in Town: Who Was Longmont’s Ken Pratt?
Did you know that Ken Pratt Boulevard was known as Florida Avenue prior to 1996? Millions of travelers have been on the thoroughfare since then; who was Ken Pratt?. There really aren't that many streets/highways that are named after local persons of interest in the Northern Colorado area. Ken Pratt Boulevard definitely stands out in that way; and it's not just some side street, it's Highway 119.
See fall colors without traveling over 2 hours from Denver
If you want to go leaf-peeping this weekend, there is still a great opportunity to see beautiful fall colors without having to make a long drive into the mountains.
5280.com
Onigiri is Popping Up on Menus Across Denver and Boulder. Here’s Where to Find it
“Onigiri is blue-collar, working-class comfort food meant to be eaten by hand,” says Gil Asakawa, a Front Range–based journalist and author of Tabemasho! Let’s Eat: A History of Japanese Food in America. And the nori-wrapped stuffed rice ball—an affordable snack eaten across Japan in venues ranging from homes to convenience stores to restaurants—is becoming more common in the Denver metro area.
Pipe smoke, loose lights, unexplained feng shui: What to expect when visiting the Molly Brown House
While conducting a leisurely fall walk through the Capitol Hill neighborhood, you might come across the structure built in the 1880s that has both preserved the unsinkable history of Molly Brown, and the hauntings that some have experienced while inside.
livability.com
Go There: Feel Right at Home in Cherry Creek North
The Cheery Creek North area is a pint-sized neighborhood of Denver that packs a major punch. Welcome to Go There, a Livability.com series about travel and how to maximize your time in some of our favorite cities. Do you have a place in mind we should visit next? Let us know!
First-of-its-kind Denver facility provides housing, health care for those experiencing homelessness
The Colorado Coalition for the Homeless cut the ribbon Thursday on a first-of-its-kind mixed-use facility providing housing and health care services under one roof for those experiencing homelessness in Colorado. The Renaissance Legacy Lofts and the newly titled John Parvensky Stout Street Recuperative Care Center, located on California Street in Denver’s Five Points neighborhood, includes […] The post First-of-its-kind Denver facility provides housing, health care for those experiencing homelessness appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
milehighcre.com
Apartment Property in Denver Opportunity Zone Sells for $10.5M
Denver-based Tekton Group, a real estate private equity firm with a deep investment history in Colorado, has purchased The Mile Apartments — located in an opportunity zone at 1598 Hooker Street near Sloan’s Lake Park and Mile High Stadium — for $10.5 million. The 24-unit building is...
coloradosun.com
Proposition 123: Should Colorado set aside nearly $300 million each year for affordable housing?
Proposition 123 is an effort to tackle Colorado’s affordable housing crisis by allocating nearly $300 million each year in existing tax revenue to help local governments and nonprofits work on the issue. The measure on the November ballot comes as affordable housing has become one of the state’s most...
Driver hits crowd at Colorado bar; 1 killed, 4 hospitalized
GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — One person was killed and four people seriously injured after a man intentionally drove a pickup truck through a crowd gathered outside a Colorado bar following an altercation early Sunday morning, authorities said. The 29-year-old driver and a 25-year-old passenger were arrested after the attack around 1:40 a.m. Sunday in the city of Golden west of Denver, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said. Just before the attack, bouncers outside the Rock Rest Lodge broke up an altercation between the two suspects and some of the victims, the sheriff’s office said. The suspects got into the pickup, backed out of a parking spot in front of the bar and intentionally drove into victims including bar employees, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies found a man who was unconscious and later pronounced dead at the scene. Four people were taken to a local hospital and three people sustained minor injuries, the sheriff’s office said.
Daily Record
After years of offers, Bonanno becomes own landlord with $8.6M buy in Denver’s Capitol Hill neighborhood
Twenty-two years ago, restaurateur Frank Bonanno opened Mizuna near the corner of 7th and Grant in Cap Hill. Since then, he’s added three more restaurants next to it. All the while, he talked to his landlord about the possibility of buying the real estate. “We’ve made offers every couple...
