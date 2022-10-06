This $150M Hamptons estate is trying once more to find a buyer

What does it take to sell a multimillion-dollar Hamptons home? In the case of this $150 million listing, it seems to be time.

A sprawling Southampton compound has been on and off the market since 2016 — and if it trades hands for its cool asking price, it would crush an all-time record for the tony East End.

The 21,000-square-foot, 4.2-acre oceanfront estate known as La Dune boasts a sunken tennis court, two swimming pools and two houses with a combined 19 bedrooms and more than 16 bathrooms — all set on two adjoining lots boasting more than 400 feet of bulkhead beachfront between them.

“This house is the furthest thing from a tear-down, but if the house wasn’t here, this lot alone, each one of them would be worth $50 million,” listing broker Shawn Elliott of Nest Seekers — who holds the listing with Geoff Gifkins — told CNBC of the expansive property, which re-listed in August for its current ticket price.

An aerial view of the property. CNBC

The adjoining lots have 400 feet of bulkhead beachfront between them. CNBC

A home theater within the compound. CNBC

The outlet added that, beyond the spread struggling to sell over the years, the potential pool of buyers is limited — and nine-figure sales in the Hamptons are rare. “You are truly on the 50-yard line of nothing but wealth,” Elliott later added, as the property stands on ultra-exclusive Gin Lane.

And as for the big asking price, Elliott told CNBC it’s not for attention.

“I believe this is, 100%, a very realistic price point to attract buyers in this marketplace,” he added.

The property features two pools. CNBC

The listing has 19 bedrooms total. CNBC

The estate boasts eye-catching archutecture. CNBC

The home’s owner, art magazine publisher and collector Louise Blouin first listed the estate for $140 million with a different brokerage in 2016.

Back then, there were no takers — but the property over the years has been available as a summer rental. This year, staying there for one month would run $1.2 million, CNBC adds.

Still, over the course of those years, Blouin has had other issues.

The estate is set on 4.2 acres and has space aplenty for plush seating areas. CNBC

The homes together measure in at 21,000 square feet. CNBC

A billiards space. CNBC

CNBC notes she faced a potential foreclosure and bankruptcy court proceedings to keep control of the estate. In August, she brought the offering back to market for this higher sum.

The current trophy-holder for the priciest sale in the Hamptons is $137 million. That was set in 2014 and was a sale for three contiguous lots running across 16 acres in East Hampton. Only five Hamptons homes in history have ever gone for more than $100 million, according to Jonathan Miller, president of real estate appraisal company Miller Samuel, CNBC added.