ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kailua-kona, HI

Comments / 1

Related
bigislandnow.com

Ironman results: Several Big Island residents finish iconic triathlon

Nearly 40 men and women from Hawaii Island were among the more than 5,000 athletes from around the world to compete in the VinFast Ironman World Championship this week in Kailua-Kona. After a two-year hiatus, the grueling 140.6-mile triathlon returned to the Big Island in an expanded two-day race format with women competing on Thursday and men taking to the course on Saturday.
KAILUA-KONA, HI
outsidemagazine

Chris Nikic Becomes the First Athlete with Down Syndrome to Finish the Ironman World Championship

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Like every other competitor in Thursday’s Ironman World Championship in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, Chris Nikic had moments when he struggled mightily. Completing a triathlon that includes a 2.4-mile swim,...
KAILUA-KONA, HI
tourcounsel.com

Hawaii 2022: Best Places to Visit (with Map & Photos)

Guide to Hawaii: how to get there and where to stay, what to see and where to sunbathe. The most interesting in Hawaii: fresh reviews and photos, places to see, branded entertainment and beaches. Hawaii is the largest, but very sparsely populated island of the archipelago. The main cities visited...
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kailua-kona, HI
Local
Hawaii Sports
State
New Hampshire State
City
Kailua, HI
maketimetoseetheworld.com

15+ TOP Things to Do in Maui (Perfect for first-time visitors!)

Our Ultimate Maui Travel Guide has everything you need to plan the perfect trip inc. where to stay, how to get around, money saving tips and the best things to do in Maui, Hawai’i. Maui is the second-largest Hawaiian island and is known for its stunning beaches, view of...
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucy Charles
Person
Daniela Ryf
bigislandnow.com

UH research to help better predict dangerous storms

A long-term partnership between the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology and philanthropist Jonathan Merage is expanding to help meteorologists better understand and predict dangerous severe weather. Support for two groundbreaking studies on torrential rainfall, lightning and severe thunderstorms in Hawaiʻi...
COLORADO STATE
beachconnection.net

Glow-in-the-Dark Glass Floats Dropped in Oregon Coast Town for Halloween

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Sometimes something comes along that you didn't even know you needed. The central Oregon coast town of Lincoln City and its tradition of glass float balls recently came up with just that: glow-in-the-dark glass floats. Lincoln City's float faeries will be hiding 50 glow-in-the-dark glass...
LINCOLN CITY, OR
B98.5

One Of The Deadliest Roads In The Country Is In Maine

According to a recent report by esurance, one of the most dangerous roads in the country is in Maine. Nearly ten people a year lose their lives on US Rt 1. The fact that US Route 1, the Maine portion of which starts at Maine's border with New Hampshire and ends in Fort Kent, is the longest road in Maine is a contributing factor. Additionally, the scenic highway is not just traveled by locals driving to work, school, shopping, and just going about their lives. The road is also heavily traveled by visitors to our state. And, in most cases, these visitors are not as familiar with the road as the locals are.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barclay#Sports#Ironman World#Hawaiian
bigislandnow.com

High bacteria levels detected off handful of West Hawai‘i beaches

Bacteria levels in waters off the west side of Kailua Pier as well as at Kekaha Kai State Beach Park and Kua Bay were reported by the state Department of Health Thursday afternoon. Levels of 238 per 100 mL were detected during routine beach monitoring at the pier by Kamakahonu...
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NCAA
Country
Switzerland
hawaiinewsnow.com

Spell of warm and humid weather for the weekend and beyond

Winds will be light and variable with warm and humid conditions through early next week a a large low pressure system is parked well to the north. Afternoon clouds and pop-up showers will be possible for interior and leeward sections, with a higher chance for downpours and maybe a thunderstorm or two for Maui and Hawaii Island.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Filipino Cultural Summit explores Filipino identity in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dozens of people took part in the inaugural Filipino Cultural Summit on Saturday at Leeward Community College. Hosted by the Filipino Jaycees of Honolulu, Leeward Community College Pamantasan Committee, and Sariling Gawa Youth Council, the event focused on interactive and educational workshops, and featured a panel of multi-generational speakers who shared their struggles and lessons in defining the Filipino identity in Hawaii.
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy