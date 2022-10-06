Read full article on original website
Hundreds of vendors setting up for War Eagle Fair
HINDSVILLE, Ark. — The 68th annual War Eagle Fair begins this week in Northwest Arkansas. The event usually brings hundreds of thousands of people to the Hindsville area each year. This year's fair begins Thursday, Oct. 13 through Sunday, Oct. 16. You can visit the vendors from 8 a.m....
Bikes, blues, and bbq is officially over
Bikes, Blues, and BBQ are officially over and now it's time for the not-so-fun part of a major event like this one, which is the clean-up process.
4 Great Steakhouses in Arkansas
If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Arkansas then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arkansas that are highly praised for the way they prepare their food, but also how they serve it, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
Bikes, Blues, and BBQ gives back to their local community
Bikes, Blues, and BBQ is a non-profit organization that has been established since 2000.
'Hog Town' documentary sheds light on annual Bikes, Blues & BBQ rally
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Bikes, Blues & BBQ has been an annual motorcycle rally in Northwest Arkansas for more than two decades, bringing hundreds of thousands of bikers to our area one weekend every fall. A Fayetteville woman created a documentary titled "Hog Town" about the rally and its impact...
Ledger office building debuts this month in downtown Bentonville
The world’s first bikeable office building is nearing the finish line in downtown Bentonville. After two years of construction — and there is still work left to do — the 230,000-square-foot mixed-use Ledger building will soon partially open at 240 S. Main St. Mary Best, the building’s...
Suits & Sneakers co-chair Danyelle Musselman shares excitement for this year's gala
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Coach Eric Musselman and his wife Danyelle Musselman are the co-chair for the Second Annual Suits and Sneakers event!. The event raises money to benefit the American Cancer Society to help with pediatric cancer research, as well as, access to care by helping to provide gas money, food stipends and other resources.
Rogers man crossing street in electric wheelchair hit and killed
A 92-year-old man in an electric wheelchair was hit by a car trying to cross a street and died Saturday, Oct. 8, according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.
Walmart and Sam’s Club host inaugural HBCU summit
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — For the first time ever, Walmart & Sam's Club hosted a student summit for Historically Black Colleges and Universities also known as HBCUs. Walmart's Collaboration with Black Owned NWA’s founders brought several Black Owned Businesses to the Sam's Club headquarters on Oct. 9 to showcase the diversity of the community.
Elderly pedestrian killed after hit by vehicle in Rogers
ROGERS, Ark. — A 92-year-old Rogers man was killed Saturday afternoon after police say he was hit by a vehicle. According to the police fatality report, on Saturday, Oct. 8, Billy Dee Murrary was on an electric wheelchair in the private drive of 5000 Pauline Whitaker Parkway facing westbound. Police say Murrary began to cross Pinnacle Hills Parkway heading southbound.
Rogers fire in empty building injures firefighter
Rogers Fire Department responded to a workshop fire that injured one firefighter.
Future Interstate 49 to break ground in Barling
The Arkansas Department of Transportation will soon begin construction on a future Interstate 49 between Barling and Alma.
Motorcycle crash on Highway 12 slows traffic
An accident involving a motorcycle happened around 11:30 a.m. westbound on State Highway 12, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.
Rogers expects thousands for Bikes, Blues & BBQ
Rogers will host Bikes, Blues & BBQ for the first time this week as thousands of people are expected to roll through the area.
Pedestrian struck by two trucks in Springdale
Police found Sandra Holloway, 42 of Fayetteville, lying on the road and immediately began CPR. She was determined to be deceased, according to the release.
Fayetteville family wins top prize in America's Funniest Home Videos
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A home video showing a cat refusing to give up its snatched corn dog was plenty funny enough for a Fayetteville family to win the $20,ooo first prize in "America's Funniest Home Videos." Roe Bartholomew and her mother, Jordan, held a watch party at Grubbs in...
Rogers firefighter injured while responding to fire
ROGERS, Ark. — A firefighter with the Rogers Fire Department (RFD) was injured while responding to a fire, Friday, Oct 7, night. According to their Facebook page, the RFD responded to a fire at a large workshop in the 500 block of East Willow Street in downtown Rogers. RFD...
Crews battle major fire at Latco Truss in Lincoln
Multiple fire departments are on scene battling a large fire at the Latco Truss plant in Lincoln, Arkansas Friday morning.
Man shot during 'neighbor dispute' in Crawford County
CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Deputies are investigating after a "neighbor dispute" led to a shooting in Crawford County. Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante says the shooting happened Sunday, Oct. 9, on River Overlook Loop in the Beverly Hills neighborhood just north of Van Buren. Damante says a man...
“No Mo Meth” campaign seeks to lower meth usage in Missouri
JOPLIN, Mo. — Drug abuse is the focus of a statewide initiative — specifically helping those who are using meth or at risk for doing so. The campaign is called “No Mo Meth” – and it’s targeting our area to hopefully reduce drug use. “I mean somewhere in the neighborhood of 2% of the population,” […]
