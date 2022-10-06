ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southampton, NY

This $150M Hamptons estate is trying once more to find a buyer

By Hannah Frishberg
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ApvyG_0iP04Mfm00

What does it take to sell a multimillion-dollar Hamptons home? In the case of this $150 million listing, it seems to be time.

A sprawling Southampton compound has been on and off the market since 2016 — and if it trades hands for its cool asking price, it would crush an all-time record for the tony East End.

The 21,000-square-foot, 4.2-acre oceanfront estate known as La Dune boasts a sunken tennis court, two swimming pools and two houses with a combined 19 bedrooms and more than 16 bathrooms — all set on two adjoining lots boasting more than 400 feet of bulkhead beachfront between them.

“This house is the furthest thing from a tear-down, but if the house wasn’t here, this lot alone, each one of them would be worth $50 million,” listing broker Shawn Elliott of Nest Seekers — who holds the listing with Geoff Gifkins — told CNBC of the expansive property, which re-listed in August for its current ticket price.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3esE1g_0iP04Mfm00
An aerial view of the property.
CNBC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vSaSu_0iP04Mfm00
The adjoining lots have 400 feet of bulkhead beachfront between them.
CNBC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33glq6_0iP04Mfm00
A home theater within the compound.
CNBC

The outlet added that, beyond the spread struggling to sell over the years, the potential pool of buyers is limited — and nine-figure sales in the Hamptons are rare. “You are truly on the 50-yard line of nothing but wealth,” Elliott later added, as the property stands on ultra-exclusive Gin Lane.

And as for the big asking price, Elliott told CNBC it’s not for attention.

“I believe this is, 100%, a very realistic price point to attract buyers in this marketplace,” he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jk5rD_0iP04Mfm00
The property features two pools.
CNBC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m14TV_0iP04Mfm00
The listing has 19 bedrooms total.
CNBC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KxPYD_0iP04Mfm00
The estate boasts eye-catching archutecture.
CNBC

The home’s owner, art magazine publisher and collector Louise Blouin first listed the estate for $140 million with a different brokerage in 2016.

Back then, there were no takers — but the property over the years has been available as a summer rental. This year, staying there for one month would run $1.2 million, CNBC adds.

Still, over the course of those years, Blouin has had other issues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lbvNd_0iP04Mfm00
The estate is set on 4.2 acres and has space aplenty for plush seating areas.
CNBC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FJ8LN_0iP04Mfm00
The homes together measure in at 21,000 square feet.
CNBC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40xnFN_0iP04Mfm00
A billiards space.
CNBC

CNBC notes she faced a potential foreclosure and bankruptcy court proceedings to keep control of the estate. In August, she brought the offering back to market for this higher sum.

The current trophy-holder for the priciest sale in the Hamptons is $137 million. That was set in 2014 and was a sale for three contiguous lots running across 16 acres in East Hampton. Only five Hamptons homes in history have ever gone for more than $100 million, according to Jonathan Miller, president of real estate appraisal company Miller Samuel, CNBC added.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BGR.com

31 October Prime Day deals with massive discounts of 50% or more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more. Call it October Prime Day, Prime Day 2, or Prime Early Access Sale. No matter what label you slap on, the bottom line is that Amazon’s deals on October 11 and October 12 are amazing. Of course, some deals are particularly impressive right now, and we’re going to showcase the best October Prime Day deals with discounts of 50% or more.
SHOPPING
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
69K+
Followers
54K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy