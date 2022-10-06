Read full article on original website
Franciscan Health Diabetes Prevention Program sets participants up for healthy lifestyle success
When Tom Swedenberg learned he was pre-diabetic, he wanted to be proactive, not only for himself, but for his family. The 62-year-old Michigan City man and his high school sweetheart recently celebrated 43 years of marriage and have two grown children. When his doctor told him he needed to lose...
NorthShore Health Centers expands endocrinology team, offering expert, affordable care for diabetes and more
According to the CDC, more than 37 million Americans – or about one in 10, have diabetes. For the vast majority of those cases, its type 2, which children, teens, and adults of all ages can develop. It’s often called a silent epidemic, and NorthShore Health Centers is committed to providing the care and resources around the community to address it.
Franciscan Physician Network OBGYN Health Center adds new nurse practitioner
Family nurse practitioner Jean Miller, NP-C, has joined the Franciscan Physician Network OBGYN Health Center in Crown Point. Miller earned her master of science in nursing from Purdue University Northwest in Hammond and her bachelor of science in nursing from Purdue University in West Lafayette. Her clinical interests include women’s...
St. Mary Medical Center launches Intuitive Surgical Ion robotic-assisted program for advanced lung care
St. Mary Medical Center has invested in advanced cancer care solutions and life-enhancing technology with the minimally invasive Ion robotic-assisted bronchoscopy system. “Our goal is to advance screenings and medical care to reduce delays in diagnosis and treatment of lung cancer,” said Janice Ryba, CEO of St. Mary Medical Center. “We are thrilled to offer the Ion system and expect outcomes with this program to be exceptional.”
Certified nurse midwife joins Winfield Health Center
Certified nurse midwife Lori Oxley, CNM, is welcoming new patients after joining the care team at Franciscan Physician Network Winfield Health Center. Oxley received her training at University of Illinois in Chicago. Her clinical interests include well woman visits, natural family planning services, preconception care, comprehensive obstetrical childbirth and postpartum care, health promotion, disease prevention and individualized wellness education.
10 Fun Things To Do in Northwest Indiana this weekend, October 13 – 16
Continue to welcome the fun of October by joining in one of the many awesome, family-friendly events, community get-togethers, and activities in the Region this weekend. You can relax with coffee and conversation, attend a fall festival, learn about fire safety, and even expand on your entrepreneurial knowledge. Take a...
Lake County Parks and Recreation Fall Fest 2022
Lake County Parks and Recreation held its 44th annual Fall Fest at Buckley Homestead County Park in Lowell, Indiana on October 9, 2022. The fun-filled fest offers its guests activities from horse and pony rides, hay rides, pumpkin painting, candle making and so much more. Admission to the Fall Fest...
Sixteen Merrillville students recognized by College Board
Sixteen National Recognition Scholars were named at Merrillville High School by the College Board. These students earned their recognition based on their GPAs of 3.5 or higher; and either scoring in the top 10% on the PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10 or scoring 3 or higher on two or more distinct AP exams; and are African American or Black, Hispanic American or Latinx, Indigenous, and/or attend school in a rural area or small town.
Chesterton Trojan Guard Marching Band ranks first at ISSMA
The Chesterton High School Trojan Guard Marching Band earned a Gold Rating this past weekend at the Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) Scholastic Prelims Contest hosted at Chesterton High School. The band also received the designation of "With Distinction" for their high scores in visual performance. Receiving the highest score in their class, the Trojan Guard will advance to the scholastic State Finals Competition at Franklin Central High School in Indianapolis on Oct 22.
Midwest Region Crossover Volleyball Tournament Returns to Hammond 36 NCAA Division II Teams to Compete
HAMMOND, Ind. - The largest NCAA volleyball tournament in the country is once again coming to the Hammond Sportsplex. The Great Midwest Athletic Conference (G-MAC), Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) and the Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) come together for the 2022 Midwest Region Crossover. The crossover tournament event...
