Read full article on original website
Related
PHOTOS: History made in IRONMAN World Championship in Hawaii
Athletes ended their long journey to the cheers of thousands of spectators as they crossed the historic Ali’i Drive finish line.
bigislandnow.com
Ironman results: Several Big Island residents finish iconic triathlon
Nearly 40 men and women from Hawaii Island were among the more than 5,000 athletes from around the world to compete in the VinFast Ironman World Championship this week in Kailua-Kona. After a two-year hiatus, the grueling 140.6-mile triathlon returned to the Big Island in an expanded two-day race format with women competing on Thursday and men taking to the course on Saturday.
Chris Nikic Becomes the First Athlete with Down Syndrome to Finish the Ironman World Championship
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Like every other competitor in Thursday’s Ironman World Championship in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, Chris Nikic had moments when he struggled mightily. Completing a triathlon that includes a 2.4-mile swim,...
tourcounsel.com
Hawaii 2022: Best Places to Visit (with Map & Photos)
Guide to Hawaii: how to get there and where to stay, what to see and where to sunbathe. The most interesting in Hawaii: fresh reviews and photos, places to see, branded entertainment and beaches. Hawaii is the largest, but very sparsely populated island of the archipelago. The main cities visited...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hawaii women’s volleyball closes homestand with UCSD victory
The Rainbow Wahine improved to 6-0 in Big West Conference play on Saturday.
hawaiinewsnow.com
State-of-the-art catamaran expected to take Hawaii marine research to ‘new frontiers’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii marine biologists are celebrating what’s being a called a game-changing development for ocean science in the Pacific. The University of Hawaii has announced a state-of-the-art marine research vessel will be joining its fleet next year. Built to be a laboratory and classroom, Imua is a...
Can you confidently drive in the rain in Hawaii?
It's officially Hawaii rainy season so it's a good idea to make sure your car is ready for the uptick in wet weather.
maketimetoseetheworld.com
15+ TOP Things to Do in Maui (Perfect for first-time visitors!)
Our Ultimate Maui Travel Guide has everything you need to plan the perfect trip inc. where to stay, how to get around, money saving tips and the best things to do in Maui, Hawai’i. Maui is the second-largest Hawaiian island and is known for its stunning beaches, view of...
RELATED PEOPLE
bigislandnow.com
UH research to help better predict dangerous storms
A long-term partnership between the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology and philanthropist Jonathan Merage is expanding to help meteorologists better understand and predict dangerous severe weather. Support for two groundbreaking studies on torrential rainfall, lightning and severe thunderstorms in Hawaiʻi...
Search for missing swimmer off Kauai continues
Rescuers are searching for a missing swimmer on Kauai after he became distressed and was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 9.
beachconnection.net
Glow-in-the-Dark Glass Floats Dropped in Oregon Coast Town for Halloween
(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Sometimes something comes along that you didn't even know you needed. The central Oregon coast town of Lincoln City and its tradition of glass float balls recently came up with just that: glow-in-the-dark glass floats. Lincoln City's float faeries will be hiding 50 glow-in-the-dark glass...
One Of The Deadliest Roads In The Country Is In Maine
According to a recent report by esurance, one of the most dangerous roads in the country is in Maine. Nearly ten people a year lose their lives on US Rt 1. The fact that US Route 1, the Maine portion of which starts at Maine's border with New Hampshire and ends in Fort Kent, is the longest road in Maine is a contributing factor. Additionally, the scenic highway is not just traveled by locals driving to work, school, shopping, and just going about their lives. The road is also heavily traveled by visitors to our state. And, in most cases, these visitors are not as familiar with the road as the locals are.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Missing Man Last Heard Off Long Island Coast While Sailing From MA To FL
The Coast Guard is seeking the public's help in finding a missing 22-year-old man from Massachusetts who was last heard from last month while on his way to Florida. Matthew Dennis, who left Salem on Sept. 22, was said to be taking a white 28-foot fiberglass sailboat to Florida, the Coast Guard said on Twitter.
bigislandnow.com
High bacteria levels detected off handful of West Hawai‘i beaches
Bacteria levels in waters off the west side of Kailua Pier as well as at Kekaha Kai State Beach Park and Kua Bay were reported by the state Department of Health Thursday afternoon. Levels of 238 per 100 mL were detected during routine beach monitoring at the pier by Kamakahonu...
Last chance to attend warrior tryouts for Jason Momoa show
The show is looking for background actors and actresses to portray Pacific Islander warriors.
Advisory: No swimming or snorkeling at these Kauai beaches
This advisory is in effect for Friday, Oct. 7.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mauinow.com
Maui boaters blast state cutting spigots at harbors, urge water enforcement instead
Local recreational boaters said water spigot reductions at state harbors are fueling frustrations over water distribution — especially when thirsty hotel users continue to irrigate their properties. “The better question to ask is if I know any boat owners that are happy about it,” Maui boater Brian Yoshikawa said...
hawaiinewsnow.com
After a rare diagnosis, this former Hawaii chef is hoping for a miracle ― and a match
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kara Lee was born and raised in Hawaii. She was a chef for 18 years and owned the popular downtown eatery Burgers and Things. When she married her husband, Curtis, they moved to Portland. “He’s an artist and he’s so lovable and wonderful,” she said....
hawaiinewsnow.com
Spell of warm and humid weather for the weekend and beyond
Winds will be light and variable with warm and humid conditions through early next week a a large low pressure system is parked well to the north. Afternoon clouds and pop-up showers will be possible for interior and leeward sections, with a higher chance for downpours and maybe a thunderstorm or two for Maui and Hawaii Island.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Filipino Cultural Summit explores Filipino identity in Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dozens of people took part in the inaugural Filipino Cultural Summit on Saturday at Leeward Community College. Hosted by the Filipino Jaycees of Honolulu, Leeward Community College Pamantasan Committee, and Sariling Gawa Youth Council, the event focused on interactive and educational workshops, and featured a panel of multi-generational speakers who shared their struggles and lessons in defining the Filipino identity in Hawaii.
Comments / 1